Q1 2017 Yieldco Update - The Opportunity Of NRG Yield

When I wrote my Q4 installment about NRG Yield (NYSE:NYLD), the price was at $16.65. Today, when I am reviewing the company after its Q1 results were published, the price dropped to about $16.65 to recover now to $17.10.

Since the Q4 report, the company completed the drop down of 311MW of assets, including 265MW of solar projects in Utah, bought by NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) from the SunEdison (OTCPK:SUNEQ) last year. The offer on the table, awaiting approval, is a drop of residual 25% of NRG Wind TE Holdco worth some 201MW. The dropdown is planned for Q3. The contracted PPA is only for about ten years, but 75% of this asset is already in NYLD's portfolio. In 2018, another solar project bought from SunEdison, 154MW Buckthorn located in Texas, and a 527MW energy center in Carlsbad, California, a conventional generation plant fueled by natural gas, have their commercial operation dates, making them objects of the potential dropdowns.

The company's liquidity, including restricted cash, was about $747M ending Q1. Compared to the NextEra Energy's (NYSEMKT:NEP) $484M, I expect NYLD to remain active on a dropdown front, whereas NEP will possibly just ride out its high 2018 cash available for distribution, having a running rate of $340M for that year.

Assets held by NEP are very productive, since its high cash available for distribution ((NASDAQ:CAFD)) is already reduced by incentive distribution rights (IDR) paid to the sponsor. NYLD does not have IDRs, so the growth of CAFD is effectively improving dividend for shareholders.

NYLD's CAFD has experienced hiccups in Q1, and the revenues have been reduced by outages of its conventional energy centers. The company's estimate kept 2017 guidance flat, despite already mentioned dropdown. There is a chance those impacts can be recovered later in the year, certainly 2018 estimate should have $13M added to 2017's $255M.

Furthermore, potential acquisition of 208MW wind asset this year would add an estimated $6M to CAFD, the amount I rationalized on details of the original 75% acquisition. Various co-investments with NRG Energy in business and residential solar, plus already mentioned 154MW solar project in Texas, would add around $12M in my generalized estimate based on MW count. Carlsbad, also rationalized by using similar asset acquisition of El Segundo, could offer around $25M in CAFD for a running rate of $305M, or overall 20% increase in this metric year over year. Looking at the equity portion of the investment, I could see around $600M spent to add 1GW of new assets, which is within the liquidity available to the company today.

The 2016 announcement of $150M at-the-market (ATM) equity sales have a monetized outcome of $7M, with an average of $16.50 per share.

If the ATM were sold at $16.50, it would generate $143M, and including $7M, cause the overall issuance of 9M shares. I have added those shares to the calculation to understand the impact on payout ratio in 2018, and the ability to support dividend growth. The $143M represent an add-on to $747M. Being honest, I am disappointed that this price average was considered as good enough for sale, and I hope the company will sell equity at least above $17.

In the attached table, I tried to facilitate all observations I have made thus far.

I also added dividend growth reflecting the 15% for the next two years and its impact on the payout ratio. Using $16.50 as the flat line for the value of shares, one can follow the increase of the dividend yield with each quarterly rise. My estimate, having a high 6.06% dividend yield, employed as a pivot point for stability, produces the equity movement which is remarkably potent, offering a 46% return on investment, not counting dividend payouts. When those are included, without reinvestment into shares, return comes up to 55% with a cash value of $2.10 per share. Reinvestment into shares would produce around 63% return in the period ending on Q4 2018, dividend payment, in 2019, February.

While payout ratio is higher than, for example, NEP's, at 74%, normalized around 85% should not be a concern and may have a chance to be less if fewer shares will be issued via ATM. I have not done a similar analysis, but I imagine NEP will move heavily into selling equity to amass more assets beyond 2018 and support 15% dividend growth till 2022. I suspect that at starting point of $40 per share and subsequent sales, 10 to 15M shares would certainly create conditions for this company to continue to grow.

The market has not given a lot of appreciation to NYLD, probably scarred by the seasonality impacts and zero CAFD delivery in Q1. There is also the stability question about the sponsor, which seemed to experience choppy results in Q1, more than the market was able to expect. I think the sponsor issues are certainly ones to consider when thinking of yieldcos. However, peaks and valleys in sponsor's search of improvement should not serve, in my view, as a deterrent to own this yieldco. I believe that addition of own management offers independence. While the organization recognizes value associated with a relationship with NRG Energy and counts on it, I do not see dependencies like ones with 8Point3 (CAFD) here. Perhaps as show of ability, NYLD expressed a desire to reach out to external developers and will update shareholders on its plans this year.

In conclusion, soft Q1 results were broadcasted well ahead of the date, and I found them to be in line upon delivery. Needless to say, I was surprised by the reaction and selling, and I find current pricing compelling.

I mentioned in the past, yieldcos supported by utilities seem to have a lot less risk. NYLD is the case of it, despite pressures due to turnaround experiences of its sponsor. I am optimistic that regardless of the house-cleaning at NRG Energy, its yieldco can meet at least the estimates offered in my analysis.

Note to those who follow the portfolio updates. Based on the Suniva petition and its unknown outcome, I have decided to take a neutral approach to Chinese solar companies recommended by me elsewhere. While I consider Q1 results for First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) as a result of the timing of revenue recognition and return to 2016 November guidance for GM and EPS, the positive outcome of the petition can become a game changer for the company, even when the S6 module does not deliver as expected. Due to the difficulty to analyze such outcome, and frankly, my personal disagreement with the method of gaining an advantage in this way, I remain neutral on First Solar. My focus will remain on the analysis of yieldcos for the time being.

