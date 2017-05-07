Vale - A Lesson In Risk And Volatility

The Brazilian iron ore producer, Vale (NYSE:VALE), is extremely volatile as any of its shareholders know. As is the case with most stocks, the performance of the shares is either very positive or very negative depending on the time period you are looking at. The following time frames highlight the volatility. If you purchased shares one year ago, you have a 76% profit compared to a still very impressive 17% return on the S&P 500.

VALE data by YCharts

However, if you are a long time shareholder that purchased the stock five years ago, your return is a very unsatisfactory -62%.

VALE data by YCharts

Consistency of earnings or more importantly profitability is a key characteristic investors should consider before purchasing shares in a company. As with most (or all) mining companies, Vale has basically no consistency in its earnings or profitability. Mining is a cyclical industry and is extremely capital intensive. Generally, a conservative investor seeks a company with a long term (10 years or more) track record of consistent and growing earnings. This would indicate a durable competitive advantage. This is not what you will see when reviewing Vale's earnings. To see a clear example of this take a look at the graph below which shows Vale's quarterly EBITDA numbers and the share price. Notice that for the quarterly EBITDA numbers, the graph shows results as poor as negative five billion and as positive as 15 billion. The graph is a picture of unpredictability and volatility.

VALE data by YCharts

Net income for the last four first quarters was roughly $3.6 billion. The way the company made the $3.6 billion (from the 1st quarters of the last four years) was not through smooth consistent quarterly results. Notice the concerning -$3.2 billion dollar plunge in the first quarter of 2015.

Source: Vale Q1 Highlights

Another important thing to note is that the dividend has been cut in the past. During the bad years the dividend payouts were reduced and rightfully so, given that the company was losing a lot of money. This is important for investors to remember when looking at Vale's current attractive dividend yield of slightly over four percent. The current payout ratio is a comfortable 28.61%. However, given the volatility in earnings, the usefulness of this metric is questionable at best since a huge drop in earnings like we have seen in the past would result in a corresponding jump in the payout ratio.

The question a potential investor in Vale has to answer is if the reward is worth the risk of holding shares in a volatile company, highly dependent on the price of iron ore and specifically demand from China. In the past couple of weeks, the price of iron ore declined which is also visible in the share price of Vale. The main reason for this was Chinese officials indicating a clamp down on local-government debt which drives much of the demand. One way to monitor demand is to look at China's manufacturing purchasing manager's index. This shows a significant drop in April as seen in the graph below. The China Manufacturing PMI provides an indication of the economic activity in the Chinese manufacturing sector. Clearly, a lower reading is a bearish signal. China accounted for about 49% of Vale's 2017 first quarter revenue.

source: tradingeconomics.com

An investment in Vale is a commodity bet on the price or iron ore. Vale also earns revenues from other commodities such as coal, nickel, and copper although iron ore is the main focus. Ferrous minerals (iron ore) accounted for 71.3% of revenues, base metals (nickel, copper, etc.) accounted for 25.4%, and coal accounted for the remaining 2.9% of first quarter revenues. A useful economic indicator for commodities investors is the Baltic Dry Index which measures the price of moving raw materials by sea. This includes iron ore as well as coal and grain. Similar to China's manufacturing PMI, we see a drop in the index starting around April of this year.



source: tradingeconomics.com

In terms of valuation, we will take a look at some key financial metrics.

Source: Reuters

These numbers look impressive. The low price to book ratio and decent return on equity and profitability numbers indicate that this may be a stock to consider. However, looking at these annual numbers is misleading given the volatility discussed previously. Whenever considering an investment we always consider the company's longer term track record. This is especially important in the case of a company in a capital intensive, cyclical industry with the volatility of Vale. Look at the contrast in performance when looking at the 5 year averages.

Source: Reuters

One should point out that the last five years includes an incredibly difficult period for Vale in which iron ore prices declined to a 50 year low. However, given the doubts about Chinese demand, it is entirely possible that iron ore prices will remain suppressed in the near term and we have seen a recent decline, halting the rally from the historical lows.

source: tradingeconomics.com

In Vale's first quarter results, the company provided a positive outlook for iron ore prices citing China's implementation of the Belt and Road projects as a positive driver for iron ore demand. One of the biggest positives from Vale's 2017 first quarter report was a reduction in net debt by over 8%, going from $25 billion to $22.8 billion of net debt. This is a move in the right direction considering the current long term debt to equity ratio is 0.65.

Source: Vale press release

Options

Given the highly cyclical nature of the industry and volatility of the company, we recommend using options in the case of Vale. The premiums that one can receive for selling a cash-secured put for Vale reflect the volatility discussed above. For example, one interesting put option is the one with an expiration date of September 15 with a strike price of $7.00. This is over 14% below the current share price of $8.17. The current bid for this put option is $0.35. Therefore an investor would receive $35 for each $700 that would need to be held in the account to purchase the shares if the strike price is reached. If the option expires worthless, this equates to an annualized return of over 10% even after considering standard fees. However, this strategy should only be used by investors that are comfortable buying shares of Vale at a price of $7.00 per share since that is a real possibility.

Final Thoughts

As this article makes very clear, if you are a strictly conservative, defensive investor, Vale is not for you. However, if you are willing to ride the roller coaster and take on some significant risk or have a strong positive view on Chinese demand or manufacturing activity and specifically iron ore, then Vale may be worth considering. We recommend using options if considering an investment in Vale. The reason for this is twofold. The premiums provide attractive returns while still allowing for significant fluctuation in the shares. Selling the cash-secured put option with the September expiration date mentioned in the options section above would provide you with an over 17% discount compared to purchasing the shares outright at the current price. We should emphasize again that the options approach only makes sense for an investor that is comfortable buying shares at the $7.00 strike price since this is a very real possibility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VALE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.