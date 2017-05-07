Weekly Oil Markets Recap - Differentiating Between Noise And Signal

Rather than being shaken by the oil sell-off this week, we find it was a gift to those that are patient and have a long-term investment horizon.

It's now more important than ever for energy investors to differentiate between signal and noise.

We attribute much of the sell-off in oil prices this week to stop losses being triggered and hedge fund liquidation.

WTI (NYSEARCA:USO) finished the week lower by 6.30%.

In our Weekly Oil Markets Recap last week, we noted that energy investors were starting to throw in the towel. We cited four reasons as to why we think investors are losing faith in the oil rebalance. This week's oil market action saw WTI fall below the critical technical support level and drop over 6%. Investors reacted initially by dumping energy stocks across the board, but a Friday reversal saw many of the energy names finish slightly up or flat for the week.

As an investor in energy stocks, how do you differentiate signal from noise?

In one of our OMDs this week, we reiterated again that investors should focus on how the fundamentals are developing rather than what the sentiment is. Fundamentals continue to show global oil stockpile shrinking, while media outlets will lead most investors to believe that oil prices are selling off on "oversupply."

Any rational investor would ask the question, where's the oversupply?

Observed storage builds have not reflected the oversupply scenario IEA, EIA, and OPEC have stated in their monthly oil market reports, yet, the media and the consensus's obsession on focusing on just 5% of global supplies and US crude storage is simply baffling. As one of our subscribers recently wrote to us, "It's amazing how the crowd still focuses on such a small piece of the overall pie."

To put it in context, the rationale of the crowd in the oil markets is like obsessing over a company's revenue that represents just 5% of the overall pie. Rather than focusing on the important parts, investors choose to focus on short-term data and noise for guidance in the overall market direction.

It's no surprise to us that Mark Twain's saying is so eerily true: "Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to reform (or pause and reflect)."

Sentiment from traders to investors highlight the drastic shift we saw just 6 months ago. Energy sector (NYSEARCA:XLE) is the worst performing sector in the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) year-to-date, and net-long positions have been slashed by over 130 million bbls over the last two weeks.

Source: John Kemp

This raises the question, does the sell-off this week change our bullish stance on oil?

No, and far from it. In fact, we think this sell-off is a gift to all those that are patient and have a long-term investment horizon. The irony of the sell-off this week is that it comes at the pinnacle of when US crude storage is about to draw. Simultaneously, the market sell-off will force OPEC to almost guarantee a production cut extension.

For oil bulls, the sell-off couldn't have been more of a blessing. As we talked about throughout this week's OMD updates, the traders were likely gunning for stop losses, and on the surface, it might appear to be something related to fundamentals, but deep down, the sell-off had nothing to do with the latest fundamental developments. It was all noise this week, and sophisticated investors should know that.

How should one be positioned for the upcoming oil rally?

We think investors should position themselves assuming a base case scenario of "flat oil prices."

The base assumption shouldn't be contingent on a rally in oil, but rather the fundamentals of the business continuing to improve. We think oil producers that can withstand the lower for longer scenario while still be able to grow production are going to be the safest bets in this environment.

The way we have positioned our portfolio is by allocating a small percentage into what we call "lottery producers." Names like California Resources (NYSEMKT:CRC) and Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) are in the basket. Our base case assumption for our energy book is flat $50 WTI until 2020, but with a fraction of the portfolio, we are betting on our assumption that WTI will rise to $70. What we found is that this small sliver of allocation into these lottery producers could earn outsized gains in the case our assumption does pan out, while keeping risk exposure low.

For the bulk of the portfolio, we are allocating into names that have the highest torqued upside in the case oil does rally, but require the underlying premise that they can survive and grow even if oil prices remain at $50.

Important Next Steps

Although an investor could be positioned as exactly as we stated above, daily gyrations in the market could shake the core confidence of an investor. Differentiating between noise and signal has never been so important in the current part of the market cycle. Energy investors need to maintain their focus on the fundamental developments, while being cognizant of the market sentiment. Balancing between the two could prove too difficult for some on an individual basis, but we have noticed that investors that share a similar long-term approach become stronger mentally when they are part of a community.

This week's sudden sell-off in oil prices really revealed to us the strength of the community we have built at HFI Research. Our subscribers were actively engaged in asking each other questions while reviewing the latest fundamental developments in the oil market. We believe that the community we have built was one reason why many of our subscribers were able to take advantage of the sell-off in energy stocks on Wednesday and Thursday. Some names like Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) that were unfairly sold quickly rebounded once the fear dissipated.

