Nyrstar NV's (NYRSF) CEO Hilmar Rode on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nyrstar NV (OTC:NYRSF) Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2017 4:00 AM ET

Executives

Anthony Simms - Head of IR

Hilmar Rode - CEO

Christopher Eger - CFO

Analysts

Wim Hoste - KBC Securities

Alan Gabriel - Morgan Stanley

Ioannis Masvoulas - RBC

Jatinder Goel - Citigroup

Ioannis Masvoulas - RBC

Anthony Simms

Good morning everyone and welcome to Nyrstar's Presentation of the First Quarter Interim Management Statement. My name is Anthony Simms, I’m the Head of Investor Relations at Nyrstar. Joining me for today’s call is Hilmar Rode; our CEO, and also Chris Eger, our CFO. Following the presentation we will host a Q&A session.

And I’d now like to hand over the call to Hilmar.

Hilmar Rode

Good morning all, and thank you for attending this call today to discuss Nyrstar's quarter one results 2017.

On Slide 2 I just like to draw your attention to disclaimer although I'm of course not going to go through the detail there. And then I’m turning directly to Slide 4, where I’m pleased to present an overview of our quarter one results. I think as we’ll demonstrate through the presentation in the Q&A we’re making real progress and we’re quite pleased with how it’s gone.

And to start, very solid safety performance, nice improvement on the lagging indicators versus the quarter a year ago, mixed production performance, a strong zinc smelters, ahead of budget on the zinc mining although down year-on-year and then a little bit down on the lead, which we will talk about later.

As you know we've optimized the Port Pirie redevelopment project during quarter one and really derisk the ramp up maximizing long-term cash flows and as we reported before we’re now forecasting the EBITDA uplift to increase from €80 million per annum to €130 million per annum which is good news.

And then just to say I'm really, really pleased with the road there done by the team in terms of reorganizing the construction project. We really accelerated that project and we are on track for the hot commissioning in September 2017 with the cost to complete of AUD660 million in line with the revised guidance that we provided in February 2017 so that is going well.

In terms of profitability, the group underlying EBITDA of €55 million was up 34% on quarter one 2016, that’s obviously driven primarily by increases in the zinc prices strengthening of the U.S. dollar, and of course then there is the offsetting headwind of the zinc treatment charge for 2017 and some secondary impact.

In terms of mining, we're progressing well in terms of extracting maximum value from our mining portfolio and I’m more and more from the view that mining is the hidden gem in Nyrstar that what remains probably quite unappreciated and over time will be delivering results into that story and I'm showing the market what we can do there. But just concretely, the Middle Tennessee mines we start is ahead of schedule. We're also today announcing the conditional restart of Myra Falls has been approved by the Board and of course recently we announced the sale of the Campo Morado mine for a better than expected US$20 million.

In terms of our funding situation, I think we've made huge progress since the end of 2016 particular highlight for us was of course the placement of the €400 million senior notes due 2024 that seven year funding for us below 7% and as you know we upsized that due to the strong interest.

Beyond that we also upsized recently and Chris will talk to the detail of that of course our general working capital facility. We've been able to put in some further prepaid funding on very attractive term so I would say we are very pleased with the way the balance sheet is going. And also as you aware we did get the upgrade in our credit rating from Moody’s as a result of all this work and also the prospect of the business.

And then finally, in terms of net debt up to €986 million at the end of March primarily due to the working capital outflows, and ultimately, I mean in summary and Chris will talk more about this as we speak we have a pro forma headroom of €733 million which is a very strong position to be in.

Then moving on to Slide 5, just want to summarize very briefly for you the fundamentals which do remain positive overall. As you know zinc price outperformed the base metals complex in 2016 and has continued to rally during the first quarter of 2017 as shown in the graph below although we have had now in recent weeks a little bit weakness.

Of course the strength of the U.S. dollar relative to the euro is favorable for us and that’s also shown in the graph below. With respect to zinc treatment charges, ultimately the benchmark was settled at $172 at $2,800 with zero escalator, de-escalator that is down significantly from 2016 as had been anticipated by the market and I would say that is in the range where we expect it to be so no great surprises to us from our perspective.

And then just also more recently Nyrstar has settled with South City 2, the 2017 benchmark for high silver lead material and that’s been settled at $124.7 per tonne and that the refining charge of $1 per ounce. So we’re pleased to have gotten a reasonable outcome there as the counterparty in that benchmark negotiation.

Just moving on to Slide 6. Just to summarize very briefly, the safety and the production and as I said on the lagging indicators particularly the lost time injury frequency rate good progress. We remain very vigilant as safety is a principal value for Nyrstar and we continue to work on our visible leadership and advancing the maturity of our safety culture, also no significant environmental incidence in quarter one which is good.

Moving on to the production, the zinc metal production year-on-year was slightly up 2% up 261 kilo tonne which is slightly ahead of budget and slightly ahead of last year. Generally strong performances although some of the issues we’ve had in Hobart like 2016 continuing with the roaster. We have now scheduled significant turnaround for late quarter two and we plan to have the rest of their backup at top form following that plant shutdown we’ll take later on quarter two.

Balen is particularly pleasing of some of the weaker production in later quarters in 2016. We’ve made very good progress, so Balen is particular standout for us on the zinc. And basically zinc performing to expectations on zinc smelting.

In terms of lead, you can see significantly down, as you know with the old technology the sinter plant and the old acid plant we are running them at the end of their lives. And as we also now have delayed the start-up of the new technology the Port Pirie redevelopment project from March 2017 to September 2017, we’ve just been putting in place some additional maintenance work to have that old technology ready to run in a confident manner and not just to September 2017 but actually our intention is to be able to run that until mid 2018 so that we have that parallel operational option as part of the de-risking the start-up for the new lead smelting technology.

So we proactively took that system down for about 12 days in quarter one and I dare say it's since been running well, productions at the end of March and all of April has been actually very strong in Port Pirie. So we're comfortable that we made progress on the production side of Port Pirie.

In terms of the zinc mining Eastern Tennessee is slightly ahead of last year Langlois down quite a bit having said that the mine actually performed ahead of our expectations. We did budget for Langlois to be down year-on-year quarter one 2016 to quarter one 2017 as we do catch up development where the company fell behind in development during the down cycle on the mining. So even though the Langlois production is down year-on-year it’s actually ahead of our expectations in terms of the internal budgeting.

So now I would just like to turn over to Chris to perhaps walks us through the financials, Chris over to you.

Christopher Eger

Thank you Hilmar, and good morning everybody.

So I have a couple pages here I want to talk about EBITDA again over Q1 of last year and give some context to how we think about the rest of the year and then also to again walk you through our net debt evolution. So starting with the EBITDA bridge you'll see that we had a quarter of €55 million of EBITDA I would say we view this to be a good quarter based off of our expectations that we saw with regards to the macros as well as the known operational challenges that we faced in Australia.

So perhaps if I walk you through the bridge, from left to left and then give some additional context at the end. So as you'll see back in Q1 of 2016 we had an EBITDA of €41 million quarter-over-quarter there was substantial increase in zinc price of over $1,100 per tonne which contributed to roughly €86 million of positive EBITDA and then with other commodity price increasing overall the metal price impact to EBITDA was €95 million.

We also have highlighted the impact of the strategic hedges that we put in place so last year starting in May of 2016 and also in H2 of 2016 we put in number of hedges both on FX as well as zinc price in order to manage the volatility that exist and in order to have a view of our certainty of cash flows those hedges were put in place with a zero cost call structure with a ceiling of $2,500 so above $2,500 we have hedged in part of the zinc price for 70% of our free metal across the business. So the impact between the $2,500 and the average for the quarter of $2,780 had a negative financial impact of €11 million.

And moving to FX a bit of tail two cities here we saw strengthening of the U.S. dollar which positively impacted the business, but this was offset by also a strengthening of the Australian dollar.

Then to the right on the TC rate you’ll see there was a negative impact of €36 million quarter-over-quarter, but this impact it really came about from three points. First you have known that in late March the 2017 benchmark was zinc price TC was settled, which was reduction over last year’s 15% so part of that €36 million is due to the reduced benchmark treatment charges.

Secondly, we had benefit in 2016 an abnormal benefit from the fact that in 2016 we had a lot of carryover tonnes from 2015 that were in our Q1 results of 2016. If you remember in 2015 the benchmark TC at that point in time were $245 so again in 2016 in Q1 we had a much higher amount of positive TCs due to the carryover.

And then finally, we also highlighted this last year but in Q1 of 2016 the average discount to benchmark that Nyrstar receives was roughly $20 to $30 discount whereas from Q2 to Q4 of last year and also Q1 of this year our average discount to the benchmark is more in line of $40 to $50.

So as we look at Q1 we saw substantial decrease in TCs and then I think more importantly as we look to the year for 2017 basis zinc prices are holding flat we would expect year-over-year from 2016 to 2017 that the TC revenue would be down roughly around €100 million due to the fact that the TCs has settled at the current price of $172 relative to last year.

And moving to the Metals Processing side as Hilmar touched upon, we were down year-over-year roughly €20 million split between volumes and costs. On the volume side as was highlighted we experienced strong results in our European smelters as well as all of our North American operations.

And therefore the volume impact of the €12 million is really related to the reduction in volumes at Port Pirie of 12,000 tonnes and also Hobart at 5,000 tonnes. On the cost side the €9 million decrease predominantly is due to the fact that we’ve had higher energy rate across the entire business both in Europe and Australia which has impacted the overall cost price again known items that we budgeted for but again relative to last year that’s the impact.

Moving to mining on the volume side the 2 million decrease is really related to Langlois going from 10,000 tonnes to 7,000 tonnes and then on the mining cost side we experienced a number of one-off, one-time cost in nature that we don't expect to see continuing forward. So to break some of these out of the 8 million starting first with Campo Morado, so Campo Morado we had to book an additional 2 million legal provision and now that we sold Campo Morado you actually will see that the Campo Morado in our H1 results will be reclassified to discontinued operations.

Secondly we had an abnormal amount of cost related to the Mid Tennessee start-up of around €2 million. And then finally the remaining €4 million was related to number of one-off costs at Langlois related to rehabilitation, development and then timing for some salary provisions.

And finally in other elimination which is effectively corporate, we also were negatively impacted by number of one-off timing issues around eliminations and extraordinary legal and IT cost. So as we look to the quarter we ended up with €55 million which again what we feel is a decent quarter relative to the strong operational performance in Europe and the U.S. with Australia now operating and improving we believe that.

As we look to Q2 we should see an improvement on our performance assuming the macro prices and specifically we will be selling zinc and concentrate from Mid Tennessee. So the start-up cost that we’ve seen in Q1 related to Mid Tennessee will go away as well as the negative impact from Campo Morado. In the upcoming slides Hilmar we’ll talk a little more about the value potentially we see in the mining side as we have experienced a significant improvement in quarter results in mining.

So then moving over to the next page and talking about our net debt. Our net debt increased quarter-over-quarter by €120 million this from year-end till today and when we think about that it is very understandable about how that evolution came about when we think about the net debt we started the year end at $865 million. We had a positive benefit of €55 million from EBITDA sustaining CapEx interest net growth CapEx all amounted with EBITDA to negative €36 million of net debt in movement.

And then really what we’re talking about is working capital which was €77 million negative really impacted the increase in net debt and as you see in the chart on the bottom right that net debt that working capital impact was driven predominantly by the prices. So zinc for example at year-end to quarter end was up $220 per tonne that was also up about $330 per tonne as well as silver from $18 to $16.25 per ounce.

So the combination of pricing really resulted an increase in working capital you'll see also that we had volumes were quite stable of only 5 million impact it was very active in trying to manage our volumes. As I look to Q2 if we would look at the current commodity prices and the spot prices I would expect to see a positive working capital impact.

Also we have a number of planned shutdowns in our roaster side in Q2 and as we were building calcine stocks I could actually imagine the volumes decreasing potentially to also positively impact written capital. However, I caveat that slightly but the fact that volumes do change sometimes unpredictably based off the timing of ships and concentrates.

And then maybe moving over to our activity on the financing side in Q1, as Hilmar highlighted already we were quite active with regards to extending our maturity profile as well as reducing overall cost of capital across the business.

So we had three significant financing events in Q1 starting first with the €400 million higher bond seven year of higher bond that we completed in February had a meaningful impact to our balance sheet and extending the maturity profile from two and a half to four years as well as reducing our cost of capital. We then also at the end of March completed a €60 million zinc prepay with Goldman Sachs. This prepay is a 12-month prepay six-month grace period and six-month amortization profile the point of that prepay was really to continue to roll and refinance our existing prepays.

And then finally based off the increase in commodity prices we felt that it would be prudent to trigger the accordion feature on our borrowing base facility the SCTFF in order to upsize that facility from €400 million to €500 million which was successfully completed in the beginning of April. So all said and told we ended the year of 2016 with liquidity of €380 million but as a result of the financing activities today we sit at a comfortable liquidity of over €730 million. So as we look to the future, we will continue to assess opportunistically future financing in order to continue to extend our maturity profile and/or reduce the cost of capital.

So with that I’ll turn it back to Hilmar for some next pages.

Hilmar Rode

Thanks Chris.

Now I’m now turning to Page 11 I just want to give a bit more color on the Port Pirie redevelopment. As you know we've comprehensively reviewed the project at the start of 2017. We’ve confirmed the business case. We’ve got the increased EBITDA uplift of €130 million per annum versus the 80 projected before. I can report that the rework of the modules and some of the design changes around the enhanced slag tapping arrangements are being implemented are going well. I was there myself again for two days last week I walk the site, talk to the people reviewed the plans and the results in detail and I was very pleased.

And of course Frank Rittner our Chief Operating Officer has been spending a lot of time there so we've been giving Port Pirie the necessary love and attention which she deserves. And I’m pleased to report that we are on track for the hot commissioning in September 2017 with the cost to complete of AUD660 million in line with what we reported with the revised guidance at the start of February 2017.

And look I’m really pleased with the acceleration achieved by the team and when I talk about acceleration I really mean that and we’re not just talking about extra stuff we focused on the real physical key activity you can imagine when you constructing stuff that tall crane lifts are absolutely key in terms of that graph you can see what we’ve done with the crane lifts per day which we monitor on a daily basis looking at wind allowances et cetera, et cetera with really detailed active supervision.

Also showing a graph of what we’ve been doing on electrical cabling installation and also some of the steel and equipment installation. So there is a whole bunch of other KPIs that we set up and that we monitor on a daily basis, but these are just sort of three highlights to give also the market the confidence of the approach we have on the Port Pirie redevelopment as we walk forward now in the last few months towards hot commissioning.

So turning to Slide 12. I did want to give the investment community and update on the mining. I think the mining is progressing well with strong potential. As we've made very good progress on the sale of the Latin American assets. We’ve recently announced the sale of Campo Morado for $20 million and we expect a fairly rapid close on that transaction.

We are on track to complete the Coricancha and Contonga transactions by quarter two, quarter three respectively. The Middle Tennessee mining restart is ahead of schedule the mine commenced production in quarter one and we will be starting up the concentrate and we’ll be producing the first concentrate during quarter two. We also have been fairly rapid and done a lot of effort and detailed work to get our mines around how to approach Myra Falls maximize value there and I am pleased to also report that we have gained a conditional approval for the restart of the Myra Falls mine which is a big step forward.

So effectively the remaining mining assets in North America assuming that the whole Latin American portfolio is just about gone. The remaining mining assets in North America do remain for sale at the right price, but the foundations are now in place for a profitable mining portfolio to really generate robust free cash flows. And as I say that I just like to walk you through briefly that slide that now stay at the bottom of the page where you can see in quarter one on the 23,000 tonnes of zinc and concentrate we produced a relatively modest €3 million EBITDA and as we look forward to that.

Going to the next column if we exclude the €2 million negative on Campo Morado which will be gone pretty soon given the sale. Myra Falls that €3 million negative cost in the first quarter with the care and maintenance that will be gone but of course we will be in restart modes still for I guess all of 2017 so that will be from a 2018 onward basis gone. And mid Tennessee the $4 million cost there of care and maintenance type of cost in quarter one obviously disappears pretty soon as the mine is now moving into production. So that is a €9 million benefit on top of the €3 million EBITDA that we expect going forward.

Also in terms of the strategic hedge opportunity loss that was €5 million on the mining in quarter one. And then finally so if we look at it that way on a go forward basis just from the 23,000 tonnes of zinc and concentrate from Eastern Tennessee and Langlois there is effectively a look forward pro forma EBITDA of €18 million. And then I think we leave it to the market to decide how you see that in terms of the EBITDA potential, but in terms of the four mines in North America operating we do see from that 200,000 tonnes of contained zinc.

So we see that as our ambition for maximizing value from the North American mining portfolio and whether that translates into the sale of the right price or whether we just run at 200,000 tonnes of contained zinc and bank that cash flow we’re pretty open to both alternatives.

So finally to turning to Slide 13 just like to summarize very briefly. First and foremost safety is core value for us especially as we continue to drive in performance in Nyrstar and that does involve change. We are very conscious of the need to absolutely guard safety and visible felt leadership across all the sites it real priority for us. After that of course we’re now in the final stage to complete the Port Pirie redevelopment and do the commissioning of the TSL furnace and ramp up so we're on track with that project but we need to really watch it very closely.

And then the step change in operational performance across all the operations. We've already seen that step change coming through from Balen. We will be working also on the other assets particularly the Australian operating performance with Port Pirie and Hobart as we commented. Then of course extracting maximum value from the mining portfolio by just completing the sale of the Latin American assets we’ll be now very, very close to finalize it and continuing to optimize the North American mines as we've discussed to either sell at the right price or we’ll operate them and operate them well and profitability.

And in the final point priority five for 2017 it’s just continue to do that good work which Chris and team have being doing in terms of the balance sheet and the liquidity profile so that we have really bulletproof funding situation as we drive the profitability turnaround which the market correctly expects from us.

So to conclude, we do see Nyrstar as being on track for cash flow positive in 2018 driven by the operational improvements, driven by the reduction in CapEx through the completion of the Port Pirie redevelopment project and of course the first profit contribution from that redevelopment project until then we believe we've got a very robust funding position.

And then we're very upbeat about the business for three reasons the Port Pirie development project is now going well it is back on track. We are also making very good progress with the extraction of maximum value from the mining portfolio. And then finally zinc smelters have tended to be a little bit the forgotten story, but this company has got five very good zinc smelters and they continue to perform robustly and there is more to come.

And with that, I would like to conclude and really turn it over questions and answers.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And now we’ll take our first question from Wim Hoste from KBC Securities. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Wim Hoste

Yes good morning gentlemen a couple of questions from my side, can you maybe first on the CapEx guidance update us what’s your estimation for the full year is, are we going to land at the lower end of your 242, 305 range or more towards the higher end any color on that would be helpful.

And linked to that can you maybe specify how much Myra Falls start-up would require in terms of CapEx. So that’s the first two questions I said and another one on yeah the strategy around some mining. Can you may be update us on the interest you are seeing currently for the North American mines and how creditable or how likely are you going to sell these or some of these mines for the value you are hoping for during the remainder of the year any color on that would also be helpful? Thank you.

Hilmar Rode

Good morning Wim, thanks for those three questions I’ll perhaps take the question on the general CapEx guidance and the Myra Falls restart and then I’ll ask Chris if I could to just comment on the sale in North America.

So in terms of the CapEx guidance you’ve seen we’re coming at the low end of the range in quarter one. As we've already guided the market they are quite a number of schedule turnarounds in quarter two. So we do expect quarter two CapEx to be higher as we complete those schedule turnarounds like the Hobart roaster turnaround and things like that. And for the second half of the year we’ve still got optionality so we would just like for now to keep the range of the 242 I think 305 that we guided before and not make you conclude because we’re at the low end of the range we will necessarily come in at the bottom of the range.

We do have that optionality in the second half of the year and we want to actually maintain flexibility. To the extent that we think it's appropriate we do see a lot of opportunities to spend value adding investments and coming at the higher range and if the market and other situation dictates we’re coming more towards the lower side of the range.

In terms of your second question the restart CapEx for Myra Falls, we do see that on a two year basis 2017 and 2018 in the order of $30 million to $50 million range and bear in mind we are looking at the funding of that including potential presale of some of the concentrate. So the range is $30 million to $50 million it does not necessarily mean on a short-term 2017/2018 basis an increasing terms of a net funding because we have some presale and other types of options. In terms of the sale and strategy on that Chris if you want to take that.

Christopher Eger

Yes so Wim good morning from my side. So with regards to the North American assets and the interest on buying these assets, we had somewhat complicated things at Nyrstar – by restarting the assets specifically now with Myra Falls and Mid Tennessee have been start-up. So we’re having interest across all the assets but with the fact that we are starting them up buyers – they deal with time to diligence the start-up plans getting comfortable with timing.

So as we look forward I would expect that we don't make any more announcements on the sale of assets in Q2 it will be most likely and H2 event depending again on how quickly buyers can go through the diligence of the assets understanding the restart plans and also specifically with Mid Tennessee seeing the contribution that the mine will make towards the business.

Hilmar Rode

And just to add to that thanks Chris if we see some of the office from 2016 those did not really reflect our expectation on the value of the asset. So with Eastern Tennessee and Langlois some exciting plans going forward and with Mid Tennessee now clearly actually getting into production and with the re-start of Myra Falls our expectation on value is strong and that means there is a resetting of expectation which is to-and-fro process with potential buyers.

Wim Hoste

Okay, thank you.

Operator

We’re now taking our next question from Alan Gabriel from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Alan Gabriel

Yes good morning gentlemen just two questions from my end, do you mind reminding us firstly on the percentage of your Metal Processing segment that was done in Q1 on the old benchmark and what percentage it was on a new benchmark. And the second question is on the mining division and still it seems to be recovering or expansion there and on full ramp up where do you see your operating cash cost there as the full ramp up of Mid Tennessee and Myra Falls and where do you see our old end cash cost including CapEx on a sustainable basis? Thank you.

Hilmar Rode

Okay. So there is a question there on the percentage of the Metal Processing business down on the old versus the new benchmark just to confirm are you asking us for the expected cash cost before and after CapEx on a sustainable basis for Myra Falls just to check we understood that question clearly.

Alan Gabriel

For the mining division in total on aggregate.

Hilmar Rode

So I’ll take the second question first, so we are ready today for those four mines in North America a production target on the table which is 200,000 tons of contained zinc in concentrate when they also operating at steady state. And we have some internal views on the operating costs and there are views which we think give us a robust and a competitive operating position, but we want to actually be in a position to actually refine those a little bit before we make public statement in terms of locking in cost target.

But let me say to you we understand very well as long-term veterans in the zinc and the lead and the copper businesses these are commodity industries and we are not planning to meet a zinc price of $2,800 a tonne to the competitor. We plan to be highly competitive and a bit further along the line we can talk about cost targets but it’s a bit premature for that. Chris do you want to talk a bit about the Metal Processing and the percentages of?

Christopher Eger

Sure. So on Q1 as we always have year-over-year we have natural phenomenon of rollover tonnes from the prior year that what just going into the New Year, this year we had roughly a third of our concentrate were based off of the old terms and two-thirds were based off the new terms. And I think as I highlighted in my presentation last year that mix is more like two-thirds old terms one-third new term. So this year we’ve caught up to the new term is faster than we did last year.

Alan Gabriel

Thank you. Very clear.

Operator

We are now taking our next question from Ioannis Masvoulas from RBC. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Ioannis Masvoulas

Good morning gentlemen there are three questions from my side, the first one will be the balance sheet I think you – I indicated cash at the end of Q1 of 58 million despite the debt issuance and the prepay you put in place and how much of the revolvers have been repaid during the period and what was drawn down at the end of Q1.

And second question on the zinc hedge you indicated €11 million incurred during Q1 I fully understand the reasons for putting the hedge in place to last year given the uncertainties around at the season and the balance sheet but given that we’re now in a situation where you have no price participation by the new TC mechanism. You also we have been exposing prices coming down towards this open end of the color. And also we’ve seen your liquidity improve on the back of debt issuance so how do you feel about the need of continuing the hedging beyond 2017 and could you possibly even consider on winding the hedging that you have in place for the rest of the year.

And thirdly just on the – at discount to bench market is this – despite the large drop we saw and realize we see in 2017 versus 2016 you don’t expect an improvement in the discount this year and you are still guiding to $40 to $50 range how should we think about the discount in coming years if we assume that the concentrate market normalizes. Are you guys expecting an improvement there or is it $40 to $50 or something we should be factoring in for the foreseeable future? Thank you.

Hilmar Rode

Good morning Ioannis, thanks for questions. I’ll take the question on TC and that $40 to $50 discount and then I’ll ask Chris to answer on the balance sheet and some of the zinc hedges. Look what you should bear in mind is Nyrstar had large life of mine offtakes that we used both in Europe principally at Budel and also at Hobart with the Century mine.

But as the Century mine closed and that was all at benchmark that material was replaced with general market material which didn't only require that adaptation which we made in the smelters and the SSR projects were part of that, but it also means that there was a step change in terms of how we buy the concentrate and the pricing. And so we do see really the $40 to $50 per tonne discount to benchmark as a good general guidance going forward for the foreseeable future. We don’t see it coming back up to just sort of $20 discount there was a structural change with it with the change from Century feed to post Century world.

Christopher Eger

Ioannis, good morning. So just to answer your questions on cash and the strategic hedges so first on the cash as we did the bonds in February so our SCTFF history was drawn by €330 million at the end of 2016. At the end of Q1 we had only drawn €110 million on the SCTFF so the use of proceeds from the bond was to pay back first a part of the 2018, but they were bond which was I think roughly €30 million give or take. We also then use the cash to buy back the bond and base facility as well as we attract to the working capital certainly so that’s how we came up to the ending liquidity of €733 million.

Then with regards to the strategic hedge strategy so a couple things here. Look as we run the clock to 2016 and we were looking at the business which is in a transformation period. We very much recognize that 2017 would continue to be a heavy CapEx year and we needed to make sure that we manage the volatility of the business and it made a lot of sense at that point in time to put in these zero call cost structures both on zinc and FX. I would say that it’s probably more important on FX side because on FX obviously we’ve seen significant cash flow movements and FX is something that really you know it’s outside our control.

On the zinc there is a natural hedge that exists in the business today with regards to zinc price and treatment charges. However, as we look to last year knowing the significant CapEx that we had to spend in 2015, 2017 it would mean a lot of sense to continue to put those hedges in place. As we sit here today we look to the future I would say that the Board has continued to mandate and except that we will continue to put in a rolling nine to 12 months hedge strategy predominantly on FX.

And then also we’ll be continuing to monitor on the zinc side and depending on how we think cash flows will evolve for next year as well as where the market takes on the zinc side we most likely will continue to put in hedges in place for zinc, but again I'll stress that we’ll start with the FX and then we’ll continue to monitor on the zinc.

Ioannis Masvoulas

Very clear. Thank you very much.

Operator

We’re now taking our next question from Jatinder Goel from Citigroup. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Jatinder Goel

Good morning just a couple questions. Firstly on TCs 0% escalator and de-escalator does that represent a view that these escalator and de-escalator will come back at some point or is it just because it’s changed zero has been in place for this year and it disappears from next year. And just trying to your realizations if theoretical TC was less than 40 to 50 benchmark would you be out of pocket practically in that scenario this hypothetically. And just – on second question just on Port Pirie is there definite timeline by which you need to stop operating the old facility? Thank you.

Hilmar Rode

Jatinder good morning could you just repeat your TC question I didn’t get the second part of it 100%?

Jatinder Goel

Second part is if benchmark TC is settled at less than $40 to $50 in absolute terms in that case you’ll be out of pocket practically is that the right way to think about it?

Hilmar Rode

I mean on TCs and zero escalator/de-escalator the important outcome for me is structurally speaking from this year’s negotiations that we retain the 85% payable which means if you work on average zinc recovery and the smelters of 96%, 97% there is that 11% 12% of free metal. The price participation in terms of the escalator/de-escalator if you go back and you monitor say the last 10 years you’ll see sometimes that works in favor of the mine sometimes in favor of the smelters but over a longer period of time as you would I guess expect it’s pretty much a net zero.

So this is some kind of damping effect but not much more so I don’t have such strong views on that escalator/de-escalator. And also to say if you go back to past periods when the zinc price tends to be very high the escalator/de-escalator tend to go down to very low level.

So for me we’ve relatively neutral on all of that in terms of benchmark going down to $40, $50 I do not see that nor I have heard anyone else mentioned and talk about it. But as I sit – there is a free metal and so it’s not just the benchmark the money you’re getting from the benchmark TC it’s also the byproducts, it's also the value of the free metal and it’s the metal premiums and so on.

And again we measure our competitiveness as a smelting group on a whole bunch of different things including what is our direct operating costs, what is our power consumption, how good is our procurement rates, how good is our inbound logistics, how good is our outbound logistics to the market, how good is our product mix in terms of selling asset fee versus selling value-added products. And what I stay awake up on at night is not really what the benchmark TC is or not it’s much more how competitive are we relative to other smelters and how are we working to improve our competitiveness that’s really how we can create value on a sustainable basis.

In terms of Port Pirie we’ve seen and that’s speaks to my prior experience and the experience of our COO running and starting up TSLs in Kazakhstan that it is wise to keep the ability to run the old technology as you do the ramp up because invariably whether you’re starting up a mine or concentrator or new smelting technology you do need to stop make some adjustments bring in some learnings a smelter like Port Pirie has got a fairly large fixed cost basis.

So of course the new smelting technology is a much and will be much more efficient than the old technology, but so we prefer to produce with the new technology versus the old but using the old technology to produce it still much better than having the site stand ideal. So in that sense having that dual ability you sound practice we’ve seen that has worked well and has served other people like in Kazakhstan very well that's why we’re doing that.

And we’re putting in place the repairs of the old sinter plant and old acid plant principally and some material handling systems to be in a position to run the old technology until about mid 2018. Assuming that the ramp up goes well we would not intend to run it that long, but it’s a very nice and inexpensive insurance policy to have that capability. Now of course the new technology also is a big step forward environmentally both in terms of asset to capture lead dust and so on and just to say that we also have the environmental permits in place to be able to do that it's not just a physical thing it’s also an environmental permit thing. And so we are well covered to be able to handle the old technology to mid 2018.

Jatinder Goel

So just to double check how long does that environmental permit last that is it till mid 2018 or can you run longer if required?

Hilmar Rode

We have a long-term environmental permit in Port Pirie which is based on operating the new technology which is obviously a lot of cleaner than the old technology. We have already put in place the extensions to run the old technology until the middle of the year. And I have to say our relationship with the South Australian government on various fronts is very strong it’s ongoing and look our plan at the moment is not to require running the old technology beyond mid 2018 but if we were need that I have no doubt we will be able to have constructive discussions with the relevant authorities there. In fact I mean even just last week I was in Port Pirie on the way back in Adelaide I was just meeting with the CEO of the EPA of South Australia.

So that relationship is ongoing at many levels and to stress Port Pirie is not just very important for Nyrstar it’s very important for Port Pirie as a town, Port Pirie as a town is cornerstone in that whole region and therefore this project is important to us to Port Pirie to the South Australian government and I think all stakeholders are working together very closely. So I’m very confident.

Jatinder Goel

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

We’re now taking our next question from [Alexander Molander] [ph] from JPMorgan. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks for taking my questions, I had two, one was on just clarification around the zinc hedging which I achieved this year. Have you in zinc hedges zero cost colors and say could you disclose the levels by dealing at floor. And then the second question I think Chris said that you expect the year-on-year impact for the change in treatment charges to take off around 100 million on EBITDA for the year. I think at the time of the bond brochure you were saying that was going to be more like 50 million so it seems like EBITDA this year is going to be quite lot less the 350 you guided more so could you talk to that as well? Thanks.

Hilmar Rode

Good morning Alex thanks for those questions I think Chris those are both for you right.

Christopher Eger

Alex good morning, so we have the exact details on our website with regard to the hedge policies and the floors and the ceiling they are specifically located in our Investor Relations section part of the website but the current war is around 2,170 on the zinc side. And the ceiling is that with 2,500 for Q1 and then Q2 to Q4 is at 2,543 specifically and then on FX the floor is 105 in H1, one specifically in H2 and on the ceiling for the FX it’s 114 in H1 and then 110 in H2.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks.

Christopher Eger

So but again lot of stuff you can find the data on website it can help you out there. With regards to the impact of the TCs look the way that I came about the calculation is simply taking the settled benchmark of 172 and comparing that to the realized benchmark for 2016. So the realized benchmark for 2016 was $212 compared to the 172 it’s difference of $40 so if you take the $40 change in benchmark TC year-over-year and apply that to the fact that we buy roughly 2 million tonnes of concentrate you get to an about $80 million to roughly €80 million impact in treatment charges.

And then considering in Q1 of this year or last year we had a higher or better call it discount to benchmark as well as a more favorable rollover affect with the additional $20 million to get you from the 80 to the 100 is what really how it came about my statement of €100 million impact year-over-year. And then I guess well on the last point there was comment made about guidance of 350 million I just want say that something that we don’t provide guidance for cash flows or EBITDA for the year.

We provide obviously production guidance and then provide the tools related to the changes in macros and how they impact EBITDA relative to the 2016 number. So I just want to make that clarification that we do not provide guidance on EBITDA perspective for the year.

Hilmar Rode

Thanks Chris to complement in terms of the TCs what you have to bear in mind also is, it’s also a negative impact on the late TCs from 2016 to 2017 right into that 100 million number Chris has spoken about in the sense that as I mentioned in my presentation there Alex. We’ve recently settled the benchmark for high silver lead in 2017 at $124.7 per tonne and the refining charge of $1 per ounce relative to this, the 2016 number was a TC of 170 at a refining charge of 1.5. There is also a bit of a downside on the late that are into the numbers there just to bear that in mind.

Unidentified Analyst

All right, thank you very much Chris.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We’re now taking our next question from Ioannis Masvoulas from RBC. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Ioannis Masvoulas

Hilmar just got a couple of follow-up questions on the mining side. Just in terms of Myra Falls you indicated that the restart is conditional. Can you talk about the conditions there and what sort of ramp up profile should we expect. And secondly in terms of the impact of the mines that are not in production or were not in production in Q1 i.e. Middle Tennessee and Myra Falls the EBITDA impact was €7 million. How much should we be factoring in for Q2 given that Middle Tennessee is in the cusp of production? Thank you.

Hilmar Rode

Ioannis thanks for those follow-up questions I’ll take the first one and then in terms of the EBITDA impact Middle Tennessee and Myra Falls Chris I think you should comment on that. In terms of the conditional approval so we have started a discussion with the union in terms of the collective bargaining agreement I’m just restarting that those discussions are going well, but we obviously just want to conclude those.

And then also we've been in very constructive dialogue with the British Columbia government in terms of some of the environmental provisions which are more appropriate for a care and maintenance closure type of mode than a restart. So we’re just talking to them about how we optimize those environmental points and then the third point is we’re just revealing in terms of the restart funding exactly how we’re going to do that to manage that $30 million to $50 million to create that CapEx in the great way.

In terms of the ramp up profile as I said the Mid Tennessee mine started producing in quarter one we are starting up the concentrate in quarter two and so really that mine will be in full ramp up producing in the second half of the year. And in terms of Myra Falls we are expecting first production at this stage in quarter one next year through the one 2018 so not in 2017. Chris to you on the EBITDA side.

Christopher Eger

So with regards to the €7 million you have seen from Slide 12 that it’s 4 million from Mid Tennessee and 3 million from Myra on the EBITDA impact. So as we look to Q2 from Mid Tennessee we are actually are just playing that will be a positive number to be very much neutral but it should reverse as we're not really much in a ramp up phase and now production phase and look to actually sell concentrates in the month of June.

So again I would expect that 4 million to effectively go away and then with Myra look the bulk of the restart capital will be CapEx in relation so I would expect for EBITDA for Q2 to be in that 3 million to 4 million negative territory. But again as Hilmar highlighted the CapEx of the 30 to 50 million we’re actively looking at various funding options in order to try to minimize our number to either zero or something very slightly negative. The mine produces a number of different types of concentrates and we received good interest from the market and increase selling those concentrates in order to minimize your role of cash burden that Myra brings to us.

Hilmar Rode

The other thing just to say in terms of that $30 million to $50 million restart CapEx and that’s not really a top number in the sense that by investing in the restart which is a constructive activity we do avoid an ongoing increasingly high cost related to environmental and labor aspects of the care and maintenance. Now the longer care and maintenance goes on the more expensive it becomes as you well know so we actually avoid to look that as well with the restart.

Ioannis Masvoulas

Sure that makes sense. And may be one last question on Langlois there has been a significant drop in throughput and rate year-over-year due to the lack of development that you mentioned. But I was a bit surprised that you said that that performance or output was ahead of your expectations can you give a little bit of indication what you guys are expecting for the full year in terms of production Langlois?

Hilmar Rode

So when I say it was ahead of our expectation Ioannis it was ahead of budget. So we try to run the business more and more on the basis of no surprises but also on basis of facing up to the reality. So the reality is during that period of the low zinc prices it’s a very tough period for the mining. There was an underinvestment in development and that always catches up with you. So we’ve actually factored in significantly more development this year to get ahead of the game again and also we have a quarterly production profile at Langlois.

So I want to say to you that we're expecting progressively Langlois to produce better so I would say quarter one is at the low end and that this brings as we move forward. So as we developed headings become available, we can start to drive that mine a bit harder. You may or may not know but the concentrator in Langlois is quite large and we do not operate it continuously we run it – on and off basis so the mine is constrained by, the overall output is not constrained by the concentrator but by the mine so we’ll be doing the development, we are doing the development and that allows us to de-constrain the mine.

Ioannis Masvoulas

Thank you very much.

Operator

As there are no further questions in the queue, I would like to turn the call back over to the speaker for any additional or closing remarks.

Anthony Simms

Well thank you very much everyone for joining today’s call. We look forward to speaking to you again in the near future and we’d like to wish you a good day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.