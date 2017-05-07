Sanchez Energy: Innovation Driving Per Well Revenue Growth & Cost Reductions

Sanchez management continues to experiment with technology and operating designs to improve its well production yields (higher revenue per) and efficiency (lower cost per).

Sanchez on track to deliver in 2017 & 2018 despite challenging oil price environment

Despite a challenging oil price environment, we believe Sanchez Energy Corporation's (NYSE: SN) innovation and experimentation in drilling and well completion designs will allow it to continue to grow profitably.

Recent declines in oil prices and increasing shale oil production (pointing to a longer path to a $60 per barrel oil price recovery), caused a sharp pullback in the stock prices of shale oil exploration and production (E&P) companies.

As we discussed in our recent article "Sanchez Energy: 41% Pullback Provides Great Entry Point," Sanchez is very well positioned to execute on doubling its EBITDA (that is, earnings before interest taxes depreciation and amortization) by 2018. With the combination of strong liquidity, a large inventory of drilled but uncompleted (NYSE:DUC) wells, and a highly hedged oil and natural gas pricing position, we believe Sanchez has locked in impressive revenue, profit, EBITDA and cash flow growth for 2017 and 2018.

Continued innovation aimed at reducing well decline curves, increasing estimated ultimate recovery (EUR) per well, and delivering operating efficiencies have enabled Sanchez to continue to lower its drilling and production costs per barrel of oil equivalent (Boe)). We believe Sanchez's constant improvements could provide upside to management's guidance, but also importantly, provide a buffer against oil pricing declines.

An area of experimentation and innovation that Sanchez management has discussed recently is independently evidenced in the San Antonio Business Journal's recently posted "South Texas Drilling Permit Roundup" as of Monday, May 1st, 2017. The Drilling Permit Roundup also highlights the surge in drilling activity in the Eagle Ford formation of South Texas, as we did in our earlier article "The Eagle Ford is Roaring Back."

Below we look Sanchez's drilling permits. Sanchez Energy has filed for forty-five permits in six leases within Dimmit County, Texas (Leases: BRISCOE CARLA RANCH UNIT A, BRISCOE CARLA RANCH UNIT B, BRISCOE CATARINA SOUTH, BRISCOE COCHINA EAST RANCH, ROGERS DENTONIO 31 UNIT, PILONCILLO).

Longer lateral length completions confirmed

While the forty-five permits only reflect one county and is not a complete list of Sanchez Energy's drilling permits and operational activities, there is some valuable information the permits provide the we believe is useful to investors - in particular the lateral lengths.

The average lateral length for the 44 horizontal wells (1 vertical excluded) Sanchez Energy has filed in Dimmit County, Texas is 8,702 feet. The average lateral length of these permitted wells is far greater than what Sanchez has drilled recently. These drilling permits allow management to continue to apply new completion designs (i.e., longer horizontal laterals, more hydraulic fracturing stages, higher proppant loading, etc.).

Two recent sets of management comments discuss its efforts to improve well economics and efficiency through longer lateral lengths and completion design experimentation:

1. Per the February 22, 2017 conference call, during the Q&A session, CEO Tony Sanchez stated:

"Historically, we haven't made a whole lot. If you go back from 2012-2013, we were somewhere in the 5,000 to 5,500 foot laterals today, just you asked. Our present preference would be to be somewhere around that 6,000 to 7,000 foot lateral as we see that as a nice sweet spot for in terms of repeatability and consistency of the results across our asset. It's also the sweet spot in terms of you don't giving degradation of performance results. So at least we don't observe any statistical variation of per lateral foot contributions within that range. Ultimately, I think the question that a number of operators are posing right now is does it make sense from optimization of other metrics to push longer than 6,000 or 7,000 feet. And depending on the company they've come to the conclusion, the factors, a few operators out there pushing it out over 10,000 feet. We're watching those results very closely. The key metric that we really want to pay attention to is with that lateral contribution per foot, with us, with our cost structure, a lot of times it may not make sense to trade up productivity on a incremental foot basis, given that the terminal cost of our wells is so much lower than some of the rest of the peer group. We're going to actually collect some good information by completing some of these ducts. In Comanche, we have the handful of wells that are very long laterals, roughly 10,000 foot laterals, it will be some of the first wells that we actually complete on the asset. So, we're going to have some first-hand experience at completion operations and flow back operations regarding these ultra long Eagle Ford laterals soon enough."

2. Per the April 26, 2017 Operating Results Update:

"… the Company brought 14 horizontal wells on-line in the South Central region of Catarina during the first quarter 2017. These wells were completed with proppant loading of approximately 3,000 pounds per foot, which is 60 percent more proppant and fluids compared to our standard design. The move to a larger completion design in the South Central region of Catarina stems from tests conducted in this area over the last year. Based on the results of this testing, we anticipate the new design will result in a flatter decline profile with payout in as little as six months and performance that is roughly 25% better than our standard completion work after 6 months of operation."

25% improvements provide a cushion & potential upside to management financial guidance

The 25% improvement on 14 horizontal wells Sanchez brought on-line in 1Q17 is a significant improvement and should provide investors with greater confidence in management's ability to deliver on its 2017 and 2018 guidance, even in a very challenging pricing environment. Management has committed to positive free cash flow in 2018; we believe continued operational innovation will be necessary to enable Sanchez to deliver in 2018 and beyond.

Keeping an eye out for further cause for conviction in our investment thesis

We will be carefully watching and reporting on Sanchez's gross profit, operating cash flow, and EBITDA margins in its quarterly financial results to validate the results of management's comments regarding "improvements." Validation of these operational improvements would deepen our conviction in our thesis that Sanchez will be able to more than double it EBITDA by 2018 and more importantly to generate consistent positive free cash flow.

Disclosure: I am/we are long "SN".

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.