Arbitrage Opportunity In Goldman Sachs Floating Preferred Stocks Arising Again

The markets are in the wake of increasing interest rates by the Federal Reserve and most investors in the income securities universe are searching for a place safe from the interest rate risk. Floating rate preferred stocks are one of the alternatives. In this article I will talk about a mispricing in three Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) securities which is occuring for a second time this year. I wrote an article the first time it happened at the beginning of 2017 and it turned out to be a successful low risk opportunity. Now I am willing to inform the Seeking Alpha community of the recurrence of this event.

The securities I have in mind are Goldman Sachs' Series D Float Rate Non-cumulative Preferred Stock (GS-D), Series C Float Rate Non-cumulative Preferred Stock (GS-C) and Series A Float Rate Non-cumulative Preferred Stock (GS-A). I reckon that GS-A is comparatively overpriced to GS-C and GS-D and I will substantiate my statement in two methods - fundamental and statistical.

Fundamental comparison

The three preferred stocks rank equally in the capital structure of Goldman Sachs and also have the same credit rating of BB. Below we can see the yield metrics of the three securities:

Source: Author's Software

The three preferreds have different spread over the three month LIBOR. With GS-A and GS-C the spread is 0.75% and with GS-D it is 0.67%. Nevertheless we should be aware that the securities are yielding the greater of the fixed or the floating rate. GS-A has a minimum fixed rate of 3.75% and the other two preferreds have this rate at 4%. As of 5th of May the three month LIBOR is 1.17% which means that the minimum fixed floor yields are in effect for these three preferreds so we can imply that they are behaving like fixed income instruments until the LIBOR rises to levels above 3%.

Here I will give some information about the three month LIBOR, the rate at which the banks in London lend to one another in US dollars with a respective maturity. The LIBOR, most of the time, moves with US Treasury bonds with the corresponding maturity, plus a spread which - during times when there is no credit risk to the banks - is between 0.1% to 0.6%. This spread is called the TED spread. Keeping in mind the FED rate projections, we will not soon see the three-month Treasury bills rate above 2.5% (or, correspondingly, the three-month LIBOR rate above 3%). Below we can see the TED spread chart:

Source: fred.stlouisfed.org

Let's get back to the Goldman Sachs preferreds. Another thing these three have in common is they are all callable at par value (25$), but as soon as they are yielding 3.75% and 4% I do not think that the company will have incentive to call them. To support this statement I will mention that the last preferred stock GS issued was (GS-N), which has a nominal yield of 6.3%; also they have (GS-B), which is callable from the year of 2010 and is yielding 6.2%.

With such low probability of a call we can treat GS-A, GS-C and GS-D as perpetuities. The best metric with which to compare perpetual income securities is current yield. In our case (as of the 5th of May) GS-C and GS-D both have current yield of 4.3% and GS-A has one of 3.89% which is a spread of 41 basis points in identical securities. That is enough for the fundamental part; let's continue with the second argument.

Statistical comparison

Source: Author's software

On the chart above we observe how the price difference between GS-C and GS-A has changed over the last 200 days. It is clear where the last arbitrage opportunity was in the beginning of the year. Now the price spread is even bigger - around $0.8 and 2 standard deviations.

Source: Author's software

What the second chart shows us are two hypothetical portfolios, Portfolio 1 invested in GS-A and Portfolio 2 invested in GS-D. We can notice how the portfolios had a very strong relationship until it recently diverged. The 200-day correlation is 0.91, while the 20 day is 0.57.

What might be the reason behind this mispricing? As we have already observed, nothing has changed fundamentally. The only logic behind this occurrence is supply and demand. This gives us the opportunity to lock an arbitrage trade between these securities: shorting GS-A and buying either GS-D or GS-C or both. The article can also be of use to those who own GS-A in their portfolios - it is a good idea to cover and substitute with either of the other two preferreds.

Conclusion

I like the words of the great investor Warren Buffet: "Price is what you pay, value is what you get". We are observing for a second time this year an arbitrage opportunity in Goldman Sachs' floating rate preferred stocks. GS-A has a higher price than GS-C and GS-D, yet has lower value than them.

I have not identified any fundamental reasoning behind the mispricing so it is highly probable that GS-A will resume trading in line with its brothers GS-C and GS-D. There is $0.80 spread in their price to profit from if pair trade is initiated. For those readers who have GS-A in their portfolios, I would strongly suggest replacing the preferred stock with either GS-C or GS-D in your portfolios.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GS-C, GS-D.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short GS-A