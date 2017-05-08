Is It Time To Get Out Of Gold?

When it came down to the final two candidates in the French election, Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen, volatility collapsed and the need for gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) to take risk off of investors' place followed suit. This brought relative calm to the markets and now that Macron has won the election, by nearly double the votes that Le Pen received, investors can begin to shift their focus to other factors, like the June FOMC meeting. Gold may continue to see pressure in the coming weeks, despite the U.S. dollar continuing its YTD downtrend, as a positive earnings season and pro-inflationary path set by the Federal Reserve are muting any global macro weakness.

Source: Irish Times

A Final Note On The French Election

The French election has come to a close and with a victory for Macron, the pro-nationalist agenda of Le Pen will fail to see the light of day. This is the confirmation of the collapse the VIX saw a few weeks back and reduces the risk for investors in both Europe and on the entire global scale, as this was a major factor driving market volatility over the last month. In it's place is currently a void, waiting for the next large fundamental factor to surface, but there have yet to be any quality issues worth investors' time and risk aversion.

Taking a look at the VIX, we can see that in early April volatility edged up and really helped to support gold prices, because the outcome of the French election was so uncertain. The resolve that followed the first round of voting really caused investors to move out of gold, kick-starting its current downtrend. The fact that volatility is as low as it is, trading below 11 on the VIX, says a lot about the risk investors appropriate with current equity market conditions.

Source: Bloomberg

Where Is The Next Spike In Risk Coming From?

Perhaps that void can be filled after all as last week's events may have set the stage for larger problems that have a limited number of solutions. To say that crude oil bulls had a bad week last week is an understatement. Despite rallying off of oversold levels on Friday, crude oil lost 5.8% over the course of the week. The real slide came on Thursday when futures edged down nearly 4% as continually climbing American production undercuts any sort of progress made by OPEC. In a sense, American producers have caused a reversal in the progress made by massively global oil producers and the fundamentals are in the same place as they were nearly a year ago.

To top it all off, inventories remain incredibly high and producers are taking advantage of every last cent of quality pricing available. Yet, the effect on gold might not be what you expected: gold declined with crude this week. The only slight uptick we saw was when gold bottomed out just under $44/barrel and gold saw a bit of a pick up for a few hours during Friday's session. The moral of the story here is that crude is a non-event for gold and that if gold rallies this week, don't expect gold to rally as well; if anything, gold's decline will extend.

Source: Bloomberg

Crude oil is just one of the factors traders have to balance this week. The fear is obviously good for gold, but last week was a big week for data and there's a lot to consider for the week ahead. First, the Federal Reserve had one of its monthly FOMC meetings and chose to leave interest rates unchanged and really weren't concerned with the lower jobs figure from the March report, even now that it's been revised. The nonfarm payrolls report for April showed an impressive 211k jobs added versus the 185k expectation and unemployment hit a ten-year low. That sort of positivity may have the Federal Reserve a bit stressed about the pacing of previous hikes and may be inclined to make the second hike of the year at the June meeting.

Right now, markets are pricing in a 100% chance that the Federal Reserve hikes in June. That's pretty impressive. The Federal Reserve guided at the end of last year that there would be two rate hikes this year and potentially a third. Thus, what Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen says at the June FOMC meeting is going to be critically important for equity markets and for gold because it'll determine whether or not we get a third rate hike in the second half of 2017. If the tone is moderately hawkish or at all hints at a third rate hike this year, we can expect gold to decline heavily and equity markets to see a strong rally. That's going to be a critical meeting for the longer-term thesis around gold and while anything can happen over the next five weeks that alters the long-term thesis, this is the largest event on the Q2 horizon, in my opinion.

Source: Bloomberg

Shifting to price action with the USD, we're seeing a continual extension of the downtrend in the dollar, but it wasn't a terrible weak for the currency. It was a relatively calm week in the dollar until crude started to plummet and the dollar ended up posting a decline of 48 bps for the week. We're below the key level of 100 and I wouldn't expect the dollar to reverse course and edge above that level in the next couple of weeks. I see the next major catalyst for the dollar being the June FOMC meeting. Going back to the nonfarm payrolls report for just a second, we saw relatively muted response, despite the headline beat, and it really has to do with the March revision. If the dollar begins to trade sideways, we could see a similar effect in gold, but the lack of positivity that traders showed immediately following this report may indicate relative strength for gold.

Source: Bloomberg

So, what are we seeing in terms of price action for gold this week? If gold begins the week on a downtrend, it's going to have to fall through $1,222/oz before we can say that it may finish the week down. That level is where the 100 DMA is currently sitting at. If gold retraces lower and actually hits $1,200/oz, which may or may not happen this week as it may take more time, then we may be looking at the YTD uptrend have the conviction to unwind; but, if gold's decline is limited to just last week and starts on an uptick, then we could see gold begin another rally up towards the $1,300/oz mark. The moral of the story is we have to see how certain factors play out, like what happens to the dollar this week. I'm not eager enough to say buy or sell, but rather that gold is a "wait and see" kind of story at the moment.

Another thing to consider is that gold fell sharply the last couple of sessions when it broke through both its 200 and 50 DMA. That's a highly negative sign after trading above both for the better part of a month. While momentum may indicate that this precious metal is nearly oversold, I wouldn't be so quick to buy considering where the fundamentals are at.

Source: Bloomberg

Conclusion

The second quarter has brought the first real spike in volatility, followed by immediate resolve, and what is perhaps a change in gold's chart for more than just a few weeks. Next month, all eyes will be on the June FOMC meeting, where investors will either receive the confidence to extend the rally in equities or the notion that they should take some risk off of their plates and take on a higher allocation in assets like gold. For now, gold is a "show me" story and I think that investors shouldn't alter their allocations to precious metals, if any, at this time.

