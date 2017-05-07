Buy The Upcoming QE4, Sell The Aftermath

By Parke Shall

Things look pretty good for the market nowadays, right? The Dow has eclipsed 20,000 and is holding steady. The anticipated help from the Trump tax plan and infrastructure spending have both been priced in the market and investor sentiment is getting noticeably close to euphoria.

We had a good jobs number on Friday and most macroeconomic data across-the-board continues to support a case that equity markets will be just fine. Of course, this is only true if you buy in to the fact that the last eight years have been a legitimate recovery, instead of just more spending from cheap credit being used as a Band-Aid.

Regardless of which side of this argument you are on, it is tough to doubt that equity valuations are stretched and we are at the end of a shorter term debt cycle. To lay out our case that QE4 is coming, let's talk about what we think the catalysts will be to get us there.

First, we are convinced there is going to be recession soon. With the way that GDP estimates have come down, any investor would be hard-pressed to say that productivity is not the weakest it has been at any point during this recovery. We believe that inflation will catch a tailwind as affects of previous QE cycles over the last seven or eight years have a delayed impact on consumer pricing.

We also believe that everyone that is taking out credit card debt over the last seven or eight years will soon be coming to an inflection point. Instead of fueling a recovery by allowing people to save money and delever, moving interest rates lower only caused people to have access to cheap credit once again. It shouldn't be a surprise that we believe a majority of this economic recovery has been simply credit spending. With the unemployment numbers low but credit card delinquencies and automobile loan delinquencies starting to tick up, it looks as though the credit cycle may have touched its peak.

From here, we predict that some customers will be unable to meet their obligations and will begin to become delinquent on servicing their debt or paying down their debt going forward. We all know what happens then: a small deleveraging process takes place and negatively impacts equity markets.

We think you would be hard-pressed to find any analyst who disagrees that credit card debt, student loan debt and auto loan debt are in bubble territory. Now it's only a question of which one breaks first and how bad the damages are. An even bigger problem will be how the Federal Reserve decides to deal with it. While we believe the proper thing to do is to allow these bubbles to burst and have corresponding participants and companies feel the pain, we fear that the Fed has gotten too close to equity markets and that they will try to micromanage each individual bubble, no matter how small they are.

And this means that we are likely not that far off from QE4, which will be served to us as a "solution" to this next shorter term credit cycle turning. We believe the Fed has forgotten how to even let the smallest bubbles burst, and that QE4 is probably not even 2 years away.

With interest rates already extremely low, there won't be much the Federal Reserve can do to move them lower and spur new lending. Their only option is to go ahead with monetary stimulus which will put a Band-Aid on the bubble to make it even larger. This will eventually be a stepping stone to a much larger bubble burst, probably sometime around 2025 to 2030, where we will see our currency face its starkest challenge yet. From there, the Fed will be left in the quagmire that we saw in the 80's, where raising rates to save the currency could be the only option. Then, we will face challenging questions about our national debt.

The only thing that has kept the United States afloat during this recovery is the fact that the entire globe continues to buy into the fact that the United States dollar should be the global reserve currency. When that sentiment ends, we could be in for a crippling devaluation of our currency that could drastically lower the quality of life for all Americans.

So we think QE4 will come as a result of the Fed being too skittish and forgetting how to even let small bubbles burst the way that they should. It will be yet another overreach for them and ultimately will cause more harm than good in the long run. However, what this means from an investment strategy standpoint is a different story.

We continue to run at about 60% long and 40% short in our main portfolios. This is about as much short allocation as we will take on and we brought this number up to 40% just recently, within the last year or so, as equity evaluations have been stretched. We fully expect our long book, comprised mostly of value plays in dividend payers, to continue to perform well through the end of this short term that cycle and into the next phase of monetary easing. We think the Fed is going to do everything they can to protect equity markets instead of us having a much needed massive correction. We may even just trade sideways for years to come. It is in this type of market that stock pickers excel and we hope to generate alpha from both our long book and our short book during this time.

When QE4 begins to dwindle or doesn't provide the exact type of stimulus that people predict, we will start to get really cautious. Events like 2008 only come around once every 20 or 30 years while shorter-term bubble pops come about every seven or eight years. We think from a larger macro perspective that we will make it through the short-term debt cycle turn over but that the next big crisis could be one that is catalyzed by or causes a meaningful devaluation of the dollar. At that point, it would be time to own miners, gold and foreign stocks, all of which we have exposure to now but not in great size.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.