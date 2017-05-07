Amarin: Buy The Run-Ups - Both Of Them

Shares of Amarin Corporation (NASDAQ:AMRN) have risen over 60% in the past year- performance has been flat during the past six months and might be offering investors a cheap opportunity to add shares prior to key events.

AMRN data by YCharts

Background:

The company's primary asset is Vascepa, an FDA-approved, ultra-pure, EPA-only omega-3 fatty acid treatment available only by prescription. It was launched in 2013 to be utilized along with diet to lower triglyceride levels in patients with severe (over 500 mg/dL) hypertriglyceridemia.

Prescription growth for the product has grown over 50% every quarter for the past thirteen quarters, with management projecting $155 million to $165 million of revenue in 2017. Weekly scripts have continued to power higher, reaching an all time high in market share. Tailwinds from managed care coverage will continue to aid the company's efforts, as several plans have put Vascepa on exclusively and removed Lovaza.

Figure 2: Growing market share (source: corporate presentation)

The ongoing REDUCE-IT trial is the first cardiovascular outcomes study to test Vascepa in a high-risk statin treated patient population, with no previous CV outcomes trial ever having been designed to assess triglyceride lowering in these patients.

8,175 patients have been enrolled and randomized to receive Vascepa or placebo (1:1), with the primary endpoint being time to first occurrence of composite MACE (major adverse cardiovascular events). The study was designed under special protocol assessment for 90% power to detect a 15% relative risk reduction.

Prior data suggests EPA has cardio-protective benefits, while lowering triglyceride levels without increasing levels of LDL-C. A prior Japanese outcomes study randomizing patients to treatment with statin alone or statin plus ethyl-EPA (Epadel) and followed for five years resulted in a 19% to 53% decrease in coronary events for those receiving EPA on top of statin therapy and is suggestive of a positive outcome in the REDUCE-IT trial. Results were even more impressive when the relatively lower risk nature of the study population is taken into account.

Figure 3: JELIS study results (source: corporate presentation)

Runup Event #1:

In March the REDUCE-IT study reached the onset of approximately 80% of the target aggregate number of primary cardiovascular events, with the second pre-specified interim efficacy and safety analysis by the independent DMC to be completed by the end of the third quarter. As efficacy requirements for early stoppage are quite high according to management, the most likely scenario is for the study to continue until final analysis.

First quarter revenues are typically the most challenging for the company, and strong results that beat management expectations lead me to believe it's quite possible for revenue guidance to be raised in the future. That, combined with a possible runup into the third quarter by traders and those believing an early stop is potentially possible is our first runup event.

As the date gets closer, I expect hype and the momentum crowd to push shares higher as the blockbuster opportunity for Vascepa in a greatly expanded patient population is touted. As management stated prior, a positive outcome "would be a game changer and disrupt current treatment practices to reduce cardiovascular risk".

Figure 4: Market opportunity current and future (source: corporate presentation)

Runup Event #2:

If the study continues on until 100% of target events, data should be forthcoming in the middle of next year. I expect a powerful runup in shares is possible between the present and that time- keep in mind the patient population enrolled in the trial has been enriched to display mean and median baseline TGs of greater than 200 mg/dL and half also have low HDL-C. Additionally, fewer CV events will likely be classified as unstable angina due to REDUCE-IT patients being a higher risk population. Also, the trial is evaluating 4 grams per day of ethyl-EPA, while the JELIS trial utilized just 1.8 grams.

Conclusion

As of March 31st the company had cash and equivalents of $96.1 million, which included issuance of $30.0 million of new debt long-term. Net loss for the quarter amounted to $20.9 million, while they have over $150 million of debt obligations in the form of (mainly) royalty-bearing debt and senior notes.

Dilution needs to be taken into account given the company's complicated (and somewhat bloated) share structure, consisting of 270.7 million American Depository shares and ordinary shares outstanding, 32.8 million share equivalents of Series A Convertible Preferred Shares outstanding, 23.5 million equivalent shares underlying stock options at a weighted-average exercise price of $3.25, and 9.8 million equivalent shares underlying restricted or deferred stock units.

For readers who have done their due diligence and are interested in the story, the present could be a good time to initiate a position. In the event of a significant runup into the third quarter, it would be recommendable to take partial profits while retaining upside for potential early stoppage. If the trial continues and shares decline, then investors could wait for weakness to add to their positions in expectation of a runup into the second catalyst.

Risks to the story include clinical setbacks, disappointing data, regulatory outcomes, near to medium term dilution and of course concentration risk, as the company is all about Vascepa and any setbacks with the asset could result in extensive downside for shareholders. Generic competition is a real risk as well, with management believing they have protection for regulatory exclusivity into 2020. The company has already filed patent infringment suits against competitors who have filed their abbreviated new drug applications (NASDAQ:ANDA), including Teva, Roxane, and Dr. Reddy's. Litigation costs are expected to increase and could add to the company's already considerable quarterly net losses.

On the one hand I consider shares to be quite speculative, but on the other hand taking into account prior data and the patient population being enrolled into the REDUCE-IT trial, they appear significantly derisked. Additionally, while the possibility of early stoppage might be low, I believe management is purposefully being overly conservative in their commentary.

