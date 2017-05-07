Amgen: Finally A Good Buy?

One of the largest biotechs in the world might be an enticing value here.

Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) has certainly been hit hard of late. Back in March, shares were trading as high as $180 a share, now we're in the low $160s.

First, the good.

Amgen is a company that's been around since 1980, located in Thousands Oaks, California and generating over $20 billion a year in revenue. Its the dividend play in biotech, being the first biotech to start paying a dividend several years ago. It now pays a 2.9% dividend yield and has upped its annual dividend for six straight years. The company is a biotech pioneer and remans relentless when it comes to finding opportunities.

One such opportunity is to continue taking market share from Humira. AbbVie (NASDAQ: ABBV), one of Amgen's top rivals, makes Humira, which is an immunosuppressant that treats arthritis. It is one of the best selling drugs in the world. The patent for Humira expired in 2016, and Amgen has made a biosimilar replacement, Amjevita. Amgen is aggressively marketing this competing drug, looking to get approval to sell it across the world.

Amgen was able to get approval in the U.S. for Amjevita back in September of 2016. This ruling was largely expected. Yet, the European Union has had differing ideas when it comes to biosimilar drugs. The worry has bene that the EU will not speedily approve the drug.

But just last month, the European Commission approved a biosimilar for Humira. That means Amgen can market Amjevita to the hundreds of millions of people that live in the European Union. This was the first biosimilar that the European Commission approved for Amgen. So, there's a hope this ruling will establish a precedent. Additionally, it allows Amgen to take a global bite out of Humira.

This ruling briefly boosted Amgen's stock price. But the market hasn't been quick to forget Amgen's other issues - hence the reset in its stock price. Yet, just taking a part of the market share from Humira will be a positive. Amgen generates some $22 billion in revenues a year, but Humira (the world's best selling drug and expected to be for many years) generates some $14 billion in revenues a year. Just a fraction of that could boost Amgen's top and bottom lines nicely.

The not so good.

One of Amgen's biggest problems is Repatha. Underperformance of this drug has hit the stock of late. This drug disappointed investors. Repatha has a high price tag, costing $7,000 per year on average. This high price tag dissuades insurers, who say the drug's cost outweighs the benefit. For instance, one study indicates that Repatha only prevents one cardiac event for every 137 users. Additionally, the study found no difference in cardiac death among Repatha patients and those people who were taking a placebo. The people in this study were 69 years old on average, and two-thrids of them were taking moderate medications to lower their cholesterol. With a population like this, one with a higher prospect of cardiac death, insurers expected the drug to do much better with preventing fatalities than it did.

And so, the results weren't good enough for many insurers. For Amgen's part, they say the drug has limited side effects, and is a particularly robust offering for high-risk patients. On their website, they tout the study, noting that LDL-C levels were pushed down to historic levels for test users. All in all, despite the spin, the study appears to be a disappointment. But the key to remember here is that Repatha is a 'nice' growing drug for Amgen, sales having grown 45% in 4Q, it's still a small part of Amgen and is no where near the potenital of Amjevita. Repatha is generating just $60 million in revenues

Another lost opportunity for Amgen is the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP). The TPP would have been the first agreement to include provisions for biotech. That means pioneers like Amgen would have intellectual property protection in Asia, which would boost profits.

Hillary Clinton was officially against the TPP in her campaign. Donald Trump's win left the deal in flux. Donald Trump is now against it, but promised to negotiate a better deal. However, other countries like Japan may not be willing to give too much more, so a deal may not get done. The longer Trump's presidency goes on without action, the more likely the deal is abandoned.

If the TPP is not ratified that will create a vacuum. This will cause the TPP to be replaced by another agreement like the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). This prospective deal includes China, Japan, India, Australia, and other countries in the region. Analysts don't think intellectual property provisions will be as strong in the RCEP. Yet, a large deal will make these provisions the standard in Asia. This could harm biotech in the long term.

What's the future for Amgen?

Amgen is a solid choice for investors, despite some headwinds. It's one of the first biotechs to start offering a dividend and trades sub-13x forward earnings - a discount to other biotech majors. It's a proven company that's delivered solid returns for years. The expiration of Humira is a great opportunity, assuming Amgen can capitalize. Still, the prospect of selling a biosimilar that can compete with one of the most popular drugs in the world is exciting for growth. The good looks to outweigh the potentially bad with Amgen. It's a cheap biotech stock that offers a dividend. The dividend will help proect on the downside, while the likes of Repatha and Amjevita offer earnings upside that might be somewhat misunderstood for the time being.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.