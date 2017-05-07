Is The Gold-Silver Bull Done? Not So Fast - Physical Demand Is Still Strong

What is more, a few ETFs and the COMEX have broken the general historic patterns; in my opinion, the gold bulls should feel supported by these developments.

The physical precious metals market is sending signals that the demand for gold and silver is still strong.

Now gold and silver futures markets are generally neutral, which means there is no excessive optimism and excessive pessimism among their participants.

I was wrong. Most recently, despite bullish signs coming from the gold market, the entire precious metals sector dropped significantly, lead by its silver segment. To remind my readers - since summer 2016 two paper markets, gold and silver, have not been going in tandem:

The silver futures market became overcrowded; for example, in April 2017 the total open interest printed its historic high with big speculators holding the highest net long positions in silver futures

The gold futures market, on the other hand, is still far away from excessive optimism

Having this data on the table, I thought that it was the gold market that should have led precious metals. Hence, my optimism about gold and silver prices. However, it looks like any time one of these two markets is overbought (defined as excessive optimism among its participants), both gold and silver prices are prone to drop. At least in the short term.

O.K. Now let me discuss recent developments in gold / silver markets.

Commitments of Traders (COT) report

The table below shows the current data delivered by four futures markets directly or indirectly related to gold and silver markets:

Firstly, it is clear that big speculators cut their net long positions held in gold and silver futures. Note that a cut in silver was quite large - big speculators reduced their long bets on silver prices by 22.2 thousand contracts and now the big picture looks as follows:

The red curve indicates a recent drop in net long positions held by big speculators (measured against the total open interest). As a result, the silver futures market is not overcrowded now but…it does not mean that silver prices should go up instantly.

Now, understand me well. In my opinion, gold and silver are still in their bull stage. This stage had started in the beginning of 2016 and until gold and silver prices are not below their cyclical lows (established in late 2015) a bullish thesis is still intact.

This thesis is additionally supported by the US Treasury market and the US dollar. As the table above shows, big speculators do not seem to be scared by the FED and its future interest rate hikes. Although last week they cut their long bets on 10-year Treasury notes prices (by 34.8 thousand contracts), they still hold a net long position in these futures. However, the trick is that whenever big traders held long bets on Treasury prices it is a sign of an incoming drop or a plateau in Treasury prices. So, be cautious - the support delivered by Treasuries may vanish soon…

Now, the US dollar. Last week the big speculators cut their long bets on the greenback by 3.5 thousand contracts. However, the big picture remains generally unchanged:

The green circle points at the current position held by this group of traders. It is obvious that since late October 2016 they have been holding a large net long position. The cut of 3.5 thousand contracts is meaningless, which means that big speculators are still overoptimistic about the US dollar. History tells that large net long positions held by these traders result in the greenback leveling off or even dropping. So the big picture is that in the medium-term gold prices are supported by the overcrowded pattern delivered by the US dollar.

Summarizing:

in the short-term the futures markets do not deliver a reasonable clue about the direction gold and silver prices are heading for

in the medium-term (around six months) I think that the upward trend in gold / silver prices should go on; this thesis is particularly supported by the US dollar that is prone to level off or even drop significantly (in this way indirectly supporting gold prices)

Physical market

I think that recent developments on the gold / silver physical markets are much more interesting than those delivered by paper markets. Let me start from the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD).

GLD

The current correction in gold prices started on April 19, 2017. Since that time gold prices went down by 5.2% but GLD reported an inflow of gold amounting to 133.5 thousand ounces. It is not a typical pattern. Generally, when gold prices are dropping there are outflows of gold from GLD. And vice versa.

On the other hand, last year I spotted a similar pattern. Between April 29 and May 27, 2016 GLD prices dropped 6.5% but in the same period as many as 2,074 thousand ounces of gold were added to GLD vaults. What happened then? Gold entered the next stage of its bull cycle.

IAU

Unfortunately, positive developments reported by GLD are not supported by the iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU). Since April 19, 2017 IAU investors cut their gold holdings by 57 thousand ounces. It is not a large figure but the fact is that there is less gold in IAU vaults.

SLV

The iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) is following the GLD pattern and since April 19, 2017 this world's largest silver ETF has added a huge amount of 6.6 million ounces of silver (an increase of 2.0% in total holdings).

COMEX (NASDAQ:CME)

JP Morgan (NYSE:JPM) continues to add silver to its CME warehouse. Here is the chart showing recent acquisitions:

As for gold, although this year JP Morgan increased its CME gold holdings by 611.4 thousand ounces, the bank has not added any single ounce since middle April.

Further, the total amount of the eligible gold held at the COMEX decreased since the last top in gold prices (summer 2016) with Scotia Bank being the most active seller. However, two largest CME-approved warehouses, JP Morgan and HSBC, have violated this pattern:

As the charts show, the amount of gold held by these two largest depositors is now similar or even higher (JP Morgan) than their eligible holdings reported last summer. Well, it is not easy to give a sound explanation to this occurrence but let me say this:

There is a general rule that the amount of gold held at the COMEX tracks gold prices. For example, when gold prices go down, investors withdraw gold from the COMEX. However, now some investors (storing gold in HSBC and JP Morgan warehouses) are not withdrawing gold from the COMEX. It may mean that, despite lower prices of gold, they want to hold (or even add) gold to their holdings.

Summary

I realize that the patterns delivered by HSBC and JP Morgan do not guarantee that gold prices should go up right now. Unfortunately, gold prices are fixed by paper markets so speculators trading precious metals should track gold / silver futures markets, not physical ones. However, the long-term investors should closely monitor physical markets because they are the places where long-term market forces are at play. And these markets - and especially a few ETFs and the largest gold holders at the COMEX - are sending signals that there is still the strong demand for gold and silver.

