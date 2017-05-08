Facebook: The Latest Addition To Project $1M

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) represents the most recent addition to the Project $1M portfolio. I created the portfolio about 18 months ago with the intention of trying to achieve low- to mid-teens returns for the next decade.

I previously held Facebook stock. I acquired the business at $50 and sold it off when it hit $100. In retrospect, that was clearly shortsighted, as Facebook's network effect continues to strengthen and advertisers continue to flock to the platform. At $430 billion in market value, it is a mega-cap. However, I would argue that it is nowhere close to market saturation at this stage. With revenue growth in the most recent quarter approaching 50%, Facebook is still quite some distance away from tapping out its potential.

Positives for the investment case

Capital-light model

The Facebook business is really a thing of beauty. Once a user is acquired, they continue to create their own content, which, in turn, engages other users. Provided users feel inclined to share their lives with others, that virtuous cycle of Facebook monetizing users' content creation will continue indefinitely. It just has to continue to give users the tools to create new content experiences that they feel inclined to share with others. The steady introduction and new features and acquisitions of platforms such as Instagram and Oculus indicate to me that this is a journey that will continue.

Network effect

Facebook users benefit as additional users come onto the platform that they can interact with. With over 1 billion daily active users and close to 2 billion MAUs, its network effect continues to strengthen, as does the value that existing users receive from the platform. Provided overall user numbers continue to increase, the trend will remain positive for Facebook's network effect.

Global reach for advertisers

Interesting shifts appear to be occurring in the advertising market, where large brands are increasingly looking to have more control of their ad buys and have more certainty over campaigns. Thus, rather than contract out advertisement placement to ad agencies, the major brands are looking toward platform plays that can give them access to a specific known groups of users as opposed to a black box where campaigns get executed with unknown publishers to a variety of end user groups.

It's here that Facebook is particularly strong, as there are only a handful of platforms that have the global reach to a known set of users having specific attributes, and with the ability to have detailed campaigns run against such users.

Solves the mobile problem

Facebook also solves the "mobile cookie" problem for advertisers. This problem refers to the inability to link users' actions across multiple devices. With desktop usage, user interactions across different web properties can be tracked and monitored by virtue of code that can be embedded in a web page. Users can thus be served up relevant ads, no matter which web property they visit. No such cookie exists on the mobile device or tablet device. Thus, advertisers face a glaring gap in being able to reach relevant users on mobile.

Facebook helps solve this problem for brands by virtue of the user login. Brands are able to get granular awareness of which users they are tapping into across which device. Thus, brands can buy a specific pool of users relevant to a given campaign and target these users across multiple devices. Importantly, they can do this with a single media buy and see the results more effectively than if such a buy is spread across a number of different publishers and intermediate agencies.

Shift from offline to online

TV and print media are still seeing a disproportionate amount of advertising dollars compared to time spent. On the other hand, while mobile is seeing an increasing amount of time spent (close to 25% of an average user's time, according to KCPB Internet Trend's Report, 2016), only 12% of advertising dollars are flowing through to this medium compared to other mediums. This will no doubt shift over time, representing an opportunity for Facebook and Google, in particular.

Negatives for investment case

Constant R&D investment required

The very nature of how users communicate is constantly changing. As evidenced by the decline of the usage of voice for communication in favor of other means such as text and OTT messaging, there is no telling what new platform may emerge, including such things as VR and holographic chat. Further, the decline of other social communication platforms such as Myspace, Orkut and others is testament to the fact that user endurance can be fickle.

While the sheer numbers on Facebook's platform suggest that such a fate is unlikely to befall Facebook, the reality of the marketplace and technology evolution is that Facebook will have to constantly investment a significant amount in R&D and through acquisition to ensure it stays abreast of emerging platforms and is able to integrate relevant new technology to maintain relevancy.

Near all-time highs

Facebook stock is near all-time highs. I typically prefer not to buy at these levels, but rather on a broad market sell-off or other adverse stock-specific event. However, I believe Facebook's valuation is still reasonable. It's not bargain basement, but reasonable in comparison to its earnings potential. Consensus earnings growth over the next 5 years is close to 26%, and this puts it on a PEG ratio just above 1.3, which appears reasonable rather than exceptional value. Given Facebook has demonstrated consistency in surpassing analyst expectations over the last few years, a 1.3 PEG is likely overstated.

Purchase details

I recently purchased 100 shares of Facebook at ~$150 for Project $1M and will be updating my portfolio record for this purchase. When the stock gets to $200, I will likely consider topping this up.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, GOOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.