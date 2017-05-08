Game Plan For The Week - Cramer's Mad Money (5/5/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Friday, May 5.

One would think that with House of Representatives passing a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare and a strong jobs report on Friday, the market should be higher. However the market is split between people who think the economy is sluggish due to weakness in commodities and those who think that the things are picking up due to rise in jobs number.

"What could tip things in favor of the bulls? If the White House and Congress can come together on some kind of tax reform. This market would roar if they would pass what our president describes as the biggest tax cut in history, although maybe you've noticed that he has a tendency to use hyperbole. But truthfully, all he has to do is get Congress to approve a tax holiday on the repatriation of overseas capital and we could have another leg up," said Cramer. With that he discussed the game plan for the week.

Monday

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) and International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) will report earnings on Monday. Warren Buffett will be interviewed where Cramer is eager to learn about Buffett's latest investments.

"Expect some positives on the airlines and some talk about how he wants to do big deals because everything's so fabulous out there. I wonder what he'll say about Coca-Cola's (NYSE:KO) transition — you know, they've got a new CEO. How about the leadership at Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC)? What's he going to do about that?

Cramer will be watching Newell Brands earnings. His trust has been scaling the stock due to reduced traffic at retailers of the company's products. He is looking forward to know about the strength of their international businesses. ""It could be a reset quarter for Newell, but then again, if there's enough innovation, it might transcend the declining sales venues. Is it too early to find out if Jarden's really helping, with its pastiche of brands for everything from outdoors to home appliances to class rings, or did Newell pay too much given declining store traffic? We'll certainly know soon enough," said Cramer.

International Flavors and Fragrances will report earnings and Cramer expects to hear good things from them. "This is a creative company that's been around forever and, by the way, it's been a good buy forever," he said.

Tuesday

Disney (NYSE:DIS), Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN), NVDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) will report earnings.

Cramer is not changing his view on Disney despite the bearishness due to ESPN business. "Disney's a buy given its fabulous movie schedule and robust theme parks. I think CEO Bob Iger's conscious of ESPN's positioning and will be able to spin it in a positive and believable way," said Cramer.

Cramer is bullish on Priceline Group and game maker Electronic Arts, but is worried about NVDIA after AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) disappointed on earnings. "I think the company's business, be it gaming or data center or autonomous cars, is very strong. I just don't know how weak the hands are of those who own the stock. I expect good things from Nvidia, but so does everybody else," he added.

Wednesday

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH), Whole Foods (EFM), Snap (NYSE:SNAP), Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) and Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) will report earnings.

Cramer expects Norwegian Cruise Line report to be the best of quarter. "Cruise companies have been putting up fantastic numbers. They're the ultimate in experiential fare," he added. Whole Foods is good but is challenged by competition.

Everyone is watching Snap's first report as a public company. "Snap's setting itself up as a trade into the numbers if it stays right here or goes a little bit lower, but that could be a hard task because it seems to be climbing. The competitive business at Instagram is smoking. Let's see if there's room for both," said Cramer.

He is bullish on Mazor Robotics. He advised listening to what the management Twenty First have to say before buying.

Thursday

Macy's (NYSE:M) and Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) will report earnings.

Cramer is optimistic about earnings from these companies. "Remember, the latter is less a function of the mall and instead a function of the strip," he said about Kohl's. They are reliable, cheap and have a large dividend and buyback.

Friday

J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) reports on Friday.

The earnings report from retail stock on Thursday could steal the spotlight from JC Penney. "As the market fights through earnings period, investors await the president's real plan on taxes and a potential meeting of the minds with Congress. If something happens, the animal spirits could come roaring back in the economy and the stock market. But let me let you in on something: if you hear two words, 'border' and 'tax,' it could be a very long set of months before anything gets done," concluded Cramer.

Steel stocks

Cramer keeps reiterating to own the best of breed in steel. So what are those stocks? It's definitely not US Steel (NYSE:X) which saw its shares go down 20% on huge earnings miss.

The steel industry had peaked in 2008 and then recession hit. After things started picking up, the group got hit in 2014 again due to China dumping steel. That changed after President Obama slapped tariffs on imported steel to curb dumping which provided US producers with some relief.

After looking at the earnings reports from major steel players like AK Steel (NYSE:AKS), Nucor (NYSE:NUE), Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) and US Steel, Cramer realized that steel the commodity is not at the center of US Steel's underperformance. "In other words, Nucor and Steel Dynamics seem to be in pretty good shape. They're both up slightly for 2017, while U.S. Steel and AK Steel have been put through the meat grinder, down 35% and 43%, respectively," he said.

The difference between these players starts with manufacturing. AK Steel and US Steel buy iron ore and coal and smelt it into steel. This is the traditional process. On the other hand, Nucor and Steel Dynamics use mini-mills with electric furnaces which turn scrap metal into steel. Companies using mini mills are performing better because their process adds more value.

"In the end, I'm going to go with Nucor. It's a higher quality company, better management, slightly faster earnings growth, low cost, and a more consistent track record, which is why I've been buying for my charitable trust. Steel Dynamics — very close second," said Cramer. It trades at 13 times next year's earnings and has the best dividend yield of the four players. Steel Dynamics trades at 12 times earnings. Cramer advised staying away from US Steel and AK Steel.

Off the tape

Cramer went off the tape to review the privately held Tequila Avion, an ultra-premium tequila brand. He interviewed President Jenna Fagnan to know her take on the spirits business.

Fagnan said that Avion is very popular and outsells vodka by a factor of 5. Tequila is no longer just a Cinco De Mayo or a summer treat, but something that's consumed all year round. She said that the company also has new initiatives to draw millennials to their products such as introducing new flavors at better price points.

She mentioned that there is something unnatural to her business. "I think one of the things that we're really proud of, and it sounds so strange from a business perspective, is we're inefficient. We're the most inefficient tequila producer. It's how you make art and it's how you make great tequila. So it's this hand-crafted small batch, and that's what people love because they get this incredible flavor, but at the same time, the accountants hate it." They are having a hard time keeping the stocks up.

IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Warren Buffett has sold one third of his position in IBM. "Let me ask you a question first. Did you buy IBM because the Oracle of Omaha owned it? If so, sure, leave the building and don't let the door hit you on the way out because you should be ashamed. If you bought it because of him, you never knew what you owned anyway so you might as well be a lemming and blow the darned thing out," said Cramer.

He understand Buffett's disappointment with IBM who has seen 20 quarters of decreasing revenue and high competition. Cramer started to see growth 2 quarters back in its most promising areas: analytics and cognitive intelligence like Watson. But IBM's weakness in legacy businesses is overshadowing the improvements.

This is an important moment for IBM. CEO Ginny Rommety felt she had time to spur change with Buffett behind her, but with Buffett scaling back his holdings, she is less protected. "More important, though, I'm hoping that she and her team feel liberated. They've returned so much cash to shareholders through dividends and buybacks that they haven't been able to do the kind of transformational acquisition, something so cloud-based that it would change the company's complexion overnight," said Cramer.

Buffett stepping back will give the company more options to explore. Cramer finds Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) a viable option for IBM. "IBM could buy Twitter to take advantage of all of its ability to keep track of the feedback for its customers while using the exquisite direct message function to stay in touch with those clients. It would become a company that, in one fell swoop, would suddenly be a lot more social, mobile and cloud," said Cramer. Merging their artificial intelligence platform Watson with Twitter could mean huge number of clients in the area of analytics.

Viewer calls take by Cramer

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG): It has been 18 months since the health care and the company is doing some good things. He is betting on the company and not against it.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY): They surprised with a good quarter. It has more room to run.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC): It's a good buy.

