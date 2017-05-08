Ladbrokes Coral's (LDBKF) CEO Lloyd McAdams on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ladbrokes Coral Group Plc (OTC:LDBKF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2017 3:30 AM ET

Executives

Jim Mullen - Chief Executive Officer

Paul Bowtell - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Ed Young - Morgan Stanley

Patrick Coffey - Barclays

Jeffrey Harwood - Stifel

Gavin Kelleher - Goodbody

Richard Stuber - Numis

Ivor Jones - Peel Hunt

Chris Stevens - UBS

David Jennings - Davy

Jim Mullen

Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone. I am here with Paul Bowtell, our Chief Financial Officer and welcome to the trading update conference call. The trading update is actually of course the timing and we gave a fairly comprehensive update on current trading on the 28th of March. So while we have updated for an additional 5 weeks, you will understand that we don’t look at our business in 5-week windows, so our view of the business back then remains.

Trading is in line with our expectations. Digital is growing well. And our Australian business, it continues to perform very strongly. Multi-channel continues to motor along. And although actually has seen a pure run of sporting results, which did have a margin and net revenue, staking has come back and is good and market share gains are encouraging. UK retail continues with the trend seen in H2 of last year and it’s something that we are keeping a close eye on. But our initial thought is a combination of a tough High Street, some impact from multi-channel sign-ups and some structural improvements in our margin. The merger continues to go to plan, with some big moves on the digital platforms that are taking place. And we are now in the midst of moving people from Rayners Lane to Stratford, which is our operational base. And finally, on the Triennial, we have been given no guidance on timing but expect Q3 as the most likely timing of any announcement on the next stage of consultation. However, we are not offering more than that, so that may well change.

So, over to you for questions via the moderator.

[Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from the line of Ed Young representing Morgan Stanley. Please proceed.

Ed Young

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking the questions. First of all, on digital, I mean, growth there remains strong as you outlined previously, but there was a very slight slowdown in gaming that you said around 10% growth in the sports-led brands. I just wondered if you could give us any color on the competitive pressures you are seeing in gaming and particularly if could you give any color on the pressure from casino-only or soft casino brands?

Jim Mullen

Well, I mean, if you remember, it was some fairly tough comparators, particularly in the Ladbrokes brand from last year. So I think you have to take that into account on gaming. And Gala, it was working on a tough market. But overall, we are still pleased that, that is performing, particularly when you have a split of gaming product, not just in gaming, but in the sports-led brands, sports-led gaming brands, which are up around 7%, 8%. So at in line with 5 weeks ago and we are still very encouraged by that.

Ed Young

Okay. And do think there is going to be any change in the competitive pressures there or do you think it’s more of the same?

Jim Mullen

Yes, it will be a little bit. I mean, it’s not something that we are overtly concerned about, but it’ll be – it’s getting slightly competitive.

Ed Young

Okay, thank you. And then secondly, on the – on UK retail, you mentioned the slightly worse trends in staking. You called out the impact of multi-channel in the statement. Obviously, that’s not particularly new. You also made a reference there to potentially – an impact from improving the Ladbrokes retail margins. I just wondered if you could give us any attempt to sort of quantify that and if you could also give us an update on where you are on negotiations over the content in shops?

Jim Mullen

Well, look retail is evolving which is probably the best way to look at the retail market. And obviously, we have some pressure on leisure spend, not just the – our sector but the UK High Street. However, we are moving more people onto multi-channel, which we have over 1 million sign-ups. And again, that is not binaries. It’s not simply retail to online. Some will stay in retail, some will use retail and online, and some will move across. So there will be an inevitable movement of vast stakes into the online area. However, you should note that, that was going to happen anyway. And the good thing about it is that they’re actually engaging and staking with our online products rather than another brand. With regard to the content negotiations, we’re still in the same place as we were. It hasn’t been an impact on our business because of, obviously, the savings that we can make. So there’s nothing there to be concerned about, but we are hopeful that sensible minds will get to resolution to start the new racing season.

Ed Young

And then final one if I might on sensible minds, I just wondered if you had any comment maybe on the breaches found by the Standards Commission looking to the APPG’s fault on FOBTs or any other kind of comment about FOBT? You mentioned obviously it’s probably delayed till Q3.

Jim Mullen

No, that would be for – not for me to comment. That would be for the committee to comment on those breaches and anything else that’s presented to.

Ed Young

Okay, thank you.

Jim Mullen

Thank you.

And your next question comes from the line of Patrick Coffey representing Barclays. Please proceed.

Patrick Coffey

Yes, hi, everyone. Few questions for me, please. Just on market share and retail, Jim, over the last year or so, I think you have talked quite frequently about taking market share in retail. Do you think that’s still the case? Secondly, within that retail and the cross-sell piece, obviously, you have made exceptional progress in cross-sell, but we have seen a big slowdown in OTC staking in April. We haven’t, however, seen an increase in staking in online, implying that we haven’t necessarily seen a big kind of change from cross-sell over this period of time. In terms of that OTC slowdown, can you maybe talk us through some of the reasons for it? Because, obviously, the implied slowdown in April is a pretty soft number relative to what we have seen over the last few years? And then I guess just sort of finally yesterday on the Paddy Power conference call, I am sure you listened. The CEO was relatively negative around the competition hopping up in the UK in digital, maybe just a few thoughts or comments there. Are you seeing a similar thing? Are you seeing pressure from the likes of Sky Bet, Bet365, William Hill, etcetera at all putting any pressure on your online business?

Jim Mullen

Patrick. Well, I think just on your question about gaining market share, yes, I think that has been the case. I think when you launch two brands, which have such volume and weight on multi-channel, which is basically supporting retail customers coming back and the retail environment as well with some of them spending online, I think we have and I am on record for saying that. I think the current trends are showing, even though the market is tough. It’s quite tough on the leisure spend. I think there’s been a few reports today about how much more difficult the High Street is becoming. However, with that in mind, I think we are best placed because of the scale of our retail stake and the fact we have multi-channel that pop up. One of the important points to remember, Patrick, as well, when you look at the overall retail stakes and that slight decline that you’re seeing, we are facilitating the movement of retail customers who would otherwise move maybe to other operators online to other product. So I would basically stop challenging the way that we look at the stakes in retail and online now. That’s why the importance of online is there. Look, as I said earlier, retail is evolving and early stake will change. Paul mentioned about the flexibility we have in the lessees and how we can adjust that. So I think that’s a benefit that we have, being the largest operator in the UK. And we also have the scale to make it more efficient. As I’ve said and some of this is me repeating myself, the operational expertise and the gearing efficiencies that we have basically adopted with the Coral merger mean that I think we have the ability to be more efficient and sustainable in relation to our competitors. And what Breon said yesterday with regard to the UK High Street, yes, I would agree with that. But I am not frightened by it because I think we have the chosen levers, particularly through multi-channel and our growing digital business to address that.

Paul Bowtell

Perhaps you’ll remember as well, Patrick, it’s a really small period of time. We’re talking about 5 weeks. I mean, all sorts of levers get pulled in that 5-week period. And you know football results weren’t great for us, so margin came down in OTC, but you don’t get a recycling effect in football. Cheltenham recycling wasn’t as good. And then – but I mean, if you call out everything, it would become a bit of a joke I think. So I don’t think you can really read anything into such a short period.

Jim Mullen

And in fact, Patrick, just to add to that as well. One of the things I have said maybe a couple of years ago about how it was a race to the bottom with regard to margin management and promotions, I think that most of the operators are becoming more sensible now. So we are managing our book better. We are managing the [indiscernible] and how much yield we can deliver from those margins. I am comforted to see that improvement over the last 12 to 18 months. Long way, it means that there is still a strong market for the bookmakers.

Patrick Coffey

Thank you. And do you mind if I just follow-up on that? Would – have you seen any kind of pickup in staking trends in April from the cross-sell customers for – in digital? So if you have – if you slowdown in OTC, have you seen any pickup in digital?

Paul Bowtell

Again, it’s too short a period. We are pleased with – obviously, it’s great to value from a multi-channel customer. We have said before, 1x to 2x greater lifetime value from a digital-only type customer. So we know that that lifetime value comes through from a multi-channel customer, but for some it will be instant. For others, it will take more time. They might make one deposit and then they back off for a little bit and then we reactivate them. It’s not instant, Patrick.

Patrick Coffey

Yes. And sorry, do you mind if I just follow-up one last question? The Ladbrokes gross win margin, which previously you talked about maybe some upside to that from using kind of best practices, call it, trading. Have you seen any improvement in the gross win margins at Ladbrokes or any sort of signs of a pickup there?

Paul Bowtell

Yes, a little bit. And again, this – I think we said at the final results, it isn’t one silver bullet. This is micromanagement of lots of different aspects of the retail offer in Ladbrokes, particularly around horseracing. We are starting to see some improvements in that gross win, but again, to fully realize that probably takes 12 months, maybe 18 months.

Patrick Coffey

Thank you very much.

Your next question comes from the line of Gavin Kelleher representing Goodbody.

Gavin Kelleher

Good morning, guys. Just on online staking trends pretty decent growth in the digital business and Australia is obviously a key driver, nearly 50% growth there in staking trends. Could you give a bit of color on the UK and how Italy is doing in terms of digital in the period? And then just a follow-up question on Australia, any increased investment there on the marketing side or product or anything like that or what exactly do you think is driving the performance down there?

Paul Bowtell

Well, Jim will talk about Australia in a moment. But UK and Italy staking levels are both in good shape, the UK slightly ahead of Italy. As you know, we don’t split them out by market cap, but pretty similar trends to what we saw before leading up to the finals and both businesses have momentum going into the merger. They have continued that momentum. We have – I think we said at the finals that we haven’t been pushing a whole load of products through the pipeline, because obviously we have been focusing on getting the two UK digital businesses on a single platform. We are delighted that that’s gone really well. And I think to have achieved that within 6 months of the merger is, frankly, tremendous and testament to the colleagues who have been very focused on that. That has meant we have got a slight product deficiency at the moment. And we will look to start addressing that from June onwards, particularly in advance of the 2017/2018 football season. So, that’s all stacked up and ready to go. But that’s probably had a small impact on us. And as soon as we get that product back up to speed with the likes of Bet365, Hill, Paddy, etcetera, I think we will see a slight improvement in our staking levels, but right now very happy with those. And Eurobet keeps chunking along. I mean, it’s had a difficult margin time, but pleased to say we are taking share in both retail and online.

Jim Mullen

Yes. And I think I will just echo, Gavin, Paul’s point just the fact that there has been a slight slowdown of product release and we are still showing the momentum, the growth is really encouraging. So hopefully, just watch that space and the product gets back out there at the start of the football season. Just naturally as well, I know we reported in the – in the results about some of the margins that we have seen were the worst on record. And the worry that I had, Gavin, was that, that may lead the development go into the sector and was seen by the staking, it’s not – the growth there was exceptional. So we are keeping that kind of [indiscernible] and Eurobet, so that’s really encouraging. I’m waiting for the margins to normalize, which as you know in this game, they will. So that’s the most encouraging point to make. And Australia, it just keeps growing at the moment, Gavin. What we said are the results kind of in regard to the stakes. I mean, they were up 34%. That momentum has continued. So we are really encouraged there and really pushing to be a strong number two in the Australian market. With regard to regulatory activity, no change since March really, there has been a number of briefing documents coming out from the state government, but there is no regulatory change or initial bills being put through. So there is nothing more out there.

Gavin Kelleher

Alright. Thanks, Jim. Thanks, Paul.

Your next question comes from the line of Jeffrey Harwood representing Stifel. Please proceed.

Jeffrey Harwood

Yes, good morning. Two questions. First of all, on the retail business, it seems inevitable that there will be a further rationalization of the shop estate at some stage irrespective of what happens in the autumn. Not sure if you can comment on that. And then secondly, on the machine review itself. There has clearly been a whole series of misguided comments. Are you more confident now that your message is getting through to government?

Jim Mullen

Just on retail, I think the message is, Jeffrey, is evolving. And I think Paul said that the results where we have a lease tenure of 3.6 years. In the event and I say in the event if that happens that, that has to change because of the scale that we have, coupled with our multi-channel. I think we are – I genuinely think that we have the strongest position in our retail comparators to deal with that. With regard to machines and machine reviews, I think the main thing is that we have worked tirelessly with government and advisers to get the message across, but there is absolutely no connection with problem behavior and our production prices. And it has landed as well as it could. So, we are comfortable with that position. Though we actually know that it’s obviously been pushed back into where we think will be Q3 to get the feedback on it, but we will continue, as you should see my diary, Jeffrey, that we will continue to meet with politicians in NP and making sure that even though we assume the message has landed, we keep repeating it and keep presenting the data. That’s all we can do is present the data and facts.

Jeffrey Harwood

Sure. Okay, thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Richard Stuber representing Numis. Please proceed.

Richard Stuber

Hi, good morning. Just a couple of questions, please. The first is on gaming, I guess with 6% growth so far, have you – are you expecting to ramp up marketing for the rest of the year or I mean what I’m sort of trying to say is, is the level of marketing done so far this year sort of in line with your expectations? And the second question is on over-the-counter announced wagers, down 7%. Would you be able to break that down into how much of it is actually – if it’s over-the-counter and how much is on SSBTs? Thank you.

Paul Bowtell

So, on your first point, Richard, I mean we are doing a little bit more on marketing for gaming in Q2. We have pushed that up a little bit just to inject a little bit more pace in that. To be frank, we started a couple of sponsorships in Q1. They are now fully up and running in Q2, particularly around the program, The Chase, which we think is a Gala sponsorship, which we think will bear fruits as we go through the rest of the year. So yes, there has been a little bit of an uptick in spend, nothing dramatic. But yes, we are pulling one or two levers just to see if we can reactivate customers who may have been lapsed for a period of time. So yes, we will definitely, definitely be doing that, but again, nothing to get overexcited about. As Jim said, the market is competitive. It has been for some time. Growth in that market is definitely slower than it is in sports, although it’s difficult to get an absolute read, but it’s probably low single-digit. So yes, we will try and do a bit more. We have got good brands and we’ll see how that goes and report again at the half year on that. And with regard to OTC, SSBTs in both brands have been up broadly 20% odd percent.

Richard Stuber

That’s great. Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Ivor Jones representing Peel Hunt. Please proceed.

Ivor Jones

Good morning. And I wondered how you were able to look at the effect of multi-channel on over-the-counter staking? And I wondered if you – I have got 4.5 after data, or if you are just making that statement based on anecdotal evidence?

Paul Bowtell

Well, no, we track it, obviously and we know if the customer has just signed. If they were purely a digital customer beforehand and they are now a multi-channel customer and they use, for example, the functionality of depositing cash or withdrawing cash in shop and then they transact within shop, then we do track that.

Ivor Jones

But the other way, Paul, in terms of reducing staking in the shops from somebody who wasn’t multi-channel and now is you presumably can’t measure that?

Paul Bowtell

That’s much more difficult. That’s much more difficult.

Jim Mullen

Yes, there is of course an impact, but it isn’t good enough setting it up, Ivor, is a bit...

Paul Bowtell

Not much more difficult, but you are right. The other way around is easier. But then after a period that becomes blurred as well. So you’re only getting an indication.

Ivor Jones

So if I am trying to tease apart the drivers of staking forward obviously at the first half last year, you were describing staking as resilient and now it’s falling quite sharply. And is there a difference between different products? And you touched briefly on the dispute over content, but is horse-racing notable within the decline in revenue?

Paul Bowtell

I think last year when I think you’re referring to Ladbrokes talking about staking levels being resilient, you have to remember that a lot of that was from what was a smart move, which was to increase the number of SSBTs that were in the estate because that wasn’t particularly optimized for Ladbrokes. We’re now discovering that that’s probably the case for Coral as well. And we will move some of those SSBTs around the estate, not increase the overall number, but move some of them from the lower-performing Ladbrokes shops into some of the Coral shops where we don’t have what we now know is a better level of density that we could achieve. So I think that’s – the SSBTs have annualized now, so that will be part of the impact. We’ve obviously – yes, you are right about Arc. It will have had some impact on the staking levels. It’s not easy to quantify exactly what. And again, as we said at the finals, it’s a profitable – not having that content is profitable to us at EBITDA. Racing was in decline last year as was greyhounds. Trends there are pretty consistent and that’s been the case for some time. So I mean there is nothing fundamental here. It’s just where the retail businesses are.

Jim Mullen

Ivor, I think the key point in all of this is the retail environment is evolving. I mean, you’ve seen that with 2.5 years ago Coral introducing multi-channel, Ladbrokes there introduced SSBTs and then multi-channel. We then optimized those SSBTs covenants across the estate. We then invested in single wallet and cash out to keep that cash in there. So it’s not like it may have been 5 or 6 years ago with 5 or 6 key products that would just keep attracting those stakes. We need to evolve with that. And obviously, note that racing has been declining year-on-year, so that will have an impact. And I think the market and both the operators recognize that to ensure that we have innovation in the estate to manage that retail staking level.

Ivor Jones

So are you saying that the level of horse race staking decline has accelerated because of the different content you’ve got?

Jim Mullen

No, I would say though that the year that, that product was in decline slightly. It’s not an acceleration but as good stewardship of the company, you look at other ways of delivering overall staking uplift, which to your question was – one of the questions was which products do you need to deliver. And then we look at the growth in football, so there was a massive push in SSBTs, which [indiscernible]. That’s the level of the staking uplift. We then got an additional 1,600 shops through the Coral estate. We will push them out there. So, overall net position is about managing that staking level with peaks and troughs of definite product performance.

Ivor Jones

And can I just follow-up on the question about horse racing in relation to digital? So, we can all see a good strong number overall, but would you expect to be losing share of horse racing, and is that a concern?

Jim Mullen

No, not digital.

Paul Bowtell

No, we are not seeing any impact. I mean, to the extent we are it’s diddly squat. The overall reality with OTC, just to get back to that for a second, Ivor, is that horse racing and greyhounds have been in decline for years, you know that. And the reality is that the introduction of other products over time has managed to ensure that OTC kept its nose just in front. The reality is that there are less new products coming online now. Ladbrokes did a brilliant job with SSBTs during the back half of ‘15 and into ‘16. But football growth has slowed down because it’s a mature product now, and therefore, it’s not compensating for what has been a decline in horse racing and greyhounds for the last 10 years.

Ivor Jones

Okay, that’s great. And are you going to give an update on the net debt position? I know it’s a funny period you’re reporting on?

Paul Bowtell

No, because it’s a funny period that we are reporting on it. We’ll see that at the half year, my friend.

Ivor Jones

Okay, very. Thank you very much indeed.

Your next question comes from the line of Chris Stevens representing UBS. Please proceed.

Chris Stevens

Good morning, guys. Just one question from me, please. On the sportsbook stakes, up 22%, clearly, something you are focusing on more going forward is getting a greater yield per customer rather than simply acquiring customers for the sake of it. Are you able to give us any color at all on where – what is contributing that 22% growth in terms of new customers versus getting your current customers to bet more with you? Thanks.

Jim Mullen

Chris, it’s an element of both and it’s not as they ended up, because you have new customers who we have acquired because we think we have got some exceptional product even despite the slowdown. Our retention rates have improved because of again forgetting, Paul, he blushes, because of the retention modeling and the yield management we now have via the Coral and the merger. We also have a large number of multi-channel customers who yield more, as you know, because of qualified sports betters. So they are coming across. And obviously, as I’ve said before, moving the market to retaining and delivering yield rather than growing top line scale, which is basically focusing on the value of customers, is where I think it’s going, which is why I’m encouraged by the sensible nature of other operators that are basically applying good bookmaking skills and good CRM skills, and that’s basically a fair platform for the sector. We personally think, again, that because of what we adopted and got via the merger through the Coral end sale, that we were well poised to do that. Now that made me – that doesn’t mean that we are going to see a reduction in volume, because we still got huge multi-channel opportunity to take, but it does mean that the overall focus in yield is probably higher than it was at Ladbrokes. I meant saying that it was couple of years back in Ladbrokes.

Chris Stevens

Okay. Thanks so much.

Your next question comes from the line of David Jennings representing Davy. Please proceed.

David Jennings

Good morning, guys. Just one question from me and I guess it relates to some of the questions that Ivor was asking. But previously, you had suggested that we should probably assume that OTC stakes will continue to trend down 5% to 6% of Eurobet. Just wondering if the most recent trends would lead you to revise your guidance down on that front?

Paul Bowtell

No, again not after a 5-week period, the weather has been quite nice. People have maybe been in the pubs, I don’t know. Maybe it would absolutely shoot it down in May, David, so no.

David Jennings

Okay, thanks.

There are no further questions at this time.

Jim Mullen

Thank you very much for your time and questions. Thank you moderator and have a good morning.

Ladies and gentlemen that concludes today’s conference. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

