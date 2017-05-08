3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: May 6, 2017

Welcome back to another edition of "3 Things!" I've been incredibly busy lately, but I've returned to summarize some of the great things coming out of the biotech world.

Intercept completing enrollment in NASH REGENERATE study

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) has been involved for years in the development of treatments for liver disease, with its successful launch of Ocaliva leading their momentum in drug development.

Now, ICPT is developing Ocaliva for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NYSEARCA:NASH), and during the conference call for the first quarter financial results, ICPT divulged that enrollment in their phase 3 REGENERATE trial has recently completed.

ICPT expects to get a readout of data from the phase 3 study sometime in the first half of 2018. Clearly, they are trucking along quite well.

Looking forward: By the looks of things, treatment of NASH is becoming quite a crowded space, with established big companies like Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) hedging a lot of their efforts on the development of effective therapies. In addition, small upstarts like Galmed are also pursuing this field, as I've covered in an earlier edition. NASH is a clear unmet need in the liver field, and whoever makes it first to market stands to gain immensely.

Gene therapy for hemophilia starting to burst at the seams?

With the emergence of CRISPR and other highly encouraging gene editing techniques, a large number of companies have entered into development of genetic techniques to treat congenital disorders like hemophilia.

SGMO announced special regulatory designations for several of its genome editing techniques, including SB-525 for Hemophilia A, which received orphan designation. This project is now expected to enter phase 1/2 study later this year.

A separate genome editing technique, SB-FIX, has also been cleared by the FDA for clinical study. As of the announcement, SB-FIX has received fast track designation, on top of the previous orphan drug designation it received in 2016.

Looking forward: It's very interesting to witness a potential revolution is disorders with genetic pathophysiologies. What recombinant DNA meant in the 1980s and beyond could soon become realized for gene therapy. But assuming this approach, as well as that being tested by companies like Spark Therapeutics, provides benefit to patients, it's very difficult to project which one will come to dominate the market. As it stands, we can all be very excited in the current crop of gene editing techniques being tested in clinic.

Teva's successor in multiple sclerosis crashes in phase 3

Glatiramer acetate (Copaxone) is one of Teva Pharmaceutical's (NYSE:TEVA) flagship compounds, used for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. However, as TEVA loses patents for Copaxone, they will face stiff competition and losses in revenue from generics manufacturers.

Laquinimod has long been developed as the heir apparent to Copaxone, with a lot of promise for improved outcomes and leverage against increasing competition from big companies like Roche, with their agent ocrelizumab.

However, on May 5 TEVA announced that one of its big trials for laquinimod, CONCERTO, has failed to improve on the primary endpoint of time to confirmed disease progression in patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

Looking forward: TEVA announced that it does not intend to continue development in this line. However, trials continue for laquinimod in primary progressive and Huntington disease. But this certainly represents a setback, since relapsing-remitting represents a substantial unmet need for patients. The fact that TEVA will continue development in other areas keep hope alive for laquinimod, however, and TEVA certainly needs a strong win in the coming years if it's to survive the assault of generic competition and its own moves in generics from last year with the purchase of the Allergan portfolio that hasn't worked out in spades just yet.

