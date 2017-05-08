IBM Continues Its Downward Growth Trajectory As Warren Buffett Trims His Position

Purpose

In a 2014 article, I cautioned investors that despite a big selloff in International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) shares and a cheap valuation, its new strategic growth direction faced stiff competition, and that it would take time to see if the initiative could turn the behemoth of a ship towards smoother waters. On Thursday, Warren Buffett announced he had cut his stake in IBM by a third, citing stiff competition as a major reason. In this article, I will take a fresh look at IBM to see how it has performed since 2014 and offer new guidance for investors.

Background

In my October 28, 2014, article on SA, I questioned whether IBM was a value stock or was simply dead money. At that time, IBM had just released some very disappointing Q3 results and announced a fresh round of layoffs. However, CEO Ginni Rometty was quite optimistic about IBM's future, as the company was said to be modernizing its services offerings to be areas of strategic growth, with cloud services, analytics, mobile, and security revenues showing strong double-digit growth. Although the new directions for IBM appeared promising at the time, I questioned whether the company was up to turning the ship strategically in this new direction, stating that:

"These are all very competitive areas, and IBM is facing pressures from companies such as Oracle and Amazon, as well as a number of rapidly growing companies in the analytics space in which IBM has placed much of its future growth prospects."

Fast forward two-and-a-half years later, and we find that Warren Buffett announced in an interview on CNBC on Thursday evening (May 4) that he had sold one-third of his approximately 81 million share stake in IBM during the first and second quarters of 2017, citing specifically that:

"I think if you look back at what they were projecting and how they thought the business would develop, I would say what they've run into is some pretty tough competitors," Buffett said. "IBM is a big strong company, but they've got big strong competitors too."

Thus, it appears that Warren Buffett is now trimming his position in IBM based, at least in part, on some of the very competitive issues that concerned me when I previously analyzed the company in 2014. In my previous article, I analyzed the prior 10-year revenues, earnings, and growth of the company, and showed that IBM was headed in a troubling downward trajectory. While the falling share prices at that time valued IBM very cheaply, I concluded that it was too early to tell if IBM could right the ship and I advised investors to stay away from new purchases of the stock, stating that:

"I personally would be in no hurry to jump on this stock just because of its apparent cheap valuation. For me, IBM would need to show that it is capable of executing its strategic growth initiatives, while restoring confidence to buyers of its legacy services. When that happens, the share price could be higher than where it is today. But I'd rather catch a great company on the way back up than to grab a falling knife on the way down."

In this article, I will take a fresh look at IBM to see how the stock has performed since my previous article, and to provide an updated analysis of the company's revenue, earnings, and other financial metrics to determine if the company is a value stock or dead money.

Analysis

On October 28, 2014, IBM had a closing price of $163.60 per share. On Friday, May 5, 2017, IBM closed at $155.05 per share for a share price percentage decline of -5.23% over that 2.5 year time period. For investors who reinvested their dividends, IBM remained in positive territory with a total return of +3.1% (see chart below). In contrast, the S&P 500 share price gained +22.31% with a total return of +29.04% over the same time span. Over that 2.5 year period, IBM sank to a closing low of $117.85 and rose to a 52-week high of $182.79. It was above $180 where Warren Buffett indicated he trimmed his stake in IBM.

In my previous article, I presented a series of charts to illustrate how important metrics, such as IBM's financial results and growth metrics, had been in a steady downward trend over the prior 10-year period. Unfortunately for IBM investors, this downward trend has continued as evidenced by the updated data and charts below. These charts cover the most recent 5-year periods from 2012-2016. Data for all charts was obtained from Morningstar.

The first three charts below illustrate that IBM's total revenue, operating income, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), have all been in a frustratingly downward trajectory from 2012 through 2016. Total revenue has decreased -23.5% over the five years shown, while operating income and EBITDA each declined -35.9% over the same period.

The trajectory of the financials presented in the charts above is clearly troubling, and the slopes of the declines are rather steep. However, if we look at IBM's earnings per share, while still declining, the slope of the trajectory is not nearly as steep. As illustrated in the following chart, although the EPS for IBM shareholders decreased from 2012 through 2016, the decline was only a relatively modest -13.8% as compared to the greater declines in revenues, operating income, and EBITDA shown above.

A major reason for the relatively slower decline in EPS when compared to the other financial metrics is due to IBM's share repurchases, which removed a significant number of shares from the market and had the effect of reducing the impact of the company's losses on the bottom line (as the number of shares decreases in the denominator, then earnings in the numerator are impacted less negatively).

Although share buybacks, like dividends, are an important and legitimate way for a company to return money to shareholders, these share buybacks can also serve to mask a company's deteriorating financial health and growth. To illustrate the impact of IBM's share repurchases on EPS, I did an analysis comparing the results of repurchased shares to what would have happened if IBM's share count had remained constant over the past five years.

The first chart below shows the decline in shares outstanding due to IBM's share repurchase program. Since 2011 through the end of 2016, the company has removed 255 million shares from the market, bringing its share count down from 1.2 billion shares in 2011 to 959 million shares at the end of 2016 (the current share count is around 939.5 million). That represents a 21% decrease in shares outstanding.

The second chart below compares reported EPS based on the share reductions (blue bars) with the EPS that would have occurred had IBM not repurchased shares and left them constant at the 1.214 billion shares available for trading in 2011 (red bars). Had the number of shares remained constant, then rather than a -13.8% decline in EPS from 2012-2016, shareholders instead would have witnessed a more than double -28.5% decline in EPS, which is completely consistent with the declines in revenue, operating income, and EBITDA shown above.

While share buybacks may provide a boost to EPS, they do incur a very real cost, and even more so in the face of falling revenues and operating income. The chart below illustrates the continued woes that IBM faces in light of declining growth and the money the company expends on such important things as capital expenditures. From 2012 to 2016, IBM's free cash flow (operating cash flow minus expenditures) has declined -13.9% from 14.5 billion in 2012 to 12.8 billion in 2016.

At the same time that revenues, operating income, and free cash flow are all decreasing rather rapidly, the dividend payout ratio has been rising quite dramatically as IBM continues to reward investors for their patience as it tries to turn itself around and get back to growth again. While the 2016 payout ratio of 46.1% is very comfortable and indicates that there is ample room to support additional dividend hikes, it should be noted that the payout ratio has doubled from 23% to 46.1% in just five short years.

Despite declining growth and falling free cash flow, IBM has been rewarding patient investors with double-digit dividend growth over the past five years. The chart below illustrates the growth of the dividend as dollar per share (blue bars, left axis) and the percentage in year-over-year growth (red line, right axis). Although the blue bars show a steady march upward in dividend growth, the red line indicates that the percentage in Y/Y dividend increases has been quite variable. Note the sharp drop off from 2015 to 2016. One has to wonder whether this represents a temporary blip as IBM tries to regain its growth, or if this is the beginning of an ominous trend toward smaller dividend hikes going forward? Only time will tell.

Actionable Advice for Investors

This article and the accompanying charts paint a fairly bleak picture of IBM. Based on the trends outlined in my 2014 article, as well as the updated analysis done some two-and-a-half years later, I can clearly state that my opinion on IBM has not changed. So the big question then is, what should investors do now? Since I don't personally like "one size fits all" types of investing advice, I have broken down some recommendations based on investor type for long-time investors, recent investors, and those who may be currently considering initiating a new position in IBM.

Long-time investors may have a very low cost basis, and selling IBM now could result in considerable taxable gains. In addition, these investors may be retired or nearing retirement, and not so concerned with IBM's stock price fluctuations or total return performance. Rather, these may be investors who generate considerable income from IBM's generous dividend that has increased annually for the past 22 consecutive years (according to David Fish's list of Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers). Thus, my advice for these investors would be to keep a watchful eye on IBM, particularly in terms of dividend growth rates going forward as well as the financial metrics discussed. As indicated in the chart above, while the annual dividend has been increasing at a double-digit percentage rate, it has shown signs of slowing. In addition, the payout ratio, while currently quite comfortable, has been increasing rapidly (doubling over the past five years) as revenues and profits (operating income, EBITDA) decline.

Recent investors have a lot more to chew on than long-time investors, particularly if they happened to buy shares in IBM at 52-week highs. While it may be tempting to average down on the recent pull back, I personally would be quite wary of buying into a company that has continued to demonstrate declining revenue and profits, in spite of its announced efforts to find new growth. Indeed, as I pointed out in my last article, competition for IBM is tough, and the Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, has just trimmed his position by a third citing the tough competition for Big Blue. Thus, recent investors may want to consider taking their lumps, selling the stock, and putting their money to work elsewhere. While IBM's current 3.87% dividend yield is enticing, one must consider that ability to continue paying a generous dividend depends on a company's ability to grow. IBM has not been showing signs of such growth.

Investors considering a new stake in IBM may want to think twice. Based on my own analysis, both from my previous article in 2014 and with this new article, I personally will not be initiating a stake in IBM. I am a dividend growth investor, and I love to invest in high-quality companies that have a long track record of increasing its dividend (like IBM), and that can demonstrate that the company can continue to be profitable and grow its dividend for years to come. While IBM is indeed profitable (and generates a ton of revenue), the company appears to be to be in a period of secular decline and has not demonstrated an ability to be agile in adopting new growth initiatives. In addition, on Friday, May 5, S&P cut IBM's credit rating to A+ from AA- in reaction to the continued decline in revenues, while Moody's also recently downgraded IBM's senior unsecured rating to A1 on cash flow and profit concerns (all of which are discussed and illustrated in the article above).

Conclusion

Unfortunately, IBM continues to show continued decreases in its revenue, operating income, and free cash flow, as the company struggles to show growth from new initiatives in the face of some tough competition from the likes of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). IBM is a massive company that continues to flounder in the midst of a major transition as more agile and faster growing companies compete for its business. On Thursday, Warren Buffett cited the tough competition facing IBM as he announced that he had reduced his stake in the company by a third. In this companion piece to my 2014 SA article on IBM, I show that the troubling issues that plagued IBM back then still persist 2.5 years later, while the company's growth prospects continue to deteriorate and show no sign of abating any time soon. While the dividend appears completely safe for now, the free cash flow has declined rather precipitously over the past five years at the same time that the dividend payout ratio has doubled.

Long-time investors with a low cost basis who use IBM for income should continue to monitor the company, but for now, there is no reason to sell one's position, particularly if income is the primary investment goal. However, if declining growth in conjunction with flat-to-falling stock prices trouble you, then selling your position and moving on to a company with better growth prospects may be warranted. Investors currently considering a position in IBM would be advised to look elsewhere.