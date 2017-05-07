How To Survive The Optical Networking Shakeout

One way to escape the shakeout is demonstrated by Lumentum, which looks like having won Apple as a customer for a new big market opportunity, 3D Sensing.

The optical networking sector is in a funk because of a slowdown in Chinese demand, but even as Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) misses expectations and guides significantly lower, the stock still rallied strongly what's going on?

One word, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). There are apparently two ways to escape the optical networking shakeout. One is to win Apple as a customer, which is what seems to be happening to Lumentum. The other way is to have little exposure to Chinese demand, like Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI), which also rallied strongly.

If you want to invest in Lumentum, you better forget about the present quarter ending in June (their fiscal Q3 2017), coming after an already disappointing Q3 where revenue was slightly lower than guided ($255.8M versus $257M) growing 11% for the year.

EPS came in at $0.49, in line with expectations, but Q4 is going to be quite ugly with guidance of EPS between $0.30-$0.40 and revenue a mere $220M-$235M where $273M was expected. The culprit is a familiar one...

China

Anyone who has followed optical network stocks the last couple of months will realize that one cannot avoid talking about China. This is a source of main concern for many of these stocks (as we addressed here).

For Lumentum, things are not different as China is the main reason why the third quarter disappointed, and also why they guided lower for the fourth quarter.

While management only provides outlook for one quarter at a time, they do expect China to improve in the second half of the (calendar) year. The China business was down almost 40% sequentially.

Most of this was in datacom, that is, CFP2, but the decline there could set us up for a transition to the QSFP28, a transition that is already ongoing in the US. We see no reason to argue why China would be different; even if they are still in the transition from CFP to CFP2, it's simply a matter of time.

It might be worthwhile to quote management at some length here (from Q3 CC):

So our China business was down close to 40% sequentially and most of the CFP2 volumes was going into China, so that is the bulk of the decline. We do see recovery here not from CFP but we do see Datacom recovering in the June quarter primarily because of the transition to QSFP28 for hyperscale, in the June quarter both CFP2 and QSFP28 shared the same capacity or manufacturing capacity. We were not able to really shift all of that capacity in the March quarter, so we weren't able to fulfill lot of QSFP28 orders, we're doing that now and we expect QSFP28 to ramp significantly in the June quarter.

So basically, if they would have been able to shift capacity faster, the China decline would have had less of an impact. Shifting capacity from CFP2, where demand is low due to China, to QSFP28, where demand is booming because of the hyperscale market, is more of a possibility this quarter and the following, so the impact on the China deceleration should mitigate.

They also say that outside of China "things look pretty good."

Capacity constraints

In fact, things look so good as the company is capacity constrained on several products:

QSFP28 - This is being switched from CFP2 and ramped up especially for the hyperscale market (see above). To give you a sense of the growth here, the demand increased over 500% for the year.

Pump lasers - Most of the capacity was used for their blade production so they had to turn down orders, but the company is aggressively adding capacity in the order of 20%-25% this quarter.

The company has added $100M in capex, so they are well positioned for when the Chinese demand comes back.

Commercial lasers

These disappointed in the previous quarter so the recovery in Q3 ($39.7M in revenue) is encouraging, especially given the fact that this is a product that produces above average margins. While in Q3, these margins were only 41%, normally they are around 50% and management argued that they would be able to achieve these again. It depends largely on the product mix.

With respect to that mix, its promising that the demand for micromachine lasers is coming back as these have some of the strongest margins in that mix. The shift in the fiber laser business from generation 2 to generation 3 should also help margins.

3D Sensing

The big news, while not entirely unexpected, came from 3D sensing. The company can hardly be more optimistic. While present sales are still modest and this will remain in the ongoing quarter, the company received multi-million unit orders for the September quarter (Q1 FY 2018).

And this is just the beginning, per management on the Q3 CC:

...the orders that we have today that we categorize is multimillion units is just a very, very start we expect orders to be streaming in through this quarter in a meaningful way. ...these multimillion unit orders are just the initial orders. We expect to be receiving orders on a weekly basis moving forward to cover our lead times.

In the December quarter, they will be at full production capacity. The big advantage is the fact that they use a third-party foundry so the company is able to ramp much faster than most of the competition. Management argues that it will be a billion dollar market over the next years, so they're well positioned to profit in a material way.

Of course, there is rampant speculation as to which company is placing these orders (Barron's):

Investors were riveted by the news the company has received "volume orders" for so-called 3-D sensing parts, which many believe could end up in Apple's next iPhone, the "iPhone X" or "iPhone 8."

In fact, Piper Jaffray analyst Troy Jensen already seems to know, from IBD (our emphasis):

Lumentum Holdings (LITE) will rake in revenue from a 3D sensor design win for Apple's (AAPL) iPhone 8 starting in the September quarter, says a Piper Jaffray analyst, following the company's fiscal third-quarter earnings release... Jensen says he is adding $100 million in projected 3D sensor revenue for Lumentum's fiscal 2018, and increasing 3D sensor revenue to $200 million in fiscal 2019

Needless to say, this would be quite a bonanza, as management also argues that gross margins on the laser diodes for 3D sensing is well above their average and should be above 50%.

Valuation

As we've argued before, the valuation gap with market leader Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) is substantial despite the latter having better margins and a better balance sheet and somewhat less dependence on China.

The only rationalization for that seems to be an Apple win in 3D sensing for Lumentum, which would of course be terrific news and it looks like much of the speculation in the stock is built on this.

But we argue that the valuation gap with Finisar existed before there was much, if any, speculation about Apple.

Adding $100M in 3D sensing for 2018, as Piper Jaffray is doing would add less than 10% on revenues and perhaps 15% on EPS, which would on present expectations come in around $2.20. That gives the stock a multiple of 22.

As it happens, Finisar is expected to produce a similar EPS for 2018 (which actually starts a couple of months earlier for Finisar) while their stock is trading at less than half that of Lumentum's.

The value gap could be justified by Finisar's slight Q3 miss and soft guidance, but now Lumentum has stumbled upon its own couple of soft quarters.

This leaves Lumentum winning Apple (we assume the Piper analyst is right) as justification, but there will be a wave of 3D opportunities from other mobile producers and automotive.

At present, the market seems to assume that Lumentum will be the clear winner in 3D sensing and is overlooking the soft quarters on the China slowdown. An Apple win is of course a terrific start, but Finisar was also ramping up capacity heavily in this space; we don't think it will be all Lumentum's.

Conclusion

While guidance for Q4 was rather soft, hyperscale and 3D sensing should improve results considerably in the first quarters of the new fiscal year even in the absence of a turnaround in China. In any case, as they shift more capacity to QSFP28, the impact of the China slowdown should lessen.

Against that one has to argue that it isn't the cheapest of the optical networking stocks and legacy products are continuing to be something of a drag on results (but that holds for most of these stocks).

If you believe Lumentum is the clear winner in 3D sensing due to a likely Apple win, we think there is still upward room for the shares as Chinese demand will come back sooner or later.

However, while not disputing the importance of an Apple win, we think the 3D sensing market will be large enough for more players in the optical networking sector to materially make a difference to top and bottom lines, and some of these are considerably cheaper.

