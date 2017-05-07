Oil: Bear All Year Turned Bull

There are plenty of ways that oil can find support and move back up.

It's tough to call bottoms but we turn from bearish to bullish on oil (NYSEARCA:USO).

Recap Of Our Oil Calls

Dec 12: Oil Had Better Hold Up: "Screaming Short If Oil Doesn't Hold"

Jan 25: OPEC Deal Sticking But...: "That's Bearish."

Jan 30: OPEC's Been Shaled: "Oil Has Downside."

Jan 30: Lots Of Oil Bulls: "That's Setting Up A Selloff"

Apr 24: Lights Out For Oil

We've been bearish this year on oil mainly for the reason that great news led to bad action. "Action" is the trading method of comparing what should happen to what actually happens.

The good news in oil should have had it moving up. It didn't. That meant to us oil had downside.

Added Layer Of Bullish Conviction

Besides looking at fundamentals and technicals, we have a proprietary method we launched for subscribers in mid-January called the "daily" that catches moves in oil. Since launch our oil trading calls are up 11.6%. That it's turned bullish along with the fundamentals and technicals gives us an added layer of conviction.

Fundamentals: GDP

GDP reported .7% in Q1 versus The Atlanta Fed's "GDP Now" estimate of .5%.

Currently The Atlanta Fed is looking for 4% GDP in Q2.

Chart: St Louis Fed. Marks: Elazar Advisors, LLC

Above we show oil's relation to GDP. The above chart is semi-annual price movements.

The economy matters for oil.

Over time oil volatility tends to coincide and move in the same direction as GDP trends.

If The Atlanta Fed's expectation of 4% is right again (as they were last quarter with sub-1%) then oil has the chance to jump to catch up to that GDP number.

Fundamentals: OPEC

OPEC meets May 25th.

OPEC members jumped to defend oil prices on Friday.

Reuters reported that Saudi Arabia's OPEC Governer said on Friday,

"Based on today's data, there's a growing conviction that a six-month extension may be needed to rebalance the market, but the length of the extension is not firm yet."

The "length of the extention is not firm yet." Does that mean the extension could be longer than six months? We'll see. If so it can set up to be a bullish surprise.

As for non-OPEC's participation, there were concerns that Russia typically sees downtime in the first half but the second half would be a bigger sacrifice to cut. There were questions whether they would participate again.

About non-OPEC participation he said,

"All have expressed their commitment to the deal."

Even Iran is aboard this time. We're not going to get the usual KSA-Iran feuding disagreement going into this meeting. Here's what their oil minister said,

"All indications are that the members want a renewal of the deal and we will go along with what they agree upon."

As global growth picks up production cuts could have more impact now. Demand could eat up extra shale supply if OPEC decides to cut in the second half.

Remember, May 25th is 2-3 weeks away. OPEC members will try hard to jaw-bone oil higher now especially with shaky oil prices. With the change in the economic trend, shorts could get spooked as well.

With few bulls out there now, there is enough to get oil moving back up.

Capitulation?

Reuters reported that the hedge fund run by Pierre Andurand exited his oil positions. He had been a bull and previously made numerous correct calls on oil.

Based on the report it appears he hit stop-losses forcing him to exit. News came out Friday through Reuters but others may have exited as news leaked.

Hedge funds being forced out of positions because of stop-losses is of course a real reason for volatility. But it's also a sign of major selling that is behind us, at least from one well-followed bull.

Technicals





Source: Interactive Brokers

There is going to be a lot of praying that oil prices hold $45 and $46. $46 is an uptrend that formed since early 2016. If the price breaks it sets up a more important test of $45.

$45 is a key support level. You can see in the chart above we marked that $45 was a point for A) a major breakdown, B) a major breakout and C) where it held at support and bounced.

Many traders remember this level and it will be important. We think oil can hold and move higher from here. Of course it makes sense to watch it hold and move higher before being aggressive.

Conclusion

There was a lot of action and news in the last few days. A shift forced some bulls to capitulate. Fundamental and technical factors along with our own method in Pro Trader have us getting bullish here after being bearish all year.

Disclaimer:

Securities reported by Elazar Advisors, LLC are guided by our daily, weekly and monthly methodologies. We have a daily overlay which changes more frequently which is reported to our premium members and could differ from the above report.

Portions of this report may have been issued in advance to subscribers or clients. All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. Past performance can not predict future performance. This article is for information purposes only. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold Elazar Advisors, LLC and their related parties harmless. Any trading strategy can lose money and any investor should understand the risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in USO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We would trade the futures