Gilead Sciences Is A Value Trap - Cramer's Lightning Round (5/5/17)

Includes: ARNC, BMY, FUN, GILD, HCLP, TISI, XON
by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

Elliott Management team is good for Arconic.

Buy Cedar Fair for the yield.

Stay away from the oil ancillary plays.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Friday, May 5.

Bullish Calls

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC): "The team that's with Elliott Management has got a real shake-em-up attitude. I'm going with Elliott's guys, right there. My charitable trust is going with them."

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY): "You can hold on to it. The cancer franchise is as good as we think, it's just not as great. Keytruda's product is, right now, better. I want to see what else Bristol has, but I would not boot it here."

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN): Cramer did not mind their small earnings miss. He cares for the 4.8% yield which he thinks is safe.

Bearish Calls

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD): It's a value trap as they are not doing anything with their cash.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP): No. Stay away from the oil ancillary plays as oil is going down.

Team (NASDAQ:TISI): There many high quality companies out there. Don't go down the food chain.

Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON): It's a speculative stock. It's not clear when it is going to pay off holding it.

