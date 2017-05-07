Federal Realty Trust: Meet The Only REIT Dividend Aristocrat (And Possibly The Next Dividend King)

Federal Realty has achieved this tremendous dividend growth with a unique property acquisition strategy, and a proven ability to raise rents over time.

In 2017, it will almost certainly become a Dividend King.

Federal Realty has the longest dividend growth history of any REIT. It has increased its dividend for 49 years in a row.

It is not easy for a company to make it on the list of Dividend Aristocrats. To do so, a company must raise its dividend for 25+ consecutive years. There are currently only 51 companies in the S&P 500 that have achieved this level-roughly 1 in 10.

If that sounds difficult, imagine how hard it is to be a Dividend King, which are companies with 50+ consecutive years of dividend increases.

Raising dividends each year-no matter what-for more than a half century, is an incredible accomplishment. A company needs to generate steadily rising revenue and earnings consistently, even in recessions, to reach this mark.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) is not only a Dividend Aristocrat, it might also be the next Dividend King. If that weren't impressive enough, it is the only Real Estate Investment Trust-or REIT-on the list of Dividend Aristocrats.

This article will discuss how Federal Realty amassed such an impressive dividend history.

Business Overview

As a REIT, Federal Realty's business model is to own and operate properties, and use the rental income to acquire additional properties.

Federal Realty primarily owns and operates shopping centers, but it also works in redevelopment of multi-purpose properties including retail, as well as residential apartments and condominiums. It has a high-quality portfolio consisting of 92 properties, which includes over 2,800 tenants, in approximately 23 million square feet, and over 1,800 residential units.

Its properties are geographically focused on the East & West coasts, as well as south Florida, although recently the company has expanded to the Midwest as well.

Source: Q4 Earnings Presentation, page 2

This has provided the company with steady growth for many years, in terms of funds from operation, or FFO. FFO is a non-GAAP financial performance measure commonly utilized by REITs, which describes the amount of cash flow generated, excluding non-cash items like depreciation. It is a similar measure to earnings per share.

Over the past five years, Federal Realty has increased FFO by 7% per year, on average. In 2016, Federal Realty grew funds from operation by 12%, to $5.65 per share, which was a record for the company. This growth was due in large part to a 7.7% increase in rental revenue, which hit a record $802 million.

Growth Prospects

Federal Realty has generated strong results-and has attractive growth potential-thanks to its strategic portfolio acquisitions. The company focuses in markets which have the unique combination of high density and affluence.

Future growth will be due to a combination of factors, which include new property acquisitions, and rent increases. Federal Realty continues to expand its portfolio every year. For example, in 2016, Federal Realty signed 386 leases for 1.7 million square feet of retail space.

A recent acquisition that should benefit the company over the long-term, was the $107 million acquisition of Riverpoint Center, a 211,000-square foot shopping center on 17 acres of land in Chicago.

Federal Realty enjoys a high occupancy rate, of 94.6%. It also benefits from pricing power. Thanks to its high-quality property portfolio, Federal Realty's cash rents are more than 50% above its peer group.

Source: Q4 Earnings Presentation, page 9

Federal Realty also invests in new development and improvement of properties it has held for many years. The company invested a record $456 million last year, on improvements to long-held properties.

The company is off to a good start in 2017. Federal Realty grew FFO by 5.1% in the first quarter, thanks largely to 4.3% growth in same-center property operating income. Rental revenue increased by 4.7% for the first quarter.

For the full year, Federal Realty expects FFO per diluted share in a range $5.85-$5.93 per share in 2017. Based on 2016 FFO, this would represent growth of 3%-5%.

Dividend Analysis

Federal Realty has an extremely impressive dividend history. It has paid uninterrupted quarterly dividends to its shareholders since the company's founding in 1962. Moreover, it has increased its dividend for 49 consecutive years.

Federal Realty has the longest such dividend history of any company in the REIT industry.

Source: Q4 Earnings Presentation, page 48

And, if it raises its dividend in 2017-which is highly likely, thanks to its strong fundamentals-it will become a Dividend King.

A dividend hike in 2017 seems virtually guaranteed. Federal Realty's current annualized dividend represents 69% of its 2016 FFO. This is a modest payout ratio for a REIT. And, Federal Realty is on schedule for 2017 to be another year of steady growth. This gives the company more than enough financial flexibility to raise its dividend again in 2017. Another mid-single digit raise seems likely.

Another important consideration is the company's balance sheet. Since the REIT business model relies significantly on debt financing to purchase new properties, it is crucial for Federal Realty to maintain a strong balance sheet.

Fortunately, it is in sound financial position. Federal Realty receives credit ratings of 'A-', and 'A3', from S&P and Moody's, respectively. Its credit ratings are comfortably in investment-grade status. It ended 2016 with a net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 5.3, below its peer group average of 5.8. A healthy balance sheet is a margin of safety for the dividend. The company also benefits from a lower cost of capital.

Final Thoughts

Federal Realty stock has declined approximately 5% in the past three months. Investors could be skittish at the prospect of higher interest rates, which could negatively impact REITs. However, investors should view Federal Realty's decline as a buying opportunity.

The dividend yield is now up to 3%. While this is still fairly low for a REIT, Federal Realty makes up for this with reliable dividend growth. In 2017, the company will very likely join the ranks of the Dividend Kings, which is a credit to Federal Realty's strong business model.

