General Mills: A De-Risked Bet

But I also recognize that an improvement in gross and op margins, a 10-year high yield and a 24-month low P/E multiple help to support the bullish case for GIS.

Over half a year ago, DM Martins' contributor Jenny Xiang made a great argument against an investment in General Mills (NYSE:GIS). The company did not seem to have meaningful catalysts in the horizon to spark top-line growth, amid a competitive environment and new, disruptive trends in food consumption. Since then, the stock has been down -10%, underperforming the consumer staples sector (NYSEARCA:XLP) by 15%.

Today, I continue to see some of the same headwinds in place. The health of the company's top line is, in fact, one of the key challenges that I believe General Mills will have to continue wrestling with for at least a few more quarters. The largest (two thirds of total revenues) and most profitable (over three fourths of segment profits) North America Retail business segment is also the one that shrank the most in the most recent fiscal quarter: -7% in constant currency terms vs. total company's -2%.

But the General Mills story is not limited to the recent, declining trend in top-line growth (see graph below, on a trailing twelve-month basis). While faced with a tough environment that is unlikely to improve quickly or easily, management has been making good progress on increasing profitability. Last quarter, cost savings initiatives more than offset inflation and volume weakness, helping to drive a 20 bps YOY improvement in gross margin. And opex containment further helped to push adjusted op margin in the quarter (i.e. excluding restructuring costs) up a full percentage point.

GIS Revenue (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

In terms of top-line catalysts, June will be the month in which the management team will share its outlook for fiscal 2018. While I have few reasons to believe that the landscape will look much rosier then, I am cautiously optimistic that the company's focus on "global growth priorities" might impact FY18 guidance positively. CEO Ken Powell sounded upbeat during the company's most recent earnings call:

We are highly focused on improving our top line growth trend. We've added support in the fourth quarter to strengthen key business lines and we are pursuing global growth priorities that will further improve our sales trends beyond fiscal 2017.

The company seems to be making moves to improve its underperforming yogurt business this summer by announcing the launch of a new line in the U.S. and increasing focus on the high-growth organic natural yogurt segment. For the fourth quarter, management is allegedly doubling down on cereal brands that have been performing best in North America by adding media support for gluten-free and new flavor options.

While optimism is barely enough to guarantee an improvement in sales growth, I would be surprised to see management set itself up for failure by delivering a bleak FY18 outlook following the recent, positive remarks.

On cash distribution, the recent pullback in stock price, coupled with repeated increases in dividend payments, have propelled dividend yield to the 10-year highs reached during the 2008 recession (see first graph below). With FCF off its highest levels but still healthy, General Mills' dividend payments may help to set a stock price floor near the 52-week low levels where it currently trades. It is worth noting that the company expects cash from operations to improve substantially in fiscal 4Q17 on the back of higher earnings and improved working capital.

GIS Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Lastly but certainly not less importantly, GIS has de-risked significantly, particularly since mid-2016. Forward P/E has dropped from 23.5x in July to 18.7x today, the lowest valuation multiple of the past 24 months. Over the past 90 days, the -7% dip in share price was accompanied by a mere -1% drop in current-year and -4% in next-year EPS estimates, suggesting that the Street has been progressively lowering the bar on the stock.

GIS PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Conclusion

I believe GIS will likely continue to be sensitive to the company's ability to grow revenues in the future. Shares might be subject to further downward pressure, as an improvement on that front is nowhere near guaranteed. For that reason, I would not dare call a stock price bottom at or around $57/share yet.

But it is worth recognizing that General Mills has been driving improvement in gross and op margins, and that the management team seems committed to (and even somewhat confident in) a better fiscal 4Q17 and 2018. The dividend yield is attractive and payments seems well protected by robust cash generation that is expected to improve in the short term. Valuation has not been this low since mid-2015, which helps to open a buy-on-dip window of opportunity. Lastly, buying a defensive stock at a cyclical low when the market seems to favor higher-risk alternatives might be a good strategy. History teaches us that an eventual downturn in the global economy and the equities market is inevitable, and I believe GIS would perform better than most in that environment.

For the reasons listed above, and considering the risks that I have also laid out, I believe GIS is contrarian play worth looking closer into.

