Transocean: Doom And Gloom

The company's current liquidity situation will get them through an extended period of weakness in crude oil pricing and this is the absolute best bet in the offshore space.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) has suffered heavy losses this week with crude oil futures plummeting and a lot weighing on investors' minds. American crude production has been increasing well past investors' expectations, rig counts are up, compliance on the OPEC cut has dipped, more supply is expected from the middle east, and to top it all off, we aren't see meaningful reductions in inventories. It's a confluence of negativity, so it's important to know that sell-offs like the one experienced today make complete sense - they're just unwelcome. Combating this becomes the real task at hand and figuring out whether or not RIG is still a smart investment - for the short-term and long-term - becomes critical.

Crude Oil In A Heavy Downtrend

When commodity prices dip, my first reaction is to look at how it's affected the stock prices of companies that correlate to the respective futures. Being that Transocean is highly levered, the stock has a tendency to be more volatile than many other stocks in the energy sector, even other E&Ps. At one point on Thursday, the stock was down 6.6%. Interestingly enough, the stock actually rallied back Friday to finish the week up 1.41%. Crude oil has negative fundamentals and they're quite transparent. High American and global inventories, lower compliance with the OPEC cut, booming American production, and little talk of supplier cooperation has crude oil futures hanging in an air of pessimism. Crude may stay under $50 the entirety of May if a positive fundamental factor doesn't enter the mix.

The stock is down nearly 24% YTD and that makes it a terrible stock to have owned since the start of the year. The problem is here that the lower crude oil prices trend down over the short-term, the longer it's going to take for the offshore market to recover; however, I will say that there is an interesting caveat. The weaker players industry, such as the more highly-levered ones like Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL), are forced to stack rigs faster than competitors, which works to the benefit of the better equipped names like Transocean.

I think you have to be buying Transocean on dips like the one experienced this past week. Crude oil has solid support at $45/barrel and considering the stock is down so heavily this year, the market has given investors a gift, especially from the long-term perspective. I only have the confidence to say this because in the next section, I'll discuss the coverage of the company's maturities over the next two years and it's clear that this company has weathered the storm, built up significant liquidity, and is ready for any challenges that may surface in the short-term.

Will The Debt Be Covered?

Why is debt my core concern with company? The thesis is simple: If Transocean can cover its obligations over the next two years, allowing time for crude oil prices to recover and more time for this company to cut costs and gain contracts, then it'll be an incredible way to play the crude oil recovery considering the gearing attached. I am confident that these issuances will be covered and a large amount of that confidence stems from where the bonds are currently trading at. The next five years worth of maturities are all trading above par, with the exception of the October 2022 3.8% notes, currently trading at 93.180.

Perhaps the reason that particular issuance trades below par is because there's a covenant that states if S&P or Moody's changes the credit rating of Transocean, the coupon changes by 25 bps. While 25 bps may not seem like a lot, when there are millions at stake for large institutions, it makes a world of difference. Additionally, since there is a clear risk that they may have their credit rating altered given the fundamentals surrounding the crude oil environment right now, there's a large amount of conviction behind letting this issuance trade above par. Fortunately, Transocean has taken note of this and has begun to amortize down the principle. This $750 million issuance has an outstanding principal of $539.6 million.

So, let's make this as simple as possible. The company has the following debt due over the next two years:

$750 million 2.5% notes due October 15, 2017, of which $484.9 million is remaining

$570 million 7.75% notes due October 15, 2017, of which $30 million is remaining

$625 million 6.25% notes due December 1, 2017, of which $62.5 million is remaining

$1 billion 6% notes due March 15, 2018, of which $754 million is remaining

$246 million 7.375% notes due April 15, 2018, of which $210 million is remaining

$570 million 7.75% sinkable notes due October 2024, of which $60 million is remaining

$625 million sinkable notes due October 2024, of which $62.5 million is remaining

In short, there's $577 million in debt due this year and $1.087 billion in debt due next year. After that, 2019 has only $123 million in maturities. Additionally, that's the year the revolver is due, which is currently untapped. That brings me to the next topic: liquidity. The company currently has a $3 billion revolver, untapped, and $3.09 billion in cash. You didn't read that incorrectly - they have $3 billion in cash as an offshore driller sitting on their balance sheet. That figure should be synonymous with safety. That means the coverage on the debt over the next two years is nearly 2x! Interestingly enough, cash assets have actually grown throughout the downturn. The company put away the cash for a rainy day and should crude weakness continue to occur, this company is sitting pretty.

Analysis like this article that was posted late last week doesn't help anyone because there's a clear lack of perspective. The author writes,

The company's current assets are $5B while the total liabilities are just $8B. The liquidity is pretty strong. Although, I would like to see it even higher or greater than 2x.

In this game, you take what you can get. The liquidity situation, when keeping in mind that we're dealing with an ultra deepwater offshore driller, is incredibly strong. Also, debt is not $11 billion, it's $7.83 billion. Additionally, with cash assets of nearly $3 billion, liquidity is strong enough to ride out the downturn, making this the best bet among offshore drillers. The way I see it, we're exactly where you want to be. Low expectations for EBITDA and revenue over the next one to two years, thus creating easy expectations to beat come earnings season. A strong balance sheet that will fully cover near-term debt issuances, and a stock that has fallen 24% YTD, but has one of the most compelling risk-adjusted value propositions on the open market? That's a large margin of safety, in my opinion.

Conclusion

I continue to read every last bit of information about the company because of the potentially massive opportunity at hand. Given that the company has $3 billion in cash and an even larger liquidity position when factoring in the untapped revolver, there's more conviction for the opportunity at hand, here. Investors should be buying on any dips that occur, especially when the stock gets as low as $10-11, considering the stock traded this low when crude was sub-$30/barrel.

