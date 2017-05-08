Coffee Holding Company - A Stock That Would Make Peter Lynch Proud

I'm a big fan of legendary value investor Peter Lynch. He looks for certain traits and charcteristics in a stock investment. Looking at Coffee Holding Co, (NASDAQ:JVA) it is obvious that it meets his litmus test, and then some. Some of these attributes, revealed in his book (One Up On Wall Street) are common to JVA's current situation: (1) Insiders are buying, (2) the company is repurchasing its own shares and (3) the shares are down 75% from their highs. (4) The company is in the middle of an effective turnaround, with five quarters of consecutive improvement, (6) recent acquisitions of Comfort Foods and Sonofresco, could be game changers. (7) New sales initiatives have brought key new distribution points, such as Smart & Final, Wal-Mart, K-mart, and Food Lion. (8) Gross profit margin has climbed 1000 basis points in the past two years. (9) An attractive "price to sales" ratio of .33, creates ample opportunity. (10) Institutions are beginning to take notice, as Ancora Advisors and the Vanguard Group each hold over 3% of JVA's shares, according to their latest 13F filings (11) a solid balance sheet.

The last time I wrote about this company was just about a year and a half ago and since then, there have been a litany of major developments. Unfortunately, since this company is devoid of research coverage, the bulk of these changes, fell under the radar screen. These positive developments could have been easily overlooked, creating a seam to exploit the inefficiencies of an efficient market. In the last year there have been just two Seeking Alpha Authors who even bothered to cover it (Peter Ostrowski and The Investment Doctor). Both took mildy bullish narratives, but the shares still seem stuck in the mud. Today, the company is much stronger than it was last year, meaning the tow truck is near connection.

Progress evident in the first quarter: Although the company experienced a $7.6 million loss of sales from its largest wholesale customer, its branded and private label sales initiatives generated $4.4 million of new business. In fact, if you exclude its Keurig sales loss, JVA actually experienced 19% sales growth. This was attained with the help of just one month of contribution by Comfort Foods (acquired on 2/24/17), a full quarter of sales from Sonofresco (a seller of tabletop roasting machines and wholesale coffee beans) and new revenue sources featuring its cafe caribe brand at Wal-Mart, K-mart and Food Lion. JVA has also been awarded a contract to handle the private labeling efforts, for Smart & Final.

Despite the caffeine purveyor seeing its overall sales fall 14% to $19.6 million, it still managed to earn 7 cents, helped by a 440 basis point gross profit margin improvement (from 11.60% to 16%). The Achilles tendon for the quarter, was a jump of $678,000 in operating expenses, attributable to the strains associated with its growth and expansion initiatives. The good news is that most of these costs were nonrecurring. If they were excluded from the first quarter, JVA would of earned 19 cents, versus 7 cents.

More insight: during the past month, CEO Andrew Gordon made open market purchases of 10,000 shares. This should indeed be a confidence booster, as CEOs buy their own stock for only one reason-to make money. In addition, its stock buyback plan has been in full force, as evidenced by a 5% reduction in shares outstanding from 6.16 million shares, to 5.86 million shares. Last, but not least, the organization will increase its roasting capacity 50% by the addition of its Comfort Foods Manufacturing plant (located in Massachusetts), to complement its Colorado and Ohio operations.

Second quarter results: their release date is set for the first week of June, and since there are no analyst projections, I will stick my neck out by providing my own. My prognostication is sales of $20.50 million, compared to $21.4 million. This top line should generate earnings of 19 cents versus 14 cents. This 35% boost in earnings, will be aided by a 150 basis point gross profit margin increase, from 15.50% to 17% and a lower share count.

The CEO and his brother have plenty of skin in the game, with over a 10% ownership stake. This could prompt them to consider finding a buyer at a big fat premium, for shareholder's to cash in. The reality is, their incomes are relatively small (per JVA's latest DEF 14A filing) for the magnitude of the company they manage. CEO Andy Gordon's salary is just $361,000, while COO David Gordon's annual pay falls to $294,000. Not a lot of money these days. Maybe they would like to cash in and enjoy early retirement. I have been involved in previous coffee company takeovers, with both Chock Full of Nuts and Eight O'clock Coffee and JVA's current situation frankly reminds me of both.

Hiring an investment advisor to seek alternative methods for enhancing shareholder value (a sale) could be the golden ticket. After all, there appears to be many buyers out there, led by JAB Holdings. This German conglomerate has been acquiring coffee companies and restaurant chains like there is no tomorrow. Another potential suitor could be Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM). This coffee producer has just moved into its new state of the art 540,000 sf processing plant in Texas. I am sure the boys at Farmer's certainly have a lot of excess capacity they would love to absorb. Lastly, Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) could also have JVA in its cross hairs, as it could certainly benefit from beefing up its supply chain. JVA's three roasting plants, and its private branding operations, could provide some nice synergy to the "king of coffee". Although SBUX has a tendency to buy other restaurant chains such as Teavana (although some argue Teavanna, was a mistake) and La Boulange Cafe, it has also acquired producers, such as Evolution Fresh, which it paid $30 million, just seven years ago (very close to JVA's current price tag of $28 million).

The bottom line: If the company remains in its present ownership form, it could eventually see 1000% appreciation, just like what happened to Diedrich Coffee (Diedrich was eventually acquired by Keurig) and FARM (this one rose from $5 to $35). The question is, will it be acquired before that occurs? Although the company has anti-takeover provisions in place, I am not sure, if they are strong enough to ward off an unwanted suitor. If not, we could easily see a premium offered, exceeding 50%. In the meantime, I have expressed my concerns to management about these poison pill provisions. In the quest for fair play, the American spirit and the free market, I feel any bylaw that inhibits or squelches these powerful forces, should be scaled back.

A final footnote: I have to be transparent. My confidence level is mighty low. That happens to be the result of two rotten, vile and very toxic stocks, that recently stripped away 66% off my account value. That being said, I would take my recommendation with a grain of salt. Secondly, the Gordon brothers possess a lot of sentimentalism towards JVA. Their father, Sterling, was the founder so I wouldn't be surprised if they had coffee running through their veins. As a consequence, they would likely be vigorously opposed to a change of control. Their probable take? They'd rather see a $50.00 stock in three years, generated by increased earnings, than a $8.00 cash buy-out tomorrow. Come to think of it, I would too.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JVA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.