Lundin Petroleum's (LNDNF) CEO Alex Schneiter on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Teitur Poulsen

Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Lundin Petroleum's first quarter financial results presentation and operational update. My name is Teitur Poulsen. I'm the CFO, and I'm joined here today by Alex Schneiter, CEO; and Maria Hamilton, Head of Corporate Communication. We will do it in the usual fashion, so will go through the financial results first, and then Alex will come and take you through an operational update. And after the presentation, there will be the chance to put questions to us via the teleconference or via e-mail. So before going into the numbers themselves, just to point out that the numbers we are reporting on these slides is from continuing operations only, which is to say from Norway. We announced the IPC spinout in February, and those numbers are still consolidated in our results both reported under discontinued operations. So as you can see on this slide, this really has been a record-setting quarter for the company: production 82,600 BOE per day, which is 6% ahead of guidance and is a record quarterly production for the company.

Operating cost close to $4 a barrel, which again is a record low for the company, and thus driven a very strong EBITDA operating cash flow generation, both of which are records again, EBITDA $356 million for the quarter and operating cash flow $366 million for the quarter. And we recorded a net after-tax profit from continuing operations of just under $60 million. So looking at how these results compared to the same period last year. Obviously, production up 72% relative to this time last year. And with oil prices also up close to 60% compared to this time last year. That has driven an increase in operating cash flow of 174% from $133 million to $366 million. And you should also recall that in the first quarter last year we recorded a current tax credit of close to $13 million, whereas in this quarter's results, we do not have any current tax credits recorded. EBITDA comparison, which is arguably a more clean comparison versus the same period last year, up 265% from first quarter last year to this quarter. Our net profit are down 64% relative to same period last year, but that is driven by a big FX gain we recorded in first quarter '16 of $188 million.

This year's profit has $20 million FX gain, so a net change of $168 million in FX. So stripping out the FX, we are significantly up on net profit for this quarter as well. So looking at the face of the income statement and the line items within that. Production, as I said, 82,600. We realized and/or achieved BOE price of $51 per barrel. So that drove our revenue line of just over $420 million. We had cost of sales of $55 million. We're generating a cash margin of $366 million. Depletion of $131 million. The depletion rate is effectively unchanged relative to the previous quarter and very low exploration costs of $4 million, giving us a gross profit of $231 million. G&A of $11 million and net financial items of $24 million. And we also recorded a deferred tax charge of $136 million, giving us a net profit of just below $60 million. The netbacks we're achieving remain very, very strong indeed. The average Brent price for the period, $53.70, and we realized a price of $51.14 per BOE of hydrocarbons sold. As we said, the cash operating cost, just over $4 a barrel, and that is the top three line items here of cost of operations plus tariff and transportations; base costs at less than $3.50, which is extremely low.

And we had less project activity in the quarter than we had budgeted, so $0.20 a barrel, but that's mostly deferred, so these projects will come through later in the year. Small inventory movements and other costs of $0.35 a barrel, which essentially is a noncash charge on Brynfild OpEx arrangements and also business interruption insurance. So our cash margin of close to $47 a barrel from $54 Brent price. Very low cash taxes on the $300,000 charge of current cash tax, which gives us an operating cash flow of close to $47 per barrel. And taking off G&A of $1.40 gives us an EBITDA of $45.40. So extremely healthy netback achievements from the company. Our cash operating costs. We are, this morning, revising our full year guidance from $5.30 down to $4.90. In Q1, we had a very low cash operating cost of just over $4, which is roughly $1 below what we had guided, and that's driven by a number of items. Some one-offs and some which we believe will continue for the rest of the year. We had some CO2 accruals -- over accruals from last year, which we then reversed in the quarter this year.

And we were also benefiting from the fact that Volund is shut in to benefit Alvheim higher production. And since Volund is producing more water than Alvheim, that reduces our total OpEx cost since OpEx share is based on liquid and not only oil. We also had lower project cost activity in the quarter, but that's going to come through later in the year. So you see the quarter-on-quarter OpEx increasing slightly in Q1 out to Q4, but still remaining well below $5.50 throughout. So as I say, that reduces our full year cash operating cost down to $4.90. G&A and financial items. We recorded G&A costs of $11 million, of which just below $10 million was cash costs and net financial items, $55 million. We, as I said earlier, we recorded a foreign exchange gain in that the NOK strengthened slightly, so these are intercompany loan balances being revalued at the period-end exchange rates. So that's released largely noncash gain of $20 million. We recorded interest expenses of just below $30 million, and we also capitalized another $12 million of interest costs, so all-in interest charges of $40 million for the quarter.

We have hedged a significant portion of our notional debt, and these hedges came in with the loss of $6 million for the quarter, totaling then $25 million financial charge for the quarter from continuing operations. The tax we recorded in the quarter amounted to just over $18 a barrel. We recorded no current tax credit in previous quarters through 2016. We normally earn current tax credits from our E&A expenditure because our tax base in Norway was low. This quarter with higher production and stronger oil prices, our tax base has improved. And therefore, the E&A costs we are incurring is immediately offsetable against that tax base, which is why we are not recording a current tax credit this quarter. So the old tax of $135 million is a deferred tax charge in the quarter. Our debt position. As you can see here, the company, despite it being a year of peak expenditure on the [indiscernible] group, for the first quarter, the company fully funded all its development, E&A and G&A costs from operating cash flow. So we recorded operating cash flow of $366 million, development costs mainly relating to Johan Sverdrup and Edvard Grieg of 255 -- $57 million and E&A cost of $55 million.

G&A and financial items amounted to just over $60 million. And then we had a working capital build and other items of close to $70 million, meaning that our net debt reduced from the beginning of the period of $4.09 billion to $4.03 billion as of end of Q1. So very, very good cash generation, which has actually led to a reduction in our net debt at quarter end. And the liquidity position for the company remains very, very solid indeed. We refinanced the RBL facility, a 7-year RBL facility in February last year, which gave us total credit lines of $5 billion. As of end of Q1, we had, as I said, drawn just over $4 billion. So that gives us a liquidity headroom of $1 billion. And we're just, as to speak, going through the redetermination of the RBL, and with the excellent operational performance from the portfolio; we're projecting a continued very strong borrowing base amount sitting well in excess of $5 billion. So we are projecting from now up to Johan Sverdrup first oil that we will have full access to the $5 billion credit lines that we have in place. So a very healthy position liquidity-wise for the company.

Then on the hedges, we took out hedges against the NOK-denominated expenditure on Johan Sverdrup, and the outstanding hedges as of end of Q1 amounted to $941 million worth of NOK hedges at NOK 8.26 per USD. And we also increased the interest rate hedges in the quarter. We previously had $2 billion of notional hedging on interest rates, and we've now increased that to $3 billion at an average LIBOR rate of 1.65%. And this is my final slide on the IPC spin-off. As I said, we recorded the performance from IPC as discontinued operations in our results. So the IPC assets generated a net profit of $4 million. And on the balance sheet, we have recorded the assets and liabilities of IPC as assets held for distribution, and our net asset position of just under $400 million. So the IPC spin-off was affected 24th of April, and IPC started trading. And what we are projecting is to book a gain from the spin-off of a roundabout $60 million, and that will be recorded in the income statement in Q2.

So with that, that concludes the financial presentation. And I'll now hand over to Alex Schneiter, who will take you through the operations.

Alex Schneiter

Thank you, Teitur, and I'm very pleased to be here with you this morning. Also very pleased with our first quarter results in '17. I think the results are really outstanding. As Teitur mentioned, our production closed to 83,000 barrels of oil per day, and that puts us really on the upper end of the guidance range we gave you in January or in February at the Capital Market day. Edvard Grieg really is driving this performance and particularly our ability to actually have increased the design capacity by 15%, but also subsurface was performing very well, and the uptime was been -- has been very good. And based on this performance and the capacity of Edvard Grieg, we've increased the production guidance from 75,000 to 85,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. As I mentioned briefly, operating efficiency, we have, first of all, very low operating costs, close to $4 per BOE, which is really an outstanding number. And also it's fair to say that two key producing assets, Alvheim nonoperated and Edvard Grieg, both have achieved exceptional uptime efficiency in excess of 95%.

On the Johan Sverdrup, everything has continued to go as per the plan. Phase 1 is on schedule and on budget. We are now today 40% completed, in actual five this summer, we are going to install the first jacket offshore. We agree on Phase 2 concept selection just a few months ago. And we've seen that the cost reduction of Phase 2 since we submitted the PDO phase or the main PDO has been reduced by close to 50%. And we also increased the resource range to 2 billion to 3 billion barrels of oil equivalent on Johan Sverdrup. So overall, we're very pleased with the progress and very pleased with the work Statoil is achieving. Exploration appraisal, as I mentioned to you before, still very busy on the organic growth story side. We announced a discovery, Filicudi, which has opened up a new trend. And I will say a few more words when we come to the slides later on. And based on these results and this encouragement, we're actually moving to drill up to two new wells in that area in '17. We also announced a successful Edvard Grieg southwest appraisal. We gave a range between 10 million to 30 million barrels of oil equivalent gross of additional resources. And again, I would say a few more words later on, on the slides. Not in the slides, just announced, I will also say a few words about Gohta. As you've seen on the press release, the Gohta appraisal was not as successful as we anticipated. But I would say a few more words later on. What is important also is that in the coming month, summer, third and fourth quarter, we're going to go to a very exciting exploration appraisal program with five further wells and high-impact wells, as you will see.

And finally on the highlights, and as Teitur mentioned, we successfully completed the spin-off with the listing of IPC on the 24th of April, and we distributed dividend to Lundin Petroleum shareholders of about SEK 3.7 billion. So a very successful project. And perhaps, the time for me to thank Mike, who was the previous CFO, and wish him really very good luck to the success for IPC. These slides perhaps best reflect really the transformational moments the company is going through and over the last two years. The production increase and growth has been phenomenal when you look at these slides, more than double from the '15 numbers. And today, close to 83,000. And what's even more remarkable is that this production trend will continue. As you know, by the time we come onstream with Johan Sverdrup, who will be producing in excess of 120,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. So a phenomenal growth story that has happened and that will happen. Same on the cost of operations, we've seen our cost as we increase our production with excellent assets base.

You've seen our cost of operation reducing to now record low of just above $4. I'm not obviously expecting as significant reduction as the increase in production. But clearly, the trend is very positive. On the production guidance, I think that slides pretty much has all the ingredients. I would like to say perhaps a few things. Number one, obviously, Edvard Grieg is driving this excellent performance. Edvard Grieg is driving it through the increasing capacity, 15%, through the excellent performance of the subsurface and also a great operations efficiency with the uptime, production uptime of over 95%. To this, you can add also the nonoperating assets. Alvheim was also -- has done -- has performed very, very well. And that really is the result of such performance in Q1 and the result of us increasing the guidance. The next point also to add is that we still assume like we guided on the Capital Market day a 93% uptime going forward, so that the guidance on the uptime hasn't changed. Well, let me just say a few words about our three key assets: Edvard Grieg, Alvheim and Johan Sverdrup.

Edvard Grieg, as I mentioned, we are now producing 15% above design capacity, with five wells onstream, two water injection. And in general, one can say that the reservoir performance is better than expected. And this is true also today. We would be drilling as per the planned 14 wells. And currently, we are drilling our six producing -- production well, and we expect to drill three further wells by the end of this year. You've seen over the years since we submitted the PDO to today that the results have increased in Edvard Grieg. Today, there's [indiscernible] 223 compared to 186 when we submitted the PDO. And those reserves will continue to increase. I'm expecting, by year end, further increases on the back of the results of the appraisal well in Edvard Grieg Southwest. And Q1 operating cost at just below $4.7 per BOE. A few words on the Southwest appraisal well, which we announced a few weeks ago on our press release. As I said, overall, a successful well. We proved 15 meters of gross oil column. We find the top reservoir slightly lower than anticipated, but we also find the oil with the contractor lower, which overall led to good results for this well.

We updated for that part of the field of resources, and we gave the range between 10 million to 30 million barrels of oil equivalent gross increases. I think what is important to note is that it impacts the Southwest part of Edvard Grieg, but it will also impact other part of the fields. And we've seen significant better reservoir in Southwest Edvard Grieg in the water injection 1 and water injection 2. So right now, we're going through a full field model, and we will have the results towards the fourth quarter of this year. And so that can further change the picture of Edvard Grieg. Overall, very positive. Alvheim area. I think it's fair to say the operator [indiscernible] is doing a great job, very low operating cost standing at below $4 at $3.25, $3.24 to be exact. We've seen better or above expectation on the producing wells that we just drilled via the Kobra. And we'll be drilling two further infield wells in '17, which will come online in '18. Same story on Volund, where we're drilling currently more infield wells.

And what we see so far is that the results on the subsurface are very encouraging. So the game in Alvheim, like many other fields, is really to drill more infields on the backward for the seismic, and so far has been a very successful story. And of course, we have to say something about Johan Sverdrup, our largest project. I would say, number one, so far, so good. The project is on schedule and on budget. A phenomenal project. There's more than 22 sites across the world working on Johan Sverdrup. We are now already 40% completed. And by the end of this year, we anticipated to be close to 70% completed, and we'll have already one jacket installed offshore. We have also drilled 10 development wells and very pleased with the results. And as we have said many times, the CapEx has been reduced. And now if you put a number, it's 30% compared to when we submitted the PDO, including adjustment on currencies, and I foresee further reduction going forward. And we talked about the gross resources. And right now, we are right on schedule to achieve first oil late in 2019.

Before I move on, on the picture at the bottom, you actually see what the full field will look like with the second platform, the second processing platform on your right hand side, which will be the fifth -- which is the Phase 2. Phase 2, just briefly. We have selected the concept, which is mainly the second processing platform, the fifth one. We will submit the PDO second half of '18, and first oil is anticipated in 2022. So no changes from where we guided previously. We've seen the cost further reducing on the Phase 2. And cost reductions, higher capacities, we have now a full field breakeven oil price of below $25 a barrel, which is really phenomenal. But back on the organic growth. I like these pictures, I like the previous time. We're still hunting for elephants, and I think we're on the right place. All the names you see in Orange, Børselv, [indiscernible] Hurri, Korpfjell, all of those are located on the southern Barents Sea. And you will see that in the coming month, we will have a very exciting exploration program, and it's going to be really interesting.

Exploration strategy, really nothing new. Our focus is organic growth. We really have two key areas you would see higher where we have the Edvard Grieg and the Johan Sverdrup, and the message there is that there is still more oil to be found in that area, and we will be chasing more oil in that area. And you will particularly see in 2018 exploration that we will be active again in that area. And then the Southern Barents Sea, where we're active, as we speak now, where we build up a very strategic positions. We've actually defined three high impact trends in the southern Barents Sea. And you'll see later on the slides in a few minutes. '17, we still see four exploration wells in the southern Barents Sea. We'll talk about it, and there will be one more exploration well in the Alvheim area. And that will target over 500 million barrels of oil equivalent on net on-risk for Lundin's prospective resources. So a lot going on.

This is on -- I think it's an excellent slide. It gives you overall picture of the southern Barents Sea, and you see the three trends that I was talking about. Number one, what I call the Filicudi trend. This is right on trend with the Castberg discovery. This is why we discovered Filicudi. And this is where -- the Filicudi discovery has opened up a really phenomenal trend of other prospect. To mention only two, Hurri and Hufsa, which is two prospect that we will be -- up to 2 prospects we'll be drilling this year. And it's a really fascinating area, and it's going to be very interesting to see the result of this drilling campaign.

Then you move into the east. You have the Loppa High trend, where you have the Alta/Gohta, Neiden, a small discovery, but we're going to be chasing north of Alta new prospects such as Børselv. And we'll also just acquire a new license, PL715, which is on trend of this Loppa High. So there, also, we're going to be active. And then you're moving further east towards the Russian border, and then we have the famous Korpfjell, which we'll be drilling -- we will be drilling this summer, which, as you know, is a very large forward deep closure. So overall, a very exciting program.

This is perhaps a picture, closer look at the Filicudi trend. What you see this in the slide is a 3D dimensional map. Light colors are highs and dark colors are lows, and you see the Filicudi discovery. And you can see in three dimension really how these Hufsa and Hurri are on trend or close to the Filicudi discovery. So very, very interesting.

A few words about Alta and Gohta. On Gohta, yes, we gave this morning press releases. We're still completing the wells and suspending the well. But Gohta appraisal was not the best results, mainly because the reservoir was tight. So we have to now digest all these results. And hence, we cannot give you a precise resource range for Gohta or revised resource range. But clearly, there will be a reduction on Gohta. Now this being said, Alta is the main structure. Alta is the main discovery, and that's where we've been always focused for the -- going forward in terms of development.

We're going to be drilling an appraisal well in Alta, and subject to the results of Alta 4, we would be engaging into a long-term test next year. So in the overall concept development, Alta was always seen as being the most important part of the Alta/Gohta complex. And as we mentioned in the press release, Gohta, it's more a satellite to Alta. So clearly disappointing results, but definitely doesn't put into questions the way forward when it comes to Alta.

And this is a slide just showing the mega structure Korpfjell. You see on the right hand side a comparison just on forward deep closure between the Johan Sverdrup field and the surface of Korpfjell, which is close to or in excess of 800 square kilometers. So a phenomenal area, and it's going to be really interesting to see and follow the results this summer when Statoil will drill the first well.

This is on your slides. I'm not going to comment. It's just a schedule of the wells. So you have a clear indication of how and when we're going to drill the different wells I just described. And really, to finalize and in summary, really record quarterly production close to 83,000. It's been a very, very good quarter of outstanding performance from our team in Norway. On the back of this increased capacity and outstanding performance, we're increasing our guidance, 75,000 to 85,000. We also see very low operating cost. I mean, close to $4. These are outstanding numbers. We've seen also the success for Edvard Grieg Southwest, which I believe will lead to further reserves increase in the field.

As Teitur mentioned, plenty of liquidity headroom. Today, we have $1 billion of liquidity headroom. In actual fact, today, Lundin Petroleum with the current forecast can sustain an oil price as low as $40 and fund all our explorations and Johan Sverdrup up to first oil, so we're in a very solid and strong position. And I hope I gave you a flavor of what the exploration program will be coming this summer and the third and the fourth quarter. But overall, a very exciting exploration program. And of course, we have first successfully completed the spin-off and with a dividend distribution to all Lundin Petroleum shareholder.

So this is my last slide, so I guess we'll open up for questions.

Maria Hamilton

Thank you, Alex and Tietur. Yes, time for questions. And if you have any questions for the conference call, please let the moderator know. And also for you following us on the Internet, you can post a question on this page for webcast. So I leave the word to the conference call.

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Niki Kouzmanov from Jefferies.

Niki Kouzmanov

Just one on Edvard Grieg. I believe, previously, you've talked about a plateau of about two years after start-up. Now with the 15% deep bottlenecking and the recent reserves and resource additions that you talked about today as well, how do you see the field decline from here versus your original expectation? And then maybe just one on Gohta and more in terms of Alta. What is it that you're looking at this Alta 4 well in terms of results to underpin a -- the flow test for next year and ultimately a commercial development now that Gohta has been a smaller discovery than originally anticipated?

Alex Schneiter

Yes. So for your first question, in terms of plateau, yes, we guided a 2-year plateau in Edvard Grieg. But of course, and particularly, more than the capacity itself, but particularly with the increase in reserves, it is fair to anticipate that this plateau will be extended. It's too early to give guidance. As I mentioned a few minutes ago, we are currently redoing a whole reservoir model based on all of the results we've seen, not just southwest, but also the water injection 1 and 2. So I think we have to weigh those results to be more specific. But it's fair to say that I'm expecting that the 2-year plateau will extend.

On your second question, Alta/Gohta, what we're looking for Alta. In Alta, we're actually drilling a well in between two successful wells. What we're looking is the continuity of the results we've seen on the two wells that are North and South. And the main reason for that is then to put this well and use this well for long-term production test. So I'm -- we have to see the results, but we have to remember that this well would be actually be in a quite well-known area.

Now there is sort of no impact there, obviously provided we have to see the results of the appraisal well. In terms of Gohta, as I said, obviously, Gohta is a disappointment. But Gohta, really, it's small in terms of the overall development of Alta/Gohta. Gohta should be really seen as a satellite and an add-on to Alta. So overall, our concept and our plan is not changing, and we're still positive for Alta and the development of Alta. But obviously, we have to see the result of the appraisal well that is coming. We will be soon starting Alta.

Our next question comes from the line of Alwyn Thomas from Exane BNP Paribas.

Alwyn Thomas

I would just ask -- a couple of questions from me. The first one being you talked a little bit about your tax position earlier and some changes there. Given the high production from Edvard Grieg, do you still maintain the guidance that you will be paying any below $60 pre-Sverdrup? And second one is just on production guidance for the rest of the year. Could you just perhaps outline the current issues at the Brynhild field? And what production expectations you expect from there in the next two to three quarters? And what sort of the overlying issues are going forward?

Teitur Poulsen

Good morning, Alwyn. Yes, on the tax question, yes, we do maintain the guidance that we are not projecting to pay cash taxes at below $60 Brent [indiscernible] first oil. What we've seen this quarter is that because of these tax losses we have in Norway, we have over $1 billion at SPT tax loss and over or just under $600 million of CT tax loss. So what that means is that despite the production increasing and despite higher oil prices, you will not see any current tax charges in the foreseeable future because of these tax losses. And as I said, the $60 guidance stays in place.

Alex Schneiter

Yes, on the production, I'd start with Brynhild. Brynhild really, one can say, it's actually producing according to guidance starting from the first quarter, and I'm expecting this to continue. This being said, we've been very conservative with Brynhild, and we're also using a low uptime. So I would say Brynhild is performing as anticipated and as guided. Problem? We don't have any fundamental problem with the Brynhild right now, but we're still having, I would say, a low uptime compared to take a platform such as Edvard Grieg. And on top of my head, I think it was 55% in that area. So as expected, but not -- we're still suffering overall on the performance of the day-to-day of the top side. But otherwise, no concerns. You had an in-between question. I forgot. Can you just maybe remind me?

Alwyn Thomas

No, that's it. I think, Alex, you covered it.

Our next question comes from David Mirzai from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

David Mirzai

A couple of exploration questions. First, on the Alta/Gohta dry well, now you've clearly tried to pin this to seismic. So I suppose my question is, what concerns do you have that your interpretation of the Alta discovery, especially towards the south of the structure, is in line with your thinking, given, I assume, it shares a similar seismic characteristics to the Gohta 3 appraisal?

And secondly, just on the Filicudi trend, could you kind of identify how much of the initial prospects by Hurii and Hufsa would you be able to confirm with the first well? I mean, I suppose I'm thinking really of your initial success in Filicudi but the pretrial estimate was much higher and you've kind of explained that away by saying you need to drill further wells in the structure. How much of Hurri and Hufsa will you actually be testing?

Alex Schneiter

Yes, okay, so first of all, on Alta/Gohta, I think one thing you have to realize is that the reservoir in Gohta, it's really not comparable to the reservoir in Alta. It's more complex. It's a different age. When you come to Alta, we already drilled now four wells. And we've seen great results. We've seen communication between the wells. And this next well that is coming, it's really a well, as I said, it is between two wells that were successful. And so all we're looking now. And I don't see any changes on the seismic bridge changes. So we're not expecting changes there.

And all we're looking is the continuity of this reservoir. Now more importantly, it's to actually do a long-term test to prove the productivity over Alta. And that's really the aim now is to have a successful well. Next, we should be able to drill horizontal wells and then test for a long period of time. When I say long period of time, we're talking month not weeks. And that would really give us a great idea of the overall productivity and connectivity. So on your question of seismic, I cannot really say a lot more. But I think we've got very good control in Alta, a lot better than we have in Gohta. So that's that.

The second question was on the Filicudi. Now you're right. I mean Filicudi, when we drilled the wells, we had lower resources. This really was only on the back that the oil with the contract was higher than anticipated. But remember also that the reservoir, [indiscernible] and Jurassic reservoir, which was very pleasing. Now when it comes to Hufsa and Hurri, we've taken to account the result of Filicudi and the resources you see on the map, which is in excess of 200 or 280. Those are what we see today based on the knowledge we have.

And when we talked about the Hurri and Hufsa though we're highlighting because it's the one we attempt to drill this year, subject to partners' approval. But there's a lot more. And they are right on trend with the Filicudi. So overall, I'm very optimistic about this area. I think it's a very good reservoir. It's like, if I remember, the Johan Sverdrup, in the beginning, when we drilled it, we had lower resources than what we actually guided the market. And the story -- you know the rest of the story. But I'm not anticipating Filicudi or this area to fund another Johan Sverdrup. But it's exploration.

David Mirzai

And could you just remind me as well the kind of prospect being drilled by Statoil and that supposed to be analogous to the Hurri prospect? And can you just remind me what the difference between the Hurri prospect line lower than in the basin is compared to Hufsa reservoir?

Alex Schneiter

Yes, I think, simplistically, it's -- you have to see this as terraces, faulted terraces going upwards. So Hurri or Kayak, it's just targeting a lower part of this faulted block. And then from over you go upwards towards Filicudi and then so on towards the east. So it's same, strategically speaking, same geology. It's just a downwards of faulted block.

Our next question comes from Joe Head from UBS. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Joe Head

Two from me, please. First is on your upward production guidance. So you're indicating a 15% increase in Edvard Greig South East capacity. Now even if we were to assume that was evenly split between Edvard Grieg and Ivar Assen, that would be around 15,000 barrels a day gross degree or around 10,000 barrels a day net '17. So it's okay to explain why the increase to your production guidance is any half this figure. Is this because Ivar Aasen is capturing more of the upside this year? Or is there something else that I'm missing?

The second is on cash flow. So your free cash flow is positive for the first time in 2012 this quarter. Back in February, you gave some guidance, which I think implied Lundin ex-IPC would be cash flow negative even at $60 a barrel this year. In light of the revision you've made to production and cost guidance, what kind of oil price do you think you need to be cash-neutral this year?

Alex Schneiter

Okay. I'll start with -- I think the answer to your question is uptime. Remember that we assume a 93% uptime. So whatever guidance or whatever forecast we make, we then will multiply by 0.93 the production. Hence, it's not an absolute number, it assumed a certain uptime effect. And I think that's the delta between your calculation and what we're guiding.

Teitur Poulsen

On the cash flow and neutrality for '17, Joe, you are right. I think we guided to cash flow neutrality at $63 or $64 a barrel, if I remember correctly. And now with the higher production guidance, that's clearly going to come down. So whilst we haven't given any new guidance, I would expect that number to come down by between $3 to $4 a barrel in terms of cash flow neutrality for this year.

Our next question comes from Robin Haworth from Stifel. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Robin Haworth

A couple of questions, please. So just, aside, there have been talk of change in offshore working conditions in Norway, which may sort of limit the effectiveness of the Pioneering Spirit's vessel. [indiscernible] start to sort of contracted a flotel to mitigate this risk. But I was wondering if you have any additional commentary on that risk, and how we should think about that, please?

And then second question, it looks a little bit like the OP5 well, which I see is the sixth, but you said Edvard Grieg has potentially an appraisal element to it and that it's definitely quite far to the north. I was just wondering if you could comment around whether there's any upside in Edvard Grieg associated with that.

Alex Schneiter

Okay. Now in terms of Johan Sverdrup, I mean, the -- as you mentioned, Pioneering Spirit will be lifting a good part of the topside. I think one thing to add, I don't know, it's actually available on the Internet but Pioneering Spirit just lifted the Brent, one of the Brent platform, a 24,000 ton platform, which went really smoothly and very well. And I think it's a great -- it's going to be very beneficial to Johan Sverdrup. And I would say so far, so good. And Pioneer Spirit is actually decommissioning platform as we speak. And so far, what we see is very encouraging.

Now the flotel, it's not really to mitigate. It's part of the overall offshore planning hookup and commissioning. So -- but clearly, we're watching the Pioneering Spirit, but what we see so far, it's encouraging. On OP5, it is -- you're right, I mean it's actually targeting an area, which we call the Talis area. We do have a well there, so we have a good control of the wells. Is there any upside? Any wells you drilled in the field can have an upside or a downside actually. And so far, with all the drilling we've done, we've seen some very encouraging results. So yes, we really get to see the results of this OP5. And it's an area which could lead to some interesting results. Early days to say more really.

Our next question comes from Duncan Milligan from Goldman Sachs.

Duncan Milligan

Just a couple of questions on Edvard Grieg. One is about the rate of water breakthrough. I think it was expected around the kind of this year. I wonder if you could just give any update if you're starting to see water in the wells at Edvard Grieg.

And the second is about the extent of the next phase of exploring Edvard Grieg. So early you've drilled in the West. And you're now drilling in the north. When about do you think you may look at the south? Does that -- anything that is taking any wells down there? And then my final question, which is on Korpfjell. Given the kind of scale of this, do you think that it's a multiyear exploration program? Or do you think that the wells this summer will give pretty clear indication one way or the other?

Alex Schneiter

Yes, good questions. Edvard Grieg, so the first question was in relation to the water cut. The simple answer is no. At this moment, we still see no water. We anticipated to see water earlier, and we haven't seen so. Now we, as I said, we're updating our model and we'll have more clarity once we have completed the model.

To your second question, in terms of upside and other further drilling such as Southwest, of course, there's more. Now what we're doing is, as I just mentioned, we're updating the model, static and dynamic model that will give us an overall pictures, and we will also see the result of the OP5, which is ongoing. And based on that, we will be able to decide if we -- if they are the areas that we should be targeting, and that could be targeted very quickly. You mentioned the southern part, the western part. These are areas we can target as early as next year. So -- but we need to now see the results of the updated geological and reservoir model. So that's as far as the upside of Edvard Grieg.

And the last question was Korpfjell. Yes, Korpfjell, you're right. I mean, the Korpfjell is a very large structure. Obviously, we're going to watch this. This well actually will not target all the levels. It will be relatively shallow wells. So regardless of the results of this well, there will be more to be chasing. And it's such a large structure that in any event we will have to do more exploration well regardless of the results. So yes, there will be an ongoing exploration program on Korpfjell. And likely, what you're going to see is, next year, we will be drilling further wells in the Korpfjell regardless of the results. And we're going to also targeting the other big structure to the south. But that will be next year, yes.

[Operator Instructions] Okay. As there appear to be no audio questions, I'll return the conference to you.

Maria Hamilton

Okay. Thank you. I have a few questions from the Internet, Helge Martinsen from DNB Markets. Is the crude oil revenue from third-party of USD19.1 million related to Ivar Aasen production -- to Edvard Grieg? Or have you started an oil trading activity?

Teitur Poulsen

No, we haven't started an oil trading activity, but we do market our own crude, Edvard Grieg crude, through the Grane facilities and the Grane blend. And what we are doing is we're buying buy and gas, Ivar Assen production, and buying gas and selling it on their behalf. So that's what that relates to.

Maria Hamilton

Michael is wondering why we don't drill an appraisal well on Filicudi this year.

Alex Schneiter

I think it's an interesting question, but I think what is important now is to prove up as many resources as possible. So I think the strategy is now to prove these new structures, they contain hydrocarbon. And once we have that, then we can go into a full appraisal program. But number one now is to prove up as much resources as possible.

Maria Hamilton

James Hosie, 2017 production guidance. Can you say the reason for the forecast dropping in production in Q4?

Alex Schneiter

Yes, that was mentioned at the Capital Market day. That's solely related to the contractual arrangement with the [indiscernible].

Maria Hamilton

That's all from the Internet. Any other questions from the conference call?

We do have a follow-up question from Robin Haworth from Stifel. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Robin Haworth

My question was asked in the Internet call. So everyone, have a good day.

Maria Hamilton

Okay. Thank you. If there's no more questions, well, we say thank you for today's participation of the Q1 report. And if you have any further questions, just e-mail us. You know where to find us.

Alex Schneiter

Yes, thank you.

Teitur Poulsen

Thank you.

