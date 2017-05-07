Better Than Expected - April Jobs Report

By Robin Anderson, Ph.D., Senior Economist, Principal Global Investors

This morning, the Department of Labor reported that the U.S. economy added 211,000 jobs in April, well ahead of expectations. The unemployment rate reached 4.4%, which was the low of the last business cycle. Sector gains were broad-based; the big job gainers were leisure and hospitality, and retail added jobs for the first time in a few months. Wage growth disappointed, but that does not line up with other labor market indicators and will be something we will continue to watch.

Here are my thoughts on the report and what it likely means for a June rate hike.