Mitsubishi Nudges Mallinckrodt From The ALS Drug Space

This puts added pressure on Mallinckrodt when combined with the fact that companies like ANIP are developing other corticotropin gels for possible FDA approval.

With little diversification in its product portfolio, MNK must seek new and differing indications to use Acthar for.

By Parke Shall

Since we just wrote an article about Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) a couple of days ago, let's start this one off on a positive note. The positive of the situation is that the company is expanding the amount of clinical trials that it is performing for its flagship drug, Acthar Gel.

For years, critics of the drug have wanted the company to run double-blind placebo controlled trials to see if Acthar's efficacy is more than just some analogous statements from a couple of doctors who receive speaking fees from the company. We commend the company for readying such trials for Acthar in the future and we are anxious to see the results. We'd also love to see similar trials for all other indications the company is using the drug for now, with the exception of infantile spasms, where the drug has been proven beyond a reasonable doubt to have efficacy.

However, one of the main areas for potential promise for the drug has now been crowded by another drug that has just come on the market. MNK had hopes of potentially finding efficacy for Acthar for use in ALS. Like lupus, the company had hoped that the gel would have positive effects on these types of nervous and auto immune disorders and diseases. The company's lupus trial came out with unflattering results, but one hope the company had was pushing the drug for even more indications than it is currently being used for and possibly landing more market share somewhere along the way.

It was disclosed just about 24 hours ago that a brand new drug for ALS, the first in 22 years, had been approved by the FDA and is now being put on the market. This is only the second primary well accepted treatment for ALS. CNN reported,

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the first new drug for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, in more than two decades. The FDA announced Friday that Radicava, also known as edaravone, has been approved for use in the United States. The only other drug specifically for the treatment of ALS is riluzole, which was approved for use in the United States in 1995. Tests conducted in Japan found that ALS sufferers who received edaravone experienced a smaller decline in their level of daily functioning compared to those who received a placebo. MT Pharma, the maker of edaravone, said the drug slowed the decline of physical function by 33%.

While great news for the human condition overall, this is less than stellar news for MNK. ALS was an area with very few treatment options that MNK sought to capitalize on if its trials came back and showed efficacy. The company probably still has the same plans, but it now will be shoulder to shoulder with a brand new FDA approved treatment.

As we said in our article out a couple of days ago, this also belies a much larger problem at the company. The company has been unable to diversify itself from its main drug and there are other corticotropin options that are being groomed to hopefully come to market within the next year or two. As we wrote in our article just days ago,

In addition to not being able to diversify their product portfolio in any shareholder friendly fashion, the company now has a potential competitor down the road to deal with. For MNK, time is not on their side. They need to act swiftly and either acquire a new cash flow stream or get some drugs in their pipeline. If a generic corticotropin gel can be introduced and is found to be effective at the same time that MNK's equity is priced so low and Acthar is still making up a majority of the company's cash flow, it could be devastating to the company.

The problem for the company is now two-pronged. One, they can't diversify away from their main cash cow through mergers and acquisitions and two, a portion of their main cash cow's hopeful addressable market in the future may have just been cut into by this new ALS drug by Mitsubishi.

In addition to raising questions about product portfolio and diversification away from Acthar, we plan on asking about whether or not this newly approved drug changes the company's thoughts about its future for Acthar in ALS on the company's conference call Monday. In addition to paying attention to the potential effects of ANI Pharmaceuticals' corticotropin gel product, we believe MNK investors need to be acutely aware that Acthar may have just seen increased competition in the ALS space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.