The Acquisition Model Of GoldMining Inc.

GoldMining Inc. has adopted the same acquisition model as Silver Standard Resources, and there's no reason to believe its shareholders won't reap large profits as well.

The latest interview of GoldMining Inc. (OTCQX:GLDLF) Chairman Amir Adnani with Gerardo Del Real inspired me to write this article. Although GLDLF shareholders are well aware of the business model of GoldMining Inc., the value creation obtained by Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ: SSRI) may be a little less recognized. I have thus decided to dig in.

In this article, I analyze the SSRI acquisition model that GoldMining Inc. has embraced. It is behind the 93% compounded annual growth rate ("CAGR") of SSRI's stock price from 2000 to 2006. I highlight the similarities and underline the value creation behind the success of SSRI.

About the SSRI acquisition model

"Silver Standard Resources Inc. acquires and actively develops technically advanced silver-dominant projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions," according to its annual report in 2000. This statement did not vary until the company decided to advance into production its Pirquitas project in 2006. SSRI was on a buying spree, hoarding cheap ounces of metals since inception. And it's by the end of 2006 that SSRI had acquired and advanced successfully more than 15 projects, resulting in 50% CAGR of its total resources to 23 million ounces of gold-equivalent from 5 million ounces of gold-equivalent in late 2000. All being in the measured & indicated and inferred. Similarly, GoldMining Inc., including its latest acquisition, Bellhaven Copper & Gold, has accumulated about 24 million ounces of gold-equivalent to date. The company has made no secret that it will continue to acquire projects as long as the low price of gold situation permits. Unlike your regular junior miner that focuses on de-risking and advancing its single project in an uncontrolled gold environment, GoldMining Inc. takes advantage of the S-curve by increasing its total resources at the bottom to monetize them at the top. This acquisition model enables GoldMining Inc. to increase its leverage to gold when everybody suffers to better position its shareholders for the next uptrend of the yellow metal. This was evidenced last year with GoldMining Inc. named one of the top performing stocks in several markets.

Between 2000 and 2003, SSRI acquired 13 projects at a median price of $2.4/oz gold-equivalent. This is extremely cheap by any standard. Few junior miners traded at this level during the recent gold bear market. Some investors today may have even considered most of these projects worthless. The market, however, rewarded handsomely SSRI shareholders with a 750% return during the period while the silver prices remained flat!

Source: Google.com, Silverprice.com

This underpins the power of value creation behind this acquisition model. 15% of SSRI's outstanding returns were due to the increase of its total resources, 85% came indeed from multiple expansions from $6.4/oz gold-equivalent to $41.3/oz. In my article titled, "The Bullish Case For GoldMining Inc.", posted on Seeking Alpha on March 20, 2017, I exposed the multiple expansion as the main engine behind value creation and wealth. SSRI in its early days provides a fine example of what to expect for GoldMining Inc.

Source: SSRI 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006 annual reports, Google.com

About the risks

The main risk to this acquisition model is clearly the execution risk. In clear terms, overpayment and dilution of shareholders for projects that are not worth the money paid for. Luckily, GoldMining Inc. follows a road map that intends to mitigate this risk: pay below replacement cost and add key people to its roaster along the way. GLDLF's share price closed at $1.24 on May 5th, 2017, translating in $6.1/oz gold-equivalent valuation. The last time GoldMining Inc. was trading at this multiple was on March 9th, 2016 when it closed at $0.50. In addition, no one hates more dilution than insiders that in the case of GoldMining Inc. own 25% of the company; ~%5 being attributed to Mr. Amir Adnani, Chairman of the company.

GLDLF's stock price is highly correlated to the gold price. Therefore, a decreasing gold price may negatively impact GLDLF's stock over time. I use the word "may" because as in the case of SSRI, a flat or slightly lower silver price environment during the 2000-2003 period did not prevent SSRI's stock price from increasing multifold. Plus, a low gold price means an opportunity for GoldMining Inc. to increase its resources and its leverage to gold.

Conclusion

I believe GoldMining Inc. is on the right track to follow the steps of SSRI when the company was still in the exploration phase. Over 80% of SSRI's stock price increases from $1.31 in December 31, 1999 to $11.16 in December 31, 2003 were due to multiple expansions which in the case of GoldMining Inc. have yet to materialize. I still expect from GoldMining Inc. to execute major acquisitions this year which should propel GLDLF's stock price at levels outperforming SSRI retrospectively.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLDLF, GOLWF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.