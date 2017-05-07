Contender Dividend Dogs Led By AmTrust For One-Year-Target Gains In May

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five May top-yield Contender stocks showed 18.5% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten.

Energy stocks crowded the May Contenders by yield placing seven of ten Contenders on top and six of ten estimated price growth as selected 4/28/17 and calculated 5/4/17.

Top 30 Contender Dogs Represented 8 Sectors In May

Yield (dividend / price) results from here May 4 verified by YCharts for thirty stocks from eight of eleven Morningstar sectors revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below.

The U.S. Dividend Contenders are maintained by Dave Fish of Moneypaper's DirectInvesting.com, whose articles appear at Seeking Alpha. They are selected based on "10-24 straight years of higher dividends."

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 30 Dividend Contenders

U.S. Dividend Contenders were selected based on "10-24 straight years of higher dividends."

Actionable Conclusion (1) Dividend Dog Metrics Selected 10 Top Contender Stocks By Yield

Top ten Contender Dividend dogs selected 4/28/17 showing top yields 5/4/17, represented just four of the Morningstar eleven sectors: (1) energy [7 listed]; (2) utilities [1 listed]; (3) real estate [1 listed]; (4) consumer defensive [1 listed].

Top Contender stock by yield, Genesis Energy (GEL) [1] was the tops of the seven Energy firms listed. The remaining energy firms placed fourth, fifth, and seventh, through tenth: Enbridge Energy Partners (EEP)[4]; Buckeye Partners (BPL) [5]; Holly Energy Partners (HEP) [7]; TransMontaigne Partners (TLP) [8]; Energy Transfer Equity (ETE) [9]; TC Pipelines (TCP) [10].

A single Utility placed second, by yield: AmeriGas Partners (APU) [2]. The one Real Estate representative placed third: Omega Healthcare (OMI) [3]. Finally a consumer defensive stock placed sixth, Vector Group (VGR) [6] to complete the top ten May Contender dogs by yield.

Contender Top Dividend Vs. Price Results Compared To Dow Dogs

Graphs below compared relative strengths of the top ten Contender dogs by yield as of market close 5/4/2017 with those of the Dow industrials index. Annual dividend history from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the ten highest-yielding stocks along with the total single share price of those ten stocks made the data points shown in green for price and blue for dividends.

Actionable Conclusion (2): Contender Dogs Mixed-Down After April

The Contender top ten fell in dividend and also tumbled in price to create the mix-down. Dividend derived from $10K invested as $1k in each top dog dropped up at a rate of 2.3% to start May while aggregate single share price of those ten stocks fell 15% for the period.

May aggregate single share price and dividend numbers from $10k invested pushed both vectors down and away from overbought territory (unlike the Dow index).

Meanwhile, Dow dogs also retreated. Since April, they increased 1.6% in estimated annual dividend from $10k invested as $1k in each of the top ten, while their aggregate single share price dropped 2.9% into May.

As a result, the Dow dogs' overbought condition (in which aggregate single share price of the ten exceeded projected annual dividend from $10k invested as $1k each in those ten) shrank again.

Actionable Conclusion (3): Dow Dogs Remain Overbought

Historically, September measured the gap at $472 or 128%. December moved the gap to $505 or 139%. March/April 2017 moderated the chasm to $459 or 125%. May has put the mark at $429 or 115%.

This gap between high share price and low dividend per $1k invested shows an overbought condition. Meaning, no matter which chart you read, these are low risk and low opportunity Dow dogs. The Dow top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend for May 2017 was $27.21. The aggregate single share price for the top ten Dow dogs was 68% while the dividend derived from $10k invested as $1k in each of the ten was 32% of the combined totals.

In marked contrast, the Contenders chart shows their list to be composed of much higher risk and higher opportunity dividend pups.

Trailing the Dow, Contender Dog top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend showed as a lower $13.19 as of May 4. That's 48.5% below a dollar of Dow annual dividend.

The aggregate single share price for the top ten Contender dogs was 32% while the dividend derived from $10k invested as $1k in each of the ten was 68% of the combined total.

Actionable Conclusions: (4) Ten Contender Dogs Showed 17.3% To 48.1% Upsides, While (5) None Showed Downsides Smaller Than Dividends Earned To May, 2018

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Wished (6) A 13.6% Median Target Price Upside and 14.95% Gains From 30 Contender Upside Dogs Come May 2018

Contender stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of May 4, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YCharts analyst median 1-year targets projected an 11.7% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 12% in the coming year. Notice, price versus dividend in the coming year forecasts possible overbought conditions ahead for the Contender top yield dogs as their price and dividend vectors come within $40 of convergence.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Actionable Conclusion (7): Analysts Projected 20.5% To 50.5% Net Gains For Ten Contender Dogs By May 2018

Four of ten top dividend-yielding Contender dogs were verified as being among the top ten of thirty gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. So this quarter the dog strategy for the Challengers was graded by Wall St. wizards as 40% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for May 2018:

AmTrust Financial Services (AFSI) was projected to net $504.79, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% less than the market as a whole.

Genesis Energy (GEL) was projected to net $347.39, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from thirteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 17% greater than the market as a whole.

Vector Group (VGR) was projected to net $304.07, based on a target price estimate from one analyst, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 51% less than the market as a whole.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) was projected to net $287.14, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% less than the market as a whole.

Enterprise Products (EPD) was projected to net $285.30, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from thirty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% less than the market as a whole.

Energy Transfer Equity (ETE) was projected to net $273.98, based on dividends, plus the median of annual price estimates from twenty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 95% more than the market as a whole.

TransMontaigne Partners (TLP) was projected to net $267.17, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 58% less than the market as a whole.

Western Gas Partners (WES) was projected to net $252.66, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from nineteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 14% more than the market as a whole.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) was projected to net $208.54, based on a mean target price estimate from five analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% less than the market as a whole.

Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) netted $205.01 based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates by eleven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 58% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 29.4% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 11% less than the market as a whole.

Brokers estimated a 18.5% advantage for 5 highest yield, lowest priced contender stocks to May 2018.

Dog Metrics Extracted Bargains From Small Dogs

Ten top Contender Dividend dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update from here. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Dividend Contender dogs selected 4/28/17 showing the highest dividend yields as of 5/4/17 represented five sectors from the Morningstar eleven sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: (10) Analysts Cast 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Contender Dogs Fetching 24.35% Vs. (11) 20.55% Net Gains by All Ten by May 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Contender kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 18.5% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of all ten. The fourth lowest priced Contender dividend dog, Genesis Energy (GEL), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 34.74%.

The five lowest-priced Contender dividend dogs for May 4 were: Energy Transfer Equity (ETE); Enbridge Energy Partners (EEP); Vector Group (VGR); Genesis Energy; Omega Healthcare, with prices ranging from $17.11 to $31.68.

Five higher-priced Contender dividend dogs for May 4 were: Holly Energy Partners (HEP); TransMontaigne Partners (TLP); AmeriGas Partners (APU); TC Pipelines (TCP); Buckeye Partners (BPL), whose prices ranged from $34.41 to $65.96.

That distinction between the five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Contender Dividend dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

