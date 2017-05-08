Micron Goes For A New High Before The Fall

The initial rise in stock price allows traders the opportunity to enter a short at reduced risk.

Higher In The Short Term

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) stock has reacted favorably to recent developments which promise to take it higher in the short term. Yet, a substantial decline awaits after that temporary upturn has in likelihood taken out the $29.87 high of March 24, 2017. Presently near its highs, the developing correction has not to date been priced in.

Former SanDisk Corporation CEO Sanjay Mehrotra takes the helm at Micron on 8 May, 2017, to replace CEO Mark Durcan, who has announced his retirement. The new appointment has been well received as Mehrotra, in addition to having led SanDisk, a competitor and customer of Micron, was on the board at Western Digital Corp. (NYSE:WDC) until recently. Announcement of the new CEO saw Micron's stock move up more than 2% in one day.

The company's 64-layer TLC 3D NAND technology advances and manufacturing cost reduction, as the market moves from 2D, are viewed as positives. Micron managed a 6% lowering of cost per bit in DRAM, and a 15% lowering of cost per bit in NAND flash memory in its most recent quarter.

Internet Of Things Applications

Also, Micron has acquired some DRAM market share from Samsung Electronics Company Ltd. (OTC:SSNLF) and SK Hynix Inc. (OTC:HXSCF) in its other technology sector. To add to the positive side of the ledger, on April 24, 2017, Micron announced that it is partnering with Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to develop IoT applications in the consumer, industrial and autos segments.

The company also announced Authenta, its security technology for IoT applications. While encouraging, these IoT developments represent future promise and not short-term revenue augmentation.

Of 31 analysts recommendations for Micron surveyed by MarketWatch as at May 7, 2017, twenty-five presented Micron as a buy, two as overweight, and four as a hold. None of the analysts positioned Micron as a sell.

Prediction Of A Significant Downturn

Out of all this good news and with the stock near its highs, why then the prediction by this author of a coming significant downturn? There is a traders' maxim that goes "A new high is often a sign of market weakness. A new low is often a sign of market strength."

This describes the implicit contradictions of markets, where appearance may be deceptive. It encompasses the phenomena of marketmakers' spikes to hunt stops, and of institutional market manipulation to maximize position equity, where price is briefly jammed further in the direction of an existing trend because the order flow has already turned against it.

The signs are in. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) has closed below its 50-day moving average and has developed a pronounced amplified negative divergence. The same may be said of the iShares PHLX Semiconductor Price ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Performance To Be Subordinated To Greater Forces

These greater forces of the market as a whole and of the semiconductor sector within it, will act upon Micron in the coming period to produce a downturn in its share price. Its individual performance characteristics will be subordinated to, and affected by, a change in the economic environment in which it operates.

However, it is anticipated that prior to that dynamic playing out, because of short-term fundamentals and market behavior, Micron will first experience an interim upturn that will take out its $29.87 high. For traders wishing to take advantage of a profitable short, that interim upturn will present opportunity for a low risk sell entry.

Conclusions

As a function of short-term fundamentals and of market behavior, Micron is likely to rise to take out its March 24 high, before then progressively experiencing a substantial downturn by dint of greater market forces, driven by macroeconomics, operating upon it.

These greater market forces have not yet been priced in, presenting an attractive opportunity for a short.

