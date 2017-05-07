Boeing April Order And Delivery Report: Strong Start

Order in the first 4 month is strong, but 2017 is going to be another tough year to accumulate orders.

In 2016, I covered orders and deliveries for Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) with monthly reports. In 2017, I will continue this coverage as it gives somewhat of an idea of current performance as well as ability for the respective manufacturers to grow order books and possibly earnings in the future on healthy order books. Next to that the order inflow is an almost direct reflection of the market environment on the commercial aircraft market. In this article, I will have a look at the orders and deliveries for the month of April. The March report can be found here.

Orders

Figure 1: Orders April 2017 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

Boeing has started the year on a strong note with 226 orders in the first 3 months. In March, the jet maker booked 147 orders, which was significantly higher year-over-year and also higher than the multi-year average for March. In April, order inflow was considerably lower with 15 orders; 2 wide body aircraft were ordered and 13 narrow body jets:

An unidentified customer ordered 2 Boeing 787-9 jets, marking the 7 th consecutive month for Boeing with order inflow for its Dreamliner aircraft. If Boeing processes the WestJet order (OTC:WJAFF) in May, it will mark the 8 th consecutive month for order inflow for the composite aircraft.

SMBC Aviation Capital ordered 1 Boeing 737-800, likely part of an earlier order it placed in March for 2 units.

Two unidentified customers ordered 8 and 3 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft respectively.

Cancellations rose from 28 to 31, reflecting cancellations on the Boeing 737 program.

With 15 orders in April 2017, order inflow shrunk by 19 units year-over-year. The 3-year and 5-year averages for the order inflow in April stand at 47 and 38 orders respectively. With that in mind, the order inflow in April was a bit weak.

Year to date, Boeing booked 241 orders versus 112 orders in 2016. Boeing definitely started the year stronger than last year, but this is no guarantee for a higher order tally by year-end. The order inflow in the first 4 months is 39 units higher than the 3-year average of 202 units, but 15 units lower than the 256 units average for the past 5 years. This can partly be explained by the fact that in the past years airlines have placed orders for the MAX and Boeing 777X in big numbers and currently are awaiting delivery of those airframes before placing any follow-up orders.

Deliveries

Figure 2: Deliveries April 2017 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

In 2016, Boeing delivered 748 aircraft, slightly less compared to its record breaking year in 2015. For 2017, Boeing aims to deliver between 760 and 765 aircraft which is more or less in line with the deliveries in 2015.

In April, Boeing delivered 52 aircraft divided between 14 wide bodies and 38 narrow bodies:

After delivering 14 Boeing 777 aircraft in March, Boeing delivered only 3 aircraft in April.

Boeing delivered no Boeing 767 airframes.

Boeing 787 deliveries were 3 units lower than the production rate would suggest.

Two Boeing 747 aircraft were delivered: one 8I to Korean Air and one 8F to AirBridge Cargo Airlines.

The Boeing 737 deliveries were 4 units lower compared to the production rate, reflecting accumulation of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft that will be delivered starting in May.

The lower deliveries were primarily driven by lower wide body deliveries. I expect that during the quarter the deliveries will pick up pace again. Year-over-year, deliveries remained flat so the lower delivery volume is lower than what would be expected on average but not out of line. The lower deliveries in April can be attributed to a higher delivery volume in March, which gave the jet maker fewer aircraft to deliver in the subsequent month.

Book-to-bill ratio

For the full year, Boeing expects orders to roughly trace last year's order inflow, which would indicate 660 net orders or a book-to-bill ratio of .86. In April, this ratio was .29, but it is meaningless to connect any credible conclusion to that. In the first 4 months, Boeing booked 241 orders and delivered 221 aircraft. This implies a book-to-bill ratio of 1.09, which is higher than what Boeing expects for the full year. This, however, is only a confirmation that Boeing is having a strong start of the year. It remains to be seen whether Boeing can keep up the pace of order inflow in the remaining months of 2017.

Customer Spotlight

In this month's customer spotlight, we have Korean Air. The airline was founded in 1946 as Korean National Airlines and was replaced by Korean Air Lines as we know it today. The airlines commenced operations in March 1969. Based in Seoul, the airline has a total of 127 destinations, most of which are China, Japan and the US.

The airline has a fleet of 173 aircraft including 34 cargo aircraft with Boeing having a share in the fleet of almost 70%. The airline currently has unfilled orders for Boeing’s 737 MAX, 787-9, 777 and the 747 making it one of the few airlines, in fact the only one together with Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKF) in the world that operates the Boeing 747-8I next to the A380.

Conclusion

Drawing any conclusions based on this month's orders and deliveries is premature. One thing that will hold for 2017 as much as it did for 2016 is that it will be another tough year on the aircraft market, where wide body aircraft orders will be under pressure.

Interesting to note, however, is that the Boeing 787 has been enjoying steady order inflow for some months. Also, if we look at the year-over-year figures for the first 4 months, Boeing had a strong start and currently has a book-to-bill ratio higher than 1.

There are 8 months remaining, so there still are chances for Boeing to see the order inflow slipping year-over-year but for now you can only conclude that the jet maker started the year on a strong note.

