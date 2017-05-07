Mattel: Dividend May Be Sustainable

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) needs a new strategy and we can only hope that the new CEO is able to provide one in Q2 2017. Until we hear more from Mattel about its long-term strategy, investors are better off on the sidelines. Early commentary from the new CEO, Margo Georgiadis, points to a tech driven strategy, which is very encouraging. Margo is an ex-Google executive with a rich background in technology. Mattel is already pivoting towards a tech driven product architecture. Projects like Aristotle are extremely exciting but also very risky.

Dividend yield

Most people are probably interested in Mattel for the fat dividend yield. At 6.8%, it looks very attractive, and may be sustainable. For now, management is happy to keep the dividend, but investors should not be surprised if management thinks otherwise. Management also seems open to the idea of cutting dividends to reinvest in the business.

Net debt stands at ~$1.9B and net income has declined by 65% since 2013 (see chart below). Debt-to-equity ratio at around 1 looks reasonable. 2016 net income was roughly $318M and capex was roughly $262M. Cash balance at the end of 2016 stood at $869M. Management expects capex to be close to $270M this year. Dividend payout in 2016 was $518M and should be similar in 2017. The payout ratio at 187% is very high. But existing cash balance and earnings should help cover debt servicing, capex and dividends in 2017. Unless there is a significant opportunity to invest in any other growth initiative, dividend should be sustainable.

MAT Net Income (Annual) data by YCharts

Market segments

It is true that Mattel has solidified its core product portfolio over the last couple of years, but that may not be enough to grow revenues in the coming years. Mattel needs new set of products or programs to grow revenues. Mattel's net sales declined by 5.6% YoY from 2013 to 2016 (see chart below).

MAT Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

The international segment declined by 11.5% YoY. Most of the declines in the international segment are attributable to a strong dollar. In 2014, international sales declined in constant currency. However, in 2015 and 2016, international sales increased in constant currency but declined overall because of the strong dollar. Clearly, the international segment is growing in constant currency terms and bodes well for Mattel. Partnerships with retailers such as Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) in China should help sustain growth.

The North American segment has remained pretty flat over the same time period. Sales adjustments have been more aggressive in the international segment (14-16% each year) compared to the North American segment (6-7% each year). It appears as though Mattel is struggling to price the product correctly resulting in aggressive sales adjustments. Some of the supply chain problems could be attributable to inaccurate forecasting. Clearly, Mattel needs to solve the demand forecasting and pricing issues as one cannot be solved without the other. Management has admitted that showrooming, a practice where the customer visits a store and compares prices online, is a challenge and needs to be addressed. We will have to wait to see how Mattel leverages technology to address this issue.

Product segments

2016 international gross sales across all product segments, except Disney Princess, grew nicely. 2016 North American gross sales across all product segments, except Disney Princess and Fisher Price Friends, also grew. However, sales adjustments grew in the international and North American markets by roughly 8% and 3%, respectively, in 2016. The big question is, what new products will replace the lost revenue from Disney Princess?

Valuation

So far, there has not been concrete plan or strategy that will comfort long-term investors. Management has promised to unveil the details of its long-term strategy in Q2. Until then, we can only focus on performance expectations for 2017. 2017 could still prove to be a really good year. Cars 3, Justice league, Fast and the Furious, and the Wonder Woman can help drive additional revenue for Mattel. A weaker dollar could also help this year. Cars 3 is expected to add $300M in incremental revenue in 2017. Management expects overall revenue to grow in the mid-single digits. Assuming a 5% increase in revenue, 2017 revenues should be around $5.7B. Assuming a gross profit margin of 51.5%, which takes into account the $120M cost savings expected this year, and an operating margin of 9.5% (in line with last 2 years), net income in 2017 should be around $332M. Basic EPS should be at $0.97 compared to $0.93 in 2016. Diluted EPS should be at $0.96 compared to $0.92 in 2016. With an implied PE multiple of 15-20, we would arrive at a stock price of $14.4-$19.3. Of course, any new information from management on the go forward plan could increase the PE multiple, but until then, paying more than 20x earnings seems a little too high.

