HollyFrontier Update: Operating In A Difficult Environment

Results were disappointing and it is unlikely that the golden days of refining are coming back.

The first quarter for HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) was disappointing for investors, with a loss of $0.26 cents per share compared to $0.12 last year, which was already not enough to cover the dividend of $0.33.

There are a couple of explanations for this disappointing results:

First, there where maintenance costs, which dropped the average refinery utilization to 81.2% from 88.3%. This drop made production less efficient, especially at the Nevajo refinery. Utilization fell of a cliff with utilization dropping from 98.1% to 74.5%. Maintenance is a regularly repeating cost in the refining industry, and a good thing for HollyFrontier is that most of the maintenance work is now done for the year and there is no further planned maintenance work till November. So utilization can be expected to return to more normal levels. Still, these high maintenance levels increased operating cost per barrel from $5.77 to $7.11.

Second there was the acquisition of Petro Canada Lubricants, which was completed the first of February and came with an additional $15.6M in integration costs.

The biggest problem for HollyFrontier, however, is the low margins. The refinery margins are still compressed, and the gross margin is now $7.74 a barrel compared to $7.59 a year ago. While being a small improvement, this is not nearly enough to justify the current share price of HollyFrontier.

Rebound

HollyFrontier and other refineries have all been hammered by low refining margins. A lot of investors are, however, investing because of a possible turnaround. The problem with this thesis in my opinion is that the time it takes to turn around is underestimated. During the years of high operating margins, refineries increased capacity significantly for prices to return to more normal margins. Some of this additional capacity has to be taken off the market, which is something that has not happened yet in a significant way because investors are willing to give additional capital/debt to loss making operations. This is partly supported by the expectation that the government will support the industry by making regulation more favorable.

Petro Canada

The acquisition of Petro Canada was a smart acquisition by a very smart management team. It allows HollyFrontier to move into a business that is less competitive, has more pricing power and allows for synergies. Management managed to get all this without overpaying by buying from a willing seller. The problem for shareholders, however, is that HollyFrontier is still primarily a refiner, and refining and pipeline capacity is not scarce anymore.

Golden days of refining are over.

Gross refining margins were between $13.98 and $24.89 from 2011 until 2015 while operating cost per barrel were between $5.36 and $6.38. The current spread is basically non-existent compared to those years when pipeline and refining capacity was not large enough to process all new produced oil and export was blocked. High profitability of refineries was exceptional and will most likely not come back. Not even the complete elimination of RINs will bring those golden days back. Management of HollyFrontier is doing a great job by acquiring Petro Canada, but it is also a signal for shareholders to be wary of the future prospects of the refining industry.

