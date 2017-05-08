Surprise - Apple iPhone Shipments Were Actually Up Last Quarter

On Tuesday (May 2), Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) announced its fiscal second quarter earnings, and the market reacted negatively. In spite of increased earnings per share ($2.10) that beat, many writers focused on the negatives. The share price was down for several days, but on Friday returned to growth, rejecting this way of thinking, and with good cause.

To begin with, I will not argue that this is a great quarter. It wasn't. But neither was it a bad one. It was good quarter in which the positives modestly outweighed the negatives. But again, no landslide here.

One major negative is that the company reported just 50.8 million iPhones sold, down slightly from last year. But wait! In reality, Apple sold more iPhones than a year ago. How is this so?

But first the negatives

Sales of iPhones was not the only negative.

Reported iPhone unit sales of 50.8 million, down 0.8% from a year ago. Reported iPhone sales missed average analyst estimate of 51.4 million. ASP of iPhone was $665 vs. expected $666. Sales of iPads continues to drop - units down 13%. Revenue of $52.9 billion did not meet expectations of $53.1 billion. Greater China revenue continues to crash - down 14%. Gross margin was 38.9%, down from 39.4 percent in the year-ago quarter and from 40.8% the same quarter in 2015. Current quarter revenue forecast is $43.5 billion to $45.5 billion, below analysts' estimates of $45.7 billion

That is a strong list, but personally, I agree with Brian Barbour' post, Apple: Not As Bad As It Seems, but for different reasons. Barbour (among other things) adds fiscal Q1 to Q2 to get a show of modest growth. I don't think that is necessary. There is plenty of good news in this quarter.

Apple actually sold more iPhones

One important thing to note is that Apple actually sold more iPhones than it did a year ago. This is IF by "sell" you mean sell to the customer. This is different from Apple's reported figures.

Apple reports product sales as "sold" when they are sent into the distribution process - into channel inventory. From there, products are moved to retailers (including themselves) where they are sold to individual customers or businesses.

To calculate the exact number sold to customers is probably impossible. But reported sales is only a measure of units into the channel. If there is a significant change in the number of units in channel inventory, then reported sales will not match real sales.

And this precisely was the case. As noted in the earnings call, this year drawdown was 1.2 million units vs. 450,000 last year. So adding the two figures back in and we see in the table the real story:

This quarter iPhones outsold FQ2 2016 by roughly 300,000 units.

This is hardly overwhelming, however, it does show narrow growth over last year, which is better than a narrow loss.

More importantly, it continues the trend of increasing sales that was reestablished in the previous quarter, in contrast to the previous fiscal year that was marked by quarterly drops in year-over-year comparisons. [see charts here] It's a return to growth, no matter how modest.

Interestingly, if these 750,000 units had the same ASP of $655, then this would have brought in another almost $500,000, putting the revenue figure a hair over analysts expectations.

This would have changed the headlines. Currently they read:

Disappointing Sales, Missed On Revenue

With the more accurate data, they would have read:

iPhone Shows Slight Growth, Revenue In Line With Expectations

Positive notes

While some positive notes are easily available in the Unaudited Summary Data, others are available in the earnings call [see: transcript].

From the summary data:

Revenue, $52,896 billion, while a tad bit shy of estimates, was up 5%. This in spite of the channel drawdown and unfavorable currency exchange. Aside from greater China, revenue was up in all other regions (up 20% in other Asia). Mac computer sales were up 4% in units and 14% in revenue (reflecting release of new MacBook Pro line). Services revenue was up a very strong 18% to over $7 billion. Apple still wants to double income from this area by 2020. Other Products revenue grew an astounding 31% to almost $3 billion. Even the iPhone grew revenue by 1%.

From the earnings call, we learned:

Customer satisfaction for the iPhone remains extremely high, ranging from 95% (corporate) to 98% (iPhone 7 Plus). App Store showed record revenue - up 40% year over year. Apple Music and iCloud subscriptions saw double-digit revenue growth. Transaction volume for Apple Pay was up 450% in the last twelve months. While the adoption rate is slower than many first expected, this result suggests that this service is now beginning to gain traction. Since the universe of possible transactions is enormous, I think we can expect solid growth to continue for some time. Unfortunately, we know very little about actual numbers. Apple Watch sales nearly doubled year over year. Again, we don't know what these figures are, but the product is the most popular in the category, and so this is a strong positive. In Greater China, there was strong double-digit revenue growth from both Mac and Services. Obviously, this did not balance out the drop in iPhone sales in the region. However, it does show that the Apple franchise is growing rather strongly, and this is important. Remember, Apple sells ecosystems, so growth in any one area will support growth in others. To my mind, the growth in Mac sales is encouraging as the penetration into China is so low that there is great opportunity for growth. In India, revenue grew by strong double digits - although this is most likely from a very small base. Large corporate programs for iOS devices have been initiated with Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY), Capital One (NYSE:COF), Deloitte, and SAP (NYSE:SAP). Meanwhile, the IBM (NYSE:IBM) Mobile First program is bearing fruit. Notably, IBM recently closed an agreement to deploy 11,000 iOS devices at Santander Bank (NYSE:SAN). Cash: Ended the quarter with $256.8 billion in cash plus marketable securities, a sequential increase of $10.8 billion. (Although this was balanced by $11 billion in debt, mostly to pay for $10 billion in dividends and share repurchases.) When it comes to subscriptions, (see point #4 above), Luca Maestri noted:

What we're also seeing as we look at people that start paying on our stores, we see a pretty common trend over time. And we keep track of that across cohorts of customers, that as people come into the ecosystem and start paying on the ecosystem, we see a spending profile that is very similar around the world. People start at a certain level and then they tend to spend more over time. And so obviously, the combination of people spending more over time and adding more people that are now actually spending on the stores contributes to this 40% growth that Tim mentioned for the App Store on a year-over-year basis. [emphasis added]

This last point is a real sign of a healthy, growing business. Of course, Services, at 13.3% of overall revenue, is not going to replace any serious drop in iPhone sales. Yet, it is a significant business at over $25 billion in calendar 2016, and should help to improve the overall growth rate.

Dividends

Apple raised the quarterly dividends for year by 10.5%, to $0.63 per share. The board also raised the amount allocated to share buybacks. The dividend boost is probably a disappointment to many who were looking for at least a 15% hike.

The only thing that can be said for this is that it indicates that management still feels strongly that the stock price is undervalued (as per my analysis here). Obviously, one would not expect the board to buy back shares if they believed the share price was unsustainably high. If you are willing to accept the judgment of the board, then this is good news.

Summary

For two days following the earnings announcement, Apple share price stumbled a few dollars, at one point down to $144.27. But on Friday (May 5), the price rose 1.65% to $148.95, a new record.

This shows how often the market will frequently overreact to negative first impressions of bad news, then later readjusts to a more appropriate view.

To me, the positive data outweighs the negative significantly. For almost two years, Apple share price languished under the shadow of falling iPhone sales. While it is now up a huge 66% from a low of near $90 just one year ago, we should remember that two years ago, the price hit $134.54 (intraday), so we are up a mere 11% over that time.

The current PE ratio is 17.88. This is low compared to say Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) at just over 30. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is at almost 21, UPS (NYSE:UPS) at 27, and even GE (NYSE:GE), which is not doing that well now, has a PE of 29.

Apple currently has over $158 billion in cash if you subtract current debt, or roughly $30.38 per share. If you subtract this from the current share price of $149 (rounded), you get $119. This would give a PE of just 14.3 - extraordinarily low.

To reach a modest PE of say 22 for the adjusted price, you would have $183.26 plus the $30.38 - or $213.64. This is not to say that the price should be there, only that it would be an arguably reasonable price. Today.

Apple has returned to modest growth. It is generating cash on an enormous basis. It has been undervalued for two years. Is now the time for it to move higher?

Here I have presented the data, you should make your own analysis.

Your comments are appreciated.