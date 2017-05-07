My Journey To Acquire More Sand In My Shoes, A Dividend Growth Story - Part 1

Allow me to begin by introducing myself. I am an office cubicle dweller in my mid-40s who has been investing ever since I got my first paycheck at a job with benefits. I started my investing journey like I assume most of you did, by enrolling in my company's 401(k) plan. Those first 401(k) statements I received were the most amazing pieces of paper I had ever seen. I remember in the boom of the mid- to late '90s thinking I would be able to retire any day now with the market going straight up as it was with no end in sight. "This time things are different," you would hear. "The rules of the game have changed." Well, no they haven't. Not really.

A short time after I started my professional career I started dollar cost averaging into a mutual fund with after tax money. At some point I realized you could buy individual stocks and not pay 1% or more of your balance every year to the mutual fund company. Once I had a modest balance in my fund I sold it and opened a brokerage account instead. Then I purchased, in my new brokerage account, just a few shares (I think it was 6 shares) of Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing as it was called back then - now we know it as 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). When that first dividend hit my account I was hooked. I have always looked for dividend paying stocks since that very first stock purchase of mine, but I never had a concrete reason why until I stumbled upon Seeking Alpha.

Why Dividend Growth Stocks:

They pay you for owning them. This one is a no-brainer, right? Let's say you buy a stock like MMM, and let's say you purchase 6 shares, which would set you back about $1,200. Right now MMM pays $1.18 per share each quarter. So depending on when you bought it, sometime in the next three months MMM is going to give you $7.08. Just for being you. Now can you retire on that $7.08 per quarter? Of course not, but is it better than not getting $7.08 per quarter? I submit that it is. They are less volatile. This one is harder to quantify, though I'm sure it has been done. But generally speaking companies that pay dividends are larger and more established - for example, all 30 Dow stocks pay dividends. Dividend Growth Stocks also usually have cash flow coming in the doors by the truckload. Nobody wants to cut or suspend a dividend, and companies that do so usually see their stock price devastated in the market. So the yield of a company oftentimes serves as a floor for the share price. Many people, yours truly included, consider the yield when purchasing a stock and when the yield gets to a point the investor likes they will pull the trigger. Consider Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lately the yield for this stock rarely gets above 3.0%, in part because when it gets close to 3% investors will start purchasing shares, buoying the stock price. Not since January of 2013 has they yield gone above 3.25%, and in the last three years it hasn't been above 3% very often or for very long. Currently the annual dividend is $3.36 (recently raised). That means when JNJ gets anywhere close to $112 (3% yield) people start buying the stock and the price goes back up. When it gets to around $103.50-104.00 (approximately a 3.25% yield), back the truck up - assuming you have done your homework, which I will talk about later and in future articles. They perform better than non-dividend paying stocks. But don't growth stocks go up faster than stodgy old dividend paying stocks? Well sure, some do. Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) does not pay a dividend and I sure wish I had bought some five years and $700 in share price ago. You know who else doesn't pay a dividend? Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD). You could have bought that five years ago for around $40 and watched it bounce up and down (mostly down) to where it is now, a little over $10. And you wouldn't have received any cash to make up for the 75% haircut. Or you could have purchased JNJ five years ago for about $65 and watched as it calmly nearly doubled in value and gave you another $14.08 per share in dividends. Obviously not all dividend paying stocks are a JNJ and not all non-dividend paying stocks are a SHLD or an AMZN. The trick is finding out how to find more stocks like JNJ and narrowing the focus of my search to stocks that do pay a dividend, and increase their dividend regularly, has been working out for me of late. When you own a stock that raises its dividend, it is just like you getting a raise. I think of the dollars I invest as my little employees, working for me and making me money. When the company of a stock I own raises their dividend my little employees are working a little harder and making me more money. JNJ just raised their dividend 5%, International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) just raised theirs 7%, and Home Depot (NYSE:HD) just raised theirs by 29%! When was the last time you got a 29% raise?

Now that I have absorbed many, many articles and pieces of advice from the SA community and somewhat developed through my recent reading, my own experiences, both my wins and in some cases horrific losses, I would like to start a series of articles tracking my efforts to reach the day when my biggest worry is the sand in my shoes. This will both help me by keeping me accountable and hopefully will help anyone that reads this as well.

I will start by tracking my rollover IRA account, first because it is the "cleanest" of my accounts at present and secondly because I might soon be rolling over another 401(k) into this account, which will allow me, with your help, to construct a portfolio of good dividend growth stocks that will stand the test of time. I will show you every position in it, because even the gigantic mistakes I have made will be a learning experience for all of us, or at least a reminder of what not to do.

So, for better or worse, here is the "Sand in Shoes IRA portfolio" as it currently stands. Please hold the laughter to a minimum. Remember, I'm going to try to clean it up in full view of the SA community:

Symbol Qty Price as of 5/1 Market Value % of Portfolio Div Yield Total Cost Yield on Cost Gain/(Loss) % AIG (AIG) 1 61.61 61.61 0.2% 2.08% 1,441.63 0.09% -95.7% Amgen (AMGN) 25 162.60 4,065.00 14.9% 2.83% 3,700.00 3.11% 9.9% Bank of America (BAC) 100 23.61 2,361.00 8.7% 1.27% 4,950.00 0.61% -52.3% BlackRock (BLK) 14 383.00 5,362.00 19.7% 2.61% 2,399.60 5.83% 123.5% Citigroup (C) 5 59.46 297.30 1.1% 1.08% 1,873.92 0.17% -84.1% Coach (COH) 60 38.74 2,324.40 8.5% 3.48% 2,895.00 2.80% -19.7% IBM 23 158.84 3,653.32 13.4% 3.53% 3,675.75 3.50% -0.6% LNC.E1 74 - - 0.0% - 1,508.66 - -100.0% Omega Healthcare (OHI) 120 32.69 3,922.80 14.4% 7.59% 3,721.78 8.00% 5.4% Southern Copper (SCCO) 100 35.26 3,526.00 13.0% 0.74% 3,013.50 0.86% 17.0% Southern Company (SO) 27 49.59 1,338.93 4.9% 4.52% 1,206.80 5.01% 10.9% Cash 293.54 1.1% Totals 27,205.90 30,386.64 -10.5%

This first article, and until I get through my eleven positions, I would like to examine one win and one loss. We'll start this installation with my biggest loss and my biggest win.

Biggest Loss:

Though it was close, my biggest loss in this portfolio would be the line you see there with the dashes in it. "LNC.E1", which according to my broker is "LINN CO LLC, Escrow Shares". Yep, I committed mortal investing sin #1 and chased yield. At the time I made my first purchase, the shares were yielding nearly 13%, and they paid a monthly dividend, so I was getting more than 1% of my investment back every month. What could go wrong?

Well, mortal investing sin #2 (or maybe it's #1) is not doing proper research and understanding the business model and the risks associated with it. The demise of Linn Energy is well documented on this site and many others, but the bottom line is Linn was heavily leveraged and got caught when commodity prices plunged starting in 2014.

So my $1,500 is a total loss. On the plus side, I did manage to collect a little over $200 of dividends before everything went south. Lesson #1 learned (again) - do not chase yield. Lesson #2 - Do your homework.

In future articles I will drop this from the list of my holdings.

Biggest Gain:

Almost five years ago I purchased these shares of BlackRock, Inc. after cashing out of a position in Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED). I had made a tidy sum on the utility and felt the share price had gotten a bit lofty (though in hindsight, I could have held on to ED and done just fine).

Honestly, I can't tell you what I was thinking when I purchased this position. But looking back, let's see if I can piece it together. BLK was yielding 3.5% and has a pretty good history of increasing the dividend. Earnings Per Share has grown nicely over the last 10 years. The payout ratio is very reasonable, which leads me to believe they will continue to raise the dividend in coming years as long as the business is good.

But I don't recall if that's what I was thinking when I made this purchase, it probably was not. It does give credence to my underlying theses, though, of purchasing dividend paying stocks of companies that make a lot of money and take care of their shareholders through regular dividend increases and stock buy-backs. I'm sure the then 3.5% yield was a factor.

Going Forward:

As a Dividend Growth Investor, and since this is a tax-deferred account, my focus in the future will be on acquiring dividend paying stocks that have well-covered dividends and have a history of raising the dividend. To select these stocks I will rely on all of my readers and on other Seeking Alpha authors, many of which have very similar philosophies.

With this in mind, I will be tracking my dividend payments each article. To me it makes sense to focus on the income on a quarterly basis, since most stocks do pay a quarterly dividend. The goal is to increase my dividends received from quarter to quarter, either through the yearly dividend increases from each of my stocks or through additional capital reinvested.

As you can see below, my first quarter dividends amounted to just under $150. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc was a recent purchase, made after selling off half of my Southern Copper Corporation shares. This change alone will dramatically increase my Q2 income since instead of receiving $8.80 in May I will be receiving somewhere north of $80. Also as I mentioned earlier, IBM recently announced another dividend increase for the June dividend payment, so that will help as well.

Position Jan Feb Mar Apr AIG 0.32 AMGN 28.75 BAC 7.50 BLK 35.00 C 0.80 COH 20.25 20.25 IBM 32.20 OHI SCCO 8.00 SO 15.12 20.25 8.80 118.89 20.25 Q1: 147.94

I am not going to be concerned as much with the price of the securities I purchase except that I will try to find value - that is, I prefer to purchase XYZ stock when the market doesn't like it and it is yielding 3% as opposed to purchasing XYZ stock when it has had a huge run-up and is yielding 2%. This is different than "chasing yield"; this is looking for a great company at a great price.

Below are a few stocks I have my eye on, and will deploy my capital when my cash position reaches around $750-1,000.

Watch List: Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL), Target (NYSE:TGT), AT&T (NYSE:T)

Conclusion:

So please join me in the next step of my investing journey. I hope that my commitment to purchasing high quality Dividend Growth stocks along with the Seeking Alpha community keeping me honest will allow me to reach my goal of exiting cube-life and finding that beach and having to deal with the sand in my shoes.