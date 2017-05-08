Shares In Asia Gain As Markets Welcome Macron Victory, China Trade Ahead

Shares in Asia gained on Monday as centrist Emmanuel Macron matched opinion poll expectations and handily beat anti-EU far-right candidate Marine Le Pen with the Nikkei 225 surging more than 1.5%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2% and South Korea's Kospi made moderate gains of 0.21%.

China is expected to report trade data with a trade balance surplus of $35.05 billion.

Stock futures in the U.S. were steady to higher after the French poll results.

Last week, U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the Oil & Gas, Basic Materials and Telecoms sectors led shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.26%, while the S&P 500 index climbed 0.41%, and the NASDAQ Composite index gained 0.42%.

