Falling Knifes And Potatoes: Lamb Weston Is Ready For The Fryer

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) is a worldwide leader in frozen potato products, primarily french fries. If you've eaten a french fry you've eaten one from Lamb Weston. The company also sells some appetizer and vegetable products, but the P&L is really carried by the potato business.

The business was spun off of ConAgra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) in late 2016 so that ConAgra could focus on its grocery business. I questioned the move at the time, Lamb Weston is a first class operator, in a niche that is somewhat recession proof. I guess ConAgra can "focus" on its portfolio of lower tier retail brands and its less than stellar sales record now. Now that a couple of quarters of financials are available the spin off makes a lot of sense, ConAgra gutted Lamb Weston's balance sheet distributing cash out for their own use.

Balance Sheet: Weak

Short term debt increased from $13.5 million to $47.5 million over 39 week period ending April 6, 2017, while long term debt increased dramatically from $104.6 million to $2,372 million. This coupled with another $900.3 million of distributed capital flipped the balance sheet upside down. They did spend some cash on FF&E, which is a smart move to allow them to keep up with higher volumes, but this was another working capital drain. With strong cash flow and a few years more years of a strong economy the company might be able to build it back up, but I worry about a 2018 recession. Instead of going into a slow down with a rock solid balance sheet they will have a harder time attracting capital limiting them from jumping on any expansion opportunities that inevitability arise in recessions. Lines of credit available to them now might not be there for them when their banks start pulling back in down times. At its high multiple, the whisper of a recession will turn this stock from a spud to a dud.

Sales/Margins/Cash Flow: Strong

The FY17 3Q P&L shows positive trends, but investors should be cautious of the stock at current prices. Year-over-year for the 39 weeks ending February 26th the company reported increased sales, improved gross margin, and 4% EPS growth.

These results are encouraging and expected. Mid-to-high single digit growth EPS is expected by management moving forward. Does this growth trajectory account for the 22% stock price increase since its November 4th, 2016 IPO? Trump was elected, the market took off, the timing was perfect. The was alot of trading volume for the stock immedietaly after the IPO, one indication that shareholders who received shares in the spin off dumped their stock in the relatively unknown commercial french fry business as I predicted, but I was wrong about it putting downward pressure on the stock. It was been carried by the strong market to a few points off a 52 week high.

Price: Too Rich

An industry leader that is consistently profitable, has growing sales, and has pays a 1.8% yield, it's on my radar. At a 20.9 P/E and 4.45 PEG the company is far from a high flying tech stock, but it is too expensive for my tastes. The stock has seen a 23% increase over the last 6 months compared to 6.7% for Consumer Staples. There are other names you've actually heard of out there for similar valuations.

XLP 6 Month Price Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

P/E and PEG can not be used solely for valuation, but it does give you a quick reference point. You can buy Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for a 20.8 P/E and 3.23 PEG and they expect 5.4% year-over-year EPS growth. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) can be bought for a 17.1 P/E and a 1.85 PEG and they expect a 7.5% year-over-year EPS growth. I ran a screen for Consumer Staple companies with a P/E less than 20 and a PEG less than 4. There were 17 companies, a few tried and true companies with staying power.

Not mention they have a $250 billion cash position. I love Lamb Weston's business, but when investing you need to consider the risk as well as the reward. The risk is too high for me right now. At a 12-14 P/E this stock would be priced at $24-$28, a 42%-32% downside. I just don't see the same upside.

Conclusion: Good business, bad price

Honestly I can't be too hard on Lamb Weston, since most stocks I have reviewed lately are too rich. Lamb Weston's peers have similar pricey valuations. I'm a fan of the company, and I might be able to pull the trigger if the balance sheet was in better shape. But until then, I will just continue to do my part to increase sales by ordering a side of fries.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.