Big 5 Beats Big, But Why Is The Stock Down?

I have been horribly wrong on the stock, but I continue to avoid it.

Sporting goods retailer Big 5 (NASDAQ:BGFV) posted significantly better than expected results for its first quarter of 2017. Same-store sales jumped a whopping 7.9% y/y, driving total sales up 7.7% to $252.6 million. Gross margins jumped a whopping 280 basis points y/y to 33.1% of sales, and overall, the company earned $0.24 per share ($0.10 above consensus), magnitudes higher than the $0.05 loss the company posted just a year ago. With comps up and margins rising, one would have assumed a pretty nice jump in sales. However, the market reacted by actually sending shares down a few percentage points.

Although I do not have quite enough hubris to say exactly why the stock fell (I'm working on it), I suspect investors have a similar thesi. Mining short term gains from The Sports Authority closure is great, but there are several long-term headwinds that could render the near-term gains irrelevant. Let's dig into some of the hints we saw in the quarter.

SG&A remains a long-term headwind

SG&A headwinds are dominant long-term issue for all retailers that are heavily dependent on inexpensive labor. SG&A costs on an absolute-basis increased by $3.4 million y/y to $74.6 million, driven entirely by higher employee labor and benefit costs, though the company did spend less on print advertising.

I will cite some material from my first bearish piece on Big 5 from May 31, 2016:

Big 5 currently has 51% of its stores in California. There are clearly some positives, like California's large markets, brand recognition, and some geographical synergy. On the other hand, California's minimum wage will be $15 an hour by 2022. Big 5's largest expense is in-store labor, and this is likely to increase by 50% for much of the labor force over the next 5-6 years. Overall, I estimate that this could add an incremental $30-50M in annual costs to Big 5's operating structure.

As I have noted previously, Big 5 needs to greatly increase its store-level productivity to maintain its operating margins. Although the recent results have been great, labor costs will ultimately rise at a pace that really squeezes the bottom line at Big 5. An incremental $30 million in labor costs would literally absorb all of Big 5's FY16 operating income.

Grading My Performance on Big 5 Thus Far: Really, really bad

Also, please note that the stock is up 72% + dividends since this article. Shareholders have done very well.

In short, my timing has been terrible on this call. Please note, I have not advocated an outright short of the stock. I simply think it has been a stock to avoid on the long side. However, I am more than willing to admit that I got the impact of competitive bankruptcies wrong, and as a result of the easier competitive environment, Big 5 has performed pretty well.

My initial proclamation predicted bankruptcy in Q3'17 to Q2'19. Competitive closures may better equip Big 5 to last slightly longer; however, I cannot see the firm surviving much past 2020.

In the interim, Big 5 may post some pretty solid comps. In fact, the company built inventory in Q1 to prepare for a mid-single digit comp in Q2 that would have been even higher were it not for calendar timing. The stock might go to $20 before its goes to $5, but I continue to have strong conviction that the company has only a few years left to operate.

