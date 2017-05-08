Gilead Sciences Is A Value Trap - Cramer's Lightning Round (5/5/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Friday, May 5.

Bullish Calls

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC): "The team that's with Elliott Management has got a real shake-em-up attitude. I'm going with Elliott's guys, right there. My charitable trust is going with them."

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY): "You can hold on to it. The cancer franchise is as good as we think, it's just not as great. Keytruda's product is, right now, better. I want to see what else Bristol has, but I would not boot it here."

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN): Cramer did not mind their small earnings miss. He cares for the 4.8% yield which he thinks is safe.

Bearish Calls

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD): It's a value trap as they are not doing anything with their cash.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP): No. Stay away from the oil ancillary plays as oil is going down.

Team (NASDAQ:TISI): There many high quality companies out there. Don't go down the food chain.

Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON): It's a speculative stock. It's not clear when it is going to pay off holding it.

