MercadoLibre: Topping Up My Position For Project $1M

Evidence of MELI's increasing network effects and flywheel can be seen in user growth and penetration of ancillary services.

I recently topped up my holding of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) for my Project $1M portfolio. My plan has been to steadily increase my accumulation of MercadoLibre as the business showed growth, and as its valuation increased. The rapidly increasing stock price meant that I missed my desired purchase point at a $10B valuation and ended up reweighting my holding higher last week.

I first acquired a position in MercadoLibre about 18 months ago for Project $1M when the business was trading near $90. Fast forward to last week, and my initial modest position in MELI has almost tripled in value.

When I posted about MELI in August last year, I had no idea that it would continue its rate of ascent at the pace that it has. However, what has become clear to me is that the MELI business has become incrementally stronger and the flywheel effects from more users and more merchandise, coupled with transaction related services have continued to propel this business further.

MELI posted revenue growth of almost 73% year-on-year in its most recent quarter and clocked in at almost $274M in revenue. The platform continues to attract registered users, and MELI saw an increase of almost 20% in registered user growth to 182M users. Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) increased over 30% in USD and by more than 60% in local currency terms.

By any account, this is evidence of MELI's steadily increasing network effect in action. More buyers and more sellers plus more merchandise lead to a sticker experience for participants on the platform which is difficult for others to replicate.

The longer MELI continues to add buyers and sellers and increase the volumes of merchandise sold on the platform, the more it becomes difficult for new entrants to unseat MELI's advantage and lure platform users away.

What was just as impressive with the performance was how just how robust MELI's ancillary services performed.

Similar to eBay's (NASDAQ:EBAY) tight linkage with PayPal (PYPL), MELI benefits from offering MercadoPago as the payment solution on its marketplace platform, with payment fees from sellers increasing as transaction volumes increase.

Additionally, MercadoEnvios', MELI's shipment service, saw strong volumes. MercadoEnvios saw 27M items shipped during the quarter, with penetration of almost 50% of all MELI transactions that were undertaken.

The performance of MELI's ancillary services of payments and shipping is very important. Not only do they represent additional opportunities for MELI to monetize transactions, but these services also serve to increase and widen MELI's network effect.

Smooth shipping and payment are integral to a commerce experience. People are typically loathe to set up multiple payment accounts, or take their chances with new and untried shipping for delivery of merchandise. Increased penetration of both of these services will increase MELI's lock on the end consumer and merchant.

Additionally, development of a significant base of users on both of these services may create additional monetization opportunities in their own right. In fact, MELI's off payments transaction volume may end up being a substantial business in its own right, similar to PayPal, allowing an emerging class of internet businesses in Latin America to offer seamless payment transactions, a non-trivial pain point with e-commerce transactions.

While the potential entry of new competitors with scale and heft such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) into the Latin American e-commerce market is a concern, the fact that MELI has 50% of the region's users and dominant buyer and seller volume creates a network that will be hard for competitors to replicate. In fact, with each passing year, MELI's influence and dominance deepen, creating an increasing burden that would-be competitors need to overcome.

Competitors will have to work to attract merchants, while simultaneously attempting to bring in consumers and building out logistics and payment capabilities in the region. No doubt, this is something that global competitors like Amazon could do easier than most. However, with MELI trading at a valuation of just $12B, competitors would more likely decide that it is in their best interests and use of time to just buy the business, rather than look to compete with it.

On traditional valuation metrics, MELI arguably looks very expensive, sporting a forward P/E of almost 65x earnings. The point that is lost here is that MELI has a long runway to build 3 substantial businesses in internet commerce, internet payments and shipping/logistics in a region where internet penetration is still growing. Any one of these businesses could easily approach the value of eBay or PayPal.

It's on this basis that I've added $5,500 to my position in MELI, taking it to just shy of $20,000. I added to my existing stake at $269. I'll be updating my Project $1M portfolio to reflect this transaction.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MELI, AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.