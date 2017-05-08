Should We Reconsider Valuation Metrics?

These differences reflect in part the fact that old metrics are becoming dysfunctional.

There is a huge variation in opinions on how digital growth companies should be valued.

Dear fellow investors, we have a problem - or actually, several.

As time goes by and technology advances, companies start to operate in new ways. Unfortunately, this change in how companies operate is not always reflected in the way evaluation metrics are used in investment research.

Let me introduce the problem with a simple graph.

The use of traditional valuation metrics is based on the physical word.

So let us take a car factory. The factory has sold cars to customers and received money in return. With these resources, it can design and produce better cars.

The old customers do not benefit from this improvement. Their cars are what they are. Here we have a single transaction, and the resources derived from the old customers benefits only the new customers, i.e., the ones that buy the better, next-generation car.

Digital products work differently.

To illustrate the point, let us consider Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). The current subscribers provide Netflix with resources, and with these resources, Netflix can improve the product, e.g., by generating new content.

In this case, the improved product benefits two kind of participants. Like in the car example, new content attracts and benefits new customers. In addition, the new content benefits old customers.

The problem is that many metrics used in investment research do not take the two-sided benefit to account and do not address the question of how much of the benefit/cost should be allocated to old customers (blue arrow) and how much should be allocated to obtaining new customers (green arrow).

Let us highlight the magnitude of the problem. In this graph, I compare the outcome of two articles published on Seeking Alpha about Netflix share price. The difference is remarkable.

Trey Henninger evaluates Netflix at $11,09. Celeritas Investments, on the other hand, finds the stock correctly valued. At this time, the stock is trading at $140.

In effect, the difference is more than 12-fold. My point is that the room for pure opinion is huge, like this:

Thus, the community might benefit from a general discussion about the valuation metrics to be used in evaluating digital growth companies.

Also, at some level, we should be able to compare apples with oranges. The benefit is that we have the power to choose between these. Leaving oranges out might be a more important choice than which orange to choose.

Nicholas Ward has made an excellent point on this matter:

"I believe the media hype surrounding the F.A.N.G. names, which started back in 2015 when they roared higher in an otherwise flat market, conditioned investors to believe the F.A.N.G. stocks are all irrationally valued speculative bets for those who don't care about traditional fundamental evaluation metrics, when in reality, it seems to me one of the biggest bubbles out there today is the DGI bubble. This is especially the case in the consumer staples space, where oftentimes companies are trading for 23-25x earnings while posting low/negative revenue/EPS growth just because they offer investors a reliable 2-3% yield."

To illustrate the point, I use pure digital companies as examples, but it is good to keep in mind that more and more companies have "a digital component" in their entity. I will also show some data to support this claim.

Thus, it is not just that we should be able to compare a Dividend Aristocrat with a digital growth company. It is that the digital is spreading to new directions - even clothing. For example, Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) has a chief digital officer who has stated that, "In the next few years, all our products will be smart."

The challenge of digital derives from the users and how these users benefit each other. When comparing Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Under Armour, we should not suddenly just compare how much they sell and at what margin, but also how many monthly active users they have and what the value of these users is.

Thus, keep reading even if your interest is aside of digital growth companies.

The difference between digital and physical

The world is changing, and investors should reconsider widely used metrics.

Please give thought to the metric price-to-book. To make my point, I want you to consider a paper factory that invests in a paper machine. The paper machine can be bought from the common market, and it produces paper at a pre-defined rate. The produced paper is not unique, but rather sold at a market place for a certain price.

In this case, the P/B ratio is an outstanding metric. A factory having two paper machines can produce double amount of product to be sold, and this is reflected in the P/B. Also, a factory having newer machines can, in the long run, produce more paper than one having old machines. Due to amortization, this is also reflected in the P/B metric.

At the other extreme, we have Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) users. Users cannot be bought at the free market, nor can they be sold. However, they are a means of production in the sense that without users, Facebook could not sell ads. Also, the more users Facebook has, the more ads it can sell.

Thus, in case of digital growth companies, P/B can be a misleading metric, as it does not, to a certain extent, reflect the same parameters as it has in the past. Here, metrics like monthly active users (MAU) or daily active users (DAU) would be more appropriate than P/B.

Naturally, there is nothing new about the trend of digitization, but the importance of intangible assets has increased over the years.

Ocean Tomo has evaluated the proportion of intangible assets within the S&P 500 index. From 17 per cent in 1975, the proportion of intangible assets has now grown to 84 per cent.

Thus, the use of the P/B metric has become problematic. In addition, low P/B is one metric that has been used to define value stocks, i.e., cheap stocks. In the long run, value stocks have outperformed, although there are periods where value has underperformed.

Now, one might argue that digital assets are found on the balance sheet. For example, on Netflix's cash flow statement, you find amortization of streaming content assets.

However, there is the difference that many digital companies make big investments to acquire new users. The users are the asset that brings in the money. Like this:

The users do not only provide direct revenue but also data that helps make the product better for all users, and through word of mouth, they help the company in gaining new users. Compare that to making paper. The product of different producers is the same. Word of mouth is less important in selling the product.

In digital, the product is more differentiated between competitors. Here, word of mouth is more important in selling the product. Thus, it would be important to include a number of users metric when evaluating the assets of a digital company.

The problem with this is that once data is analyzed with the traditions in mind, the figure above is easily forgotten. For example, Strubel Investment Management presents interesting data showing that number of titles offered by Netflix has fallen during the last couple of years. A hasty investor might interpret this as the company making no real progress in gaining the important intangible asset of content needed for future earnings generation. However, the most important intangible asset - number of subscribers - has grown substantially during this period.

Please compare the situation depicted on the left (marked in blue) with that on the right (marked in green) to grasp the point.

It is important to note that analyzing assets without subscriber numbers may lead to opposite conclusions about the same situation of the company.

Like this, the color codes are the same as above.

This example is made to illustrate the problems that arise from the fact that number of users is an asset not taken into account within traditional evaluation metrics. The main point here is that it is easy to hit a blind spot by leaving the users out when analyzing company value.

Interestingly, an article by Jay Somaney suggests that the MAU metric is not properly reflected in the share price.

Let us take another example, this time from Alibaba (NYSE:BABA).

This is from Brandon Dempster's article:

"Price to book is an interesting multiple to look at and it's clear here that Alibaba is also towards the upper end of the range. The only company with a higher P/B is JD.com (NASDAQ:JD). Overall, trading multiples are definitely indicating that the stock is overvalued and that there needs to be significant income growth this year for this valuation to settle down."

In this analysis, as the custom is, number of users are not seen as an asset.

Again, the problem is that the users are not an asset in the sense that they could be bought or sold. However, they are an asset in the sense that they bring monetary and competitionary advantage. Also, the users are an asset in the sense that typically, digital companies invest heavily to gain a higher number of users.

For example, in Alibaba's results presentation, there are listed charts on mobile monthly active users, annual active buyers and so on. This signals the worth of the users. Also, for Alibaba's market platform, the users provide competitive advantage. A higher number of buyers on platform attracts a higher number of sellers, and vice versa.

The worth of users can also be seen from stock price fluctuations. Stock prices rise on strong subscriber growth, while they fall on poor subscriber growth.

Network effects do not equal to economies of scale

With digital growth companies, the aspects of network effects is a parameter that needs to be considered. As a result, we end up in a "winner takes all" economy.

As it easy to mix these two concepts, it is important to make the notion that network effects do not equal to economies of scale. Economies of scale originates from lowering production cost of a physical product. The effects of mass production can be huge, as in the case of Henry Ford.

However, there are limit to benefits of scale that arise from physical distance. Once you pass the optimal design point, costs per unit start to arise as output is increased. The limits can originate from source of raw materials, physical distance and saturation of the local market.

In some cases, the benefits of scale can be quite limited. For example, the optimal size of hospital has been counted to be only 200-400 beds.

The network effects are increasing in importance

In case of network effects, there is not only economies of scale. Instead, the quality of product improves with new users.

Facebook is attractive because you can find your friends there. Booking.com is attractive to hotels because it has a large number of potential customers. Booking.com is attractive to customers because there are a large number of hotels to choose from.

Network effects are not a new thing, but they have an increased importance because of increased connectivity and decreased transaction costs.

The figure has been modified after (Billo et al 2012).

Decreased transaction costs are eminent from comparing the traditional phone with Facebook. When the original telephone came to the market, you needed an operator, and the phone itself was expensive. This equals to high transaction costs.

Facebook, on the other hand, is free to use. This equals to low transaction costs.

As network effects intensify, winning becomes more important and the distribution of growth becomes exponentially distributed. Also, digital age companies have typically a high proportion of fixed costs.

Thus, the value of digital companies lies within their ability to gain a dominant position.

Building the moat within the network economy

In order to understand how a dominant position is obtained within a network, we can turn into network theory.

The growth pace of nodes within a network has been mathematically modeled.

From the upper part of the equation we see that connections and growth will form at nodes with high connectivity (K) and nodes with high fitness value (N) (Ginestra and Barabási, 2001).

In the case of Netflix, high connectivity would refer to the number of existing customers: the more customers you have, the more likely it is that new customers hear from you, and thus, you grow faster than the ones having fewer customers. This relates to the "winner takes it all" effect of networks.

The high fitness value relates to the quality of your product. In case of Netflix, this is the part that relates to the investment in new content production. The better the content, the higher the probability that new customers will actually buy the service after the trial period. Better content will also make it more likely for old customers to stick to the old brand. In effect, the more you invest in new content, the faster you will grow, and thus, the more revenue you will make.

Thus, from the digital networks perspective, what matters is how much is invested in comparison to peers.

The digital network company can improve margins by adding users. This is different from the physical world, where efficiency and cost cutting are used to improve margins.

As a result, earnings is an important metric for a traditional physical company because it measures the how efficient the company is compared to peers. In the case of a digital company, the more users it has, the more efficient it can be.

In the end, investors should be after the profit that the company is making. But from the dominant position, the company should aim at growth first and profit second.

To illustrate this shift, compare the long term growth of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), which has a strong digital component, with the growth of the more physical Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT). What you see is that in case of Wal-Mart, profits follow revenues hand in hand. This is not the case for Amazon.

To conclude, from the network perspective, companies within the network economy should invest in gaining users.

The aspect of investing to gain users

Let us return to the first picture to gain insight into how digital age investing mixes up traditional metrics.

For investments of physical companies, there is no problem because the owner of physical product does not benefit from next-generation product.

In case of digital companies, there is a problem because the owner of the old product benefits from the old product. In the worst case, investments to gain users are interpreted as 100% operating costs to keep old users. This is the case for Netflix.

Netflix presents cash flows as below:

As you can see, spending on content belongs to operating cash flow, not investment cash flows.

As an effect, cash flow analysis is not as straightforward as with traditional industries like International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Investments on gaining users and the aspect of time

To gain a dominant position, digital companies want to gain more users than their competitors. For example, Netflix's strategy is to spend as much as possible on content to grow as fast as possible.

As a second part of strategy, Netflix listens to its customers and produces the kind of content that they want. The bigger you are, the more data you have. Again, the biggest player has the advantage.

As an example, Hulu failed to expand to Japan, but Netflix succeeded because it produced local content. This is part of the company's strategy to produce local content. Thus, in the case of Netflix, spending is mostly investment in future growth, not actual operating costs of keeping old customers.

Also, spending today results in subscriber growth tomorrow. In other words: 1) you produce new content; 2) the viewer enjoys this content; 3) the viewer tells a friend about great content; 4) after some time, the friend tries Netflix. This is how to get new subscribers.

This cycle takes time.

In summary, investments on new users are vital to digital companies with network properties. The problem is that it is not clear what part of product improvement should be allocated as investments for more users and how much should be allocated as running costs to keep old users.

Thus, analyzing the numbers directly from cash flows gives a result that is likely to result in a wrong conclusion. For example, Strubel Investment Management, among others, calls for the use cash flow metrics in order to find out the valuation of Netflix.

"It's going to need to continue to increase its content spend in order to make sure its expanding user base is satisfied."

This conclusion is not necessarily right.

The aspect of discounted cash flow analysis

The analysis of future earnings power of companies with physical products enjoying economies of scale but not network effects is relatively straightforward.

The profit growth of Wal-Mart follows revenue growth hand in hand, like this:

For companies with a strong digital component, we see development that is not at all this straightforward. This is how it looks like for Amazon:

Thus, straightforward analyses of yesterday designed to measure future earnings power, like discounted cash flow analysis, may not be the appropriate tool for companies with a strong digital components operating in a field with network economy rules.

As a result, we see quite different estimates of the correct valuation level of digital age companies.

As digitization and networks increase in importance, it is important to understand the origin of these kind of differences, like this:

The aspect of monthly active users

As a summary, users have some properties of assets and should be taken into consideration when analyzing the valuation of a company with a digital component.

The problem with monthly active users or number of subscribers is that the absolute number is not as important as the relative number. It is valuable that Netflix has 100 million subscribers, but what is more important is that the 100 million figure is more than that of 81 million a year ago.

Also, in a "winner takes all" market, the winner is rewarded most.

Thus, it is not about how many subscribers Netflix has, but how many subscribers it has compared to its competitors. It is worthwhile noting here that Netflix is the king of streaming.

What matters is that Netflix will invest around $6 billion in content in 2017, Amazon $4 billion, CBS $3.9 billion and NBC $3.6 billion. Thus, the higher number of users allows Netflix to invest more compared to its competitors.

Let us take another example. Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) has 161 million daily active users. This is more than Netflix does, but here the competitor is Facebook. Facebook has surpassed 200 million daily active users with Instagram Stories. Leveraging Facebook's users and copying popular features, Instagram Stories surpassed Snaps users in just 8 months.

Let me repeat that Snap has been a highly successful company that built 161 million users in about 5 years. Instagram Stories surpassed this from zero to 200 million in just 8 months.

In summary, users have monetary value that should be reflected when valuating any company with a strong digital component. However simple price-to-MAU, price-to-DAU and price-to-subscribers might be too simple measures to be used in a "winner takes all" economy.

