Apple's Q2 Results Show Growth And Promise In Asia

The Q2 results of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) actually showed rich promise for their Asian prospects. Reports of Apple's death in China have been greatly exaggerated and misunderstood. The rest of Asia Pacific was the company's best geographical sector in the quarter under review. India will grow exponentially over the coming years. The only caveat is that the company needs to ramp up resources around the continent. There is no better way for them to spend a bit of their over US$250 billion overseas cash hoard.

Asia.

Stock prices are supposed to be predicated on future potential of a company. Apple's future potential is very much tied up with Asia. Future population trends are illustrated below:

Six out of the ten largest countries are in Asia and they are the fastest growing ones. Apart from the sheer numbers, Asia offers what economists like. That is to say a generally young demographic and much faster growth rates than North America or Europe.

Another way of looking at the population position is in the pie chart below:

It is predicted in fact that by 2100, Africa will have replaced Asia as the largest sector in this chart. That may or may not come to pass. At present, the venality and corruption in the leadership of the vast majority of African countries make their economies unattractive for companies such as Apple. In time that may change.

If you look at current GDP and expected future GDP, the same picture emerges for Asia, as illustrated below:

Apple is very well positioned to grow along with Asia. Services revenue will be a powerhouse for the company's growth in future years based on the existing Apple customer base worldwide. Apart from Services growth, Asia in general will be the other driver to keep Apple buoyant.

China & India

A lot of commentators here have been writing recently about the prospects for Apple in the world's two largest countries, mainly in a bearish way. I won't go into all the details here. I've been writing about this for a couple of years. Back then, most commentators were stating how Apple could not thrive in supposedly low income countries in Asia. They were wrong then and they are wrong now. The prospects are actually excellent, from two ends of the spectrum.

In China, Apple will seize and hold its usual top-end position. In India, it has laid the groundwork to thrive from a lower base through local manufacturing. The SE phone is accordingly being given higher priority there.

Crucially, Apple is making long-term plans for both countries. In China, they have R&D centers in Beijing and Shenzen. New ones are coming in Shanghai and Suzhou. Investment is said to total about US$500 million. This is in addition to the US$1 billion investment in Didi Chuxing (Private:DIDI). There are 1.8 million iOS developers in the country. A similar pattern of long-term investment is starting to take place in India.

A look at Tim Cook's travel schedule over the past 6 months would show how he has been focusing on India and China. This will pay big dividends in the future.

China

In China, the new report by Counterpoint illustrates the company's strong iPhone base. Apple seized 80% of the premium phone market in the country. This was led by the iPhone 7 Plus with 36% market share. Many commentators jump on the bandwagon of the latest low-cost Chinese phone being an Apple killer. We have seen this with Xiaomi (Private:XI), Oppo, Vivo, Huawei and so on. The fact is these do not make a profit and fade away in time.

The iPhone 8 will be key in this regard. Apple's sales in China historically surge on the release of new models, as the chart below shows:

Of course, the iPhone 8 may be a lousy and unimaginative product and not desirable to the Chinese consumer. I doubt it though. It seems likely it will be a new form factor and create a "must-have" buzz amongst China's surging middle class.

Commentators also make the mistake of focusing just on iPhone numbers. In the Q2 under review, China posted double-digit revenue growth in both Mac and Services. Apple does not break out the numbers, but it is thought that China is the biggest market for the Apple Watch. Apple Home Kit is showing signs of rapid growth. This is a country where on-line retail is very much instilled in the minds of consumers, as I detailed in an article last year. This is being encouraged by the Government as a way to overcome issues on labor shortages and the need for energy conservation.

The history of Apple everywhere testifies to the "stickiness" of the Apple eco-system once such product sectors take a hold of consumers. Mac revenue growth was up 20% and Tim Cook referred to "extremely strong Services growth." The company has new gaming initiatives in the country. Total store revenue was up 27% and comp store revenue up 7%. In fact, Apple's seven most trafficked stores were in China. FX was a negative factor for the company in Q2 and Cook was only guardedly optimistic about the next two quarters. However, those millions of users of iPhones, Macs, Watches etc. are not going to go away.

India

As has been reported extensively by myself and others, Apple is well down the path of preparing to manufacture in India. However, things are never straightforward in a country where bureaucracy can be stifling and corruption ever-present. The latest rumors out of the country testify to this.

Manufacturing could be through Apple's long-term manufacturing partner Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF). They have acquired various Government approvals to manufacture in the country. Or it may be through Taiwanese contract manufacturer Wistron (OTC:WICOF). They have the go-ahead to manufacture in the State of Karnataka. It seems the State Authority there may be backing Apple in its negotiations with central Government. There have been delays in approval for tax exemption approval for bringing in components to manufacture. This will enable the products to be much more competitive, and will be backed up by new retail sites.

Cook stated at the earnings call:

We've been investing quite a lot. We have a ton of energy going into the country, on a number of fronts.... particularly now that the 4G infrastructure is going in the country and is continuing to be expanded... there is a huge opportunity for Apple there."

Apple's double-digit growth there left the always cautious Cook "very optimistic about our future."

The 4G roll-out is something that has not received the attention it deserves. As Cook said:

They're moving at a speed that I have not seen in any other country in the world once they were started."

India is currently the second largest mobile phone market in the world. By 2020, it is forecast to be worth 200 million units. Despite the large number of feature phones there, Apple has 54% revenue growth in 2016 and is pouring in resources to grab market share. Apart from the manufacturing plans, they are ramping up their retail presence, although having their own retail outlets in the country may be some way into the future.

Rest of Asia Pacific

This is a segment commentators tend to underestimate. The Summary Data from the Q2 report can be read here and emphasizes this point. On a year-on-year basis "Rest of Asia Pacific" produced the best growth figure, with 20% growth. Cook called out the high growth for the company in South Korea and Thailand, just as after Q1 he mentioned Vietnam.

These markets have not been easy for Apple. For instance, in Malaysia, it has only 8.1% market share. This can be seen as a growth opportunity as these countries rapidly become more affluent.

One area the company has been slow to action in Asia Pacific is the retail roll-out. China finally saw a rapid roll-out last year, but elsewhere, the progress has been quite slow. It would seem like an obvious use of a small portion of the company's huge offshore stash of cash.

A new store was first announced in Singapore two years ago, but has been beset apparently by some contracting and infrastructure problems. iOS has a 46% market share for smartphones in this affluent country whose GDP per capita is higher than that of the USA. Behind Apple, the best-selling smartphone brands are Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Asus (OTC:ASUUY), Sony (NYSE:SNE) and LG (OTC:LGEAF). The annual market for smartphones is 3.4 million despite a population of only 5.6 million. As pictured below as the cladding comes off, the store now seems finally set to open in late May:

Apple has 495 stores worldwide, but this will be the first in S-E Asia. Angela Ahrendts was employed at huge cost by Apple to keep the Apple retail experience at the top of the market. Asia does not seem to have been a priority of hers, but this may change in the next few years. There are only 67 stores in Asia. These are mainly in China and Australia. So 13% of the retail footprint is in a region which accounts for 36% of turnover.

It is reported that Apple will be opening its first retail store in Taiwan's capital of Taipei this year. Taiwan is an example of a new direction for the company, whereby it releases specific products just for specific geographic markets. In this case, this is for a gold-colored version of the iPhone 6 with 32 GB of storage. This is exclusively through one carrier, Taiwan Mobile.

Apple Pay was launched there in March. Apple Pay is one product that Apple is making a priority specifically in the Asia Pacific area. It had already been up and running in China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, Australia and New Zealand. Asian consumers in general are very well-disposed to contactless payments. They have a much higher take-up rate than in other areas of the world.

In Indonesia, the company is investing in three R&D centers at a cost of US$44 million. These will allow developers to create apps as well as fulfilling Government regulations, Suppliers need to have a 30% local sourcing or investment threshold. Software and financial investments count towards this target. It has allowed Apple in March this year to market its iPhone 7 series in this country of 258 million people. The market leaders in the country are Samsung and Oppo, both of which are manufacturing there.

In Australia, the company is also ramping up its retail presence. The iOS share there is 42.4%, higher than the USA.

In Japan, Apple has the highest iPhone penetration of any country in the world. In the first quarter of the year, iOS had a 49.5% market share. It still showed 5% growth. Here again, the diplomatic Tim Cook has been making frequent visits and discussing investments at the highest level. Below is a picture of him with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe recently:

Apple Pay was launched there in October last year. The country is now showing over half a million transit users completing 20 million Apple Pay transactions per month. As elsewhere, it may not be a great revenue generator for the company. It does, however, strongly reinforce its ecosystem. As I detailed in an earlier article, Apple is continuing to make substantial investments on the ground in Japan as well. Most recently, this constituted a new R&D center in Yokohama.

All around Asia, Apple has made good progress. At the same time, it has great opportunities to increase its market share in countries where the total size of the market keeps increasing as well. Figures from a little while ago show smartphone market share of iOS in some other countries as follows:

Malaysia 18%

Philippines 19%

Thailand 26%

Vietnam 35%

South Korea 28%.

The 1.8 billion people in Asia who do not live in China or India will become increasingly a target for such marketing and investment initiatives from Apple.

Conclusion

In Q2, Asia accounted for 36% of Apple's total revenue. This proportion will only increase, and the company will no doubt continue to increase its investments around the continent. The worldwide Services growth of Apple are one factor for future growth. Those who see Apple as being the leader in a mature product market fail to see the almost endless long-term growth that Asia additionally affords the company. This makes Apple still a growth company and still a good long-term bet for the retail investor.

