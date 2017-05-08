Nintendo's Death Spiral Is Over - At Least For Now

Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) has had a very tough couple of years. After the phenomenal success of the Wii, they had the casual game market pretty much sown up. This changed in 2012 when they released the ill-fated Wii U. Their overall sales tanked - led by a sharp decline in handhelds and a moderating decline in consoles. Nintendo Software sales, in a rapidly growing worldwide marketplace, stagnated.

The company hopes to reverse its fortunes with two new consoles - the Switch which was released beginning of March and the 2DS XL coming at the end of July this year.

Firstly - the Switch. It is a very clever machine in that it combines all the benefits of a home console with those of a handheld device. You can play it at home by plugging it into your TV or you can just take the gizmo with you and play it at Starbucks.

The main advantage of the Switch over current generation consoles is, of course, its portability and the convenience that comes with it. Secondly, it is well priced at $299.99 and is hence competitive with the three current consoles - the PS 4, the Xbox One and the Wii U. Thirdly, the Switch is as good as the PS4 or the Xbox One in terms of clock speed, graphics and screen resolution. The machine does have considerably less memory than its competitors - 4 GB versus 8 GB. This wouldn't be an issue if the games were proportionally smaller in file size too, but that simply isn't the case, and this could be a limiting factor in attracting third-party games. However, this so far does not appear to be an issue.

Consumer acceptance of the Switch has been phenomenal, and in all respects, superior to that of the Wii or the Wii U, even though the latter launched into the all-important fourth quarter, whereas the Switch entered during the weakest selling phase in the year - late first quarter - and this during a shorter selling window:

Note: all numbers are worldwide and in units

The ascendancy of the Switch over its traditional console competitors is also demonstrated by what is happening on social media:

Source: Tickertags.com

Secondly, the 2DS XL. With the demise of its only competitor, the Sony Vita, last month, Nintendo's DS range is now the only cat on the purely handheld console marketplace. To make sure that this indeed remains so, the company will launch the latest version of the range come end of July this year. While essentially very similar to the current 3DS XL - processor power and speed, same screen size, same Amiibo support - it has a sleeker shape and, most importantly, is cheaper. Instead of the $199.99 charged for the 3DS XL, the new gizmo will go for $149.99.

Which brings us to the most important factor determining consumer acceptance, which are not the gizmos themselves, but rather the games each allows you to play. There is an old adage which all the buyers believe in - consoles do not drive game sales; it is games that drive console sales. In this respect, Nintendo is not doing too badly either.

"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" is Nintendo's biggest hit in years. The game sold 2.76 million copies worldwide for the Switch [and another 1.08 million for the Wii U]. The fact that the system's flagship game outsold the hardware itself could be an indicator of consumer anticipation or could be from devoted fans buying a limited edition collector's edition of the game to save and another to play. In summary, it made the game the fastest-selling Nintendo launch game of all time, as well as the fastest-selling game ever in the Legend of Zelda series.

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, launched on April 28, is already the fastest-selling "Mario Kart" game in history, according to Nintendo. It sold 459,000 copies in the first three days, which is roughly one in every two Nintendo Switch owners. The previous record holder for the highest first-day sales in the franchise was Mario Kart Wii with U.S. sales of approximately 433,900 when it launched in 2008. The solid sales numbers for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe equate to an attach rate of 45 percent - meaning nearly one in two Nintendo Switch owners in the U.S. purchased a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the first day it was available.

In addition, about twenty other games are scheduled for release during the remainder of this year according to GameStop (NYSE:GME). There are some very good ones among them - Minecraft [5/11], Guardians of the Galaxy [5/18], Ultra Street Fighter II [5/26], ARMS [6/16], CARS 3 [6/17], Splatoon [7/21], Elder Scrolls V [12/31], Super Mario Odyssey [12/31], and Xenoblades [12/31].

As far as the 2DS XL games are concerned, it plays all the games now available for the 3DS and DS consoles. There are a few new games coming out - 2D side-scroller: Hey! Pikmin; mini-RPG Mittopia and the puzzle game Dr. Kawashima's Devilish Brain Training. Nintendo also has a number of 3DS games scheduled that can be played on the 2DS XL as well - Fire Emblem Echoes, Super Mario Maker, Kirby Clash, Pokemon Sun and Pokemon Moon. It is likely that the very affordable price point of the console will also accelerate offtake of both existing as well as new games playable on it.

What has been overlooked in all this is another Nintendo success story - the very rapid increase in sales of Amiibo, their entry into the Toys To Life Market.

Activision's (NASDAQ:ATVI) Skylanders pioneered this very new toy/video game category during the fourth quarter 2011, to be quickly followed by Disney's (NYSE:DIS) Infinity [January 2013], Amiibo [November 2014] and Lego Dimensions [September 2015]. Growth was extremely rapid, from zero in 2011 to US$1.8 billion worldwide at retail in 2015:

Disney Infinity had become the undisputed market leader by end of 2015. For reasons best known to itself, Disney decided in the early months of 2016 to discontinue Infinity and to withdraw from the Toys To Life market altogether. Whilst Disney's announced reasons for this step were somewhat ambiguous - they claimed that the category had peaked and that it was teetering on the precipice - it is widely thought that the company withdrew because of internal strategy dissent and less than expected profit performance.

Ever since then, Amiibo has been gaining steam to the point where they are without a doubt the market leader. This is how the brand's market share in the U.S. evolved during the past twelve months:

Source: Klosters Retailer Panel

Social Media paints a similar picture for the last thirty days:

Source: Tickertags.com

Contrary to what Disney said, the category continues to grow and all indications are that the leading retailers do not share Disney's pessimistic view. If nothing else, this is best demonstrated by the shelf space these same retailers allocate to the category:

12/20/2016 1/30/2017 2/22/2017 3/20/2017 4/21/2017 Skylanders 259 288 299 297 262 Infinity 172 179 174 159 106 Amiibo 88 94 89 86 85 Sick Bricks 1 0 0 1 0 Lego Dimensions 164 80 172 175 175 Playmation 20 20 26 20 20 Total 704 728 760 738 648 Amiibo sold out at Wal-Mart

Source: Klosters Retailer Panel

In fact, if you look at the shelf space allocated in the same week over the past four years, retailer commitment has been very firm:

4/18/2014 4/18/2015 4/23/2016 4/21/2017 Skylanders 463 284 222 262 Infinity 147 230 262 106 Amiibo 68 102 85 Sick Bricks 27 0 0 Lego Dimensions 64 175 Playmation 148 20 Total 610 609 798 648 Amiibo sold out at Wal-Mart

Source: Klosters Retailer Panel

What about competition? Neither the current PS4 nor the Xbox One is likely to be a major threat to either of these two new Nintendo consoles. Also, the new MS console, Project Scorpio, scheduled for release this fall, is not likely to affect Nintendo's market position. Project Scorpio is an extremely powerful machine at a very high price - generally expected to be $500 and up - and the console will be attractive to a relatively small group of hardcore gamers now invested in Xbox One or PS4.

Given all this, the outlook for Nintendo in the short term is extremely good. Talking to buyers around the world, this is the projection they are coming up with for this and next fiscal year.

In summary, Nintendo has weathered its five-year drought and is likely to get back to its 2011/2013 sales level of Yen 1000 billion within the next couple of years. Projections further out depend on what the company's competitors - Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Sony (NYSE:SNE) - are going to do about the next generation of consoles and then how Nintendo is going to cope with this.