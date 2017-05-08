How Disney May Have Just Solidified One Of Its Weaker Links

Now, with a deal rumored to be in place to add "Idol" to its roster and former "Idol" host Seacrest in the family, shareholders are watching a fascinating strategy unfold.

As smart as the move seemed at the time, investors are beginning to realize Disney had another endgame in mind; namely acquiring the rights to resurrect "American Idol."

Last week, ABC took a big step in shoring up one of its most profitable franchises by naming Ryan Seacrest as Kelly Ripa's permanent co-host on "LIVE!"

However successful Disney's film brands are, analysts still note the company has had a harder time elevating its TV networks, which include ABC and ESPN.

(Image Credit: Fox)

Disney (NYSE:DIS) is one of the most dominant forces in the industry.

However, go deeper than its stunning roster of successful film properties and theme parks, and the company comes back down to Earth in a significant way. As investors are aware, one of those problem areas is TV, which includes ABC and ESPN. I've also ready touched upon the ESPN quandary, but for now let's look at ABC, as this week the network took steps to shore up the network ahead of a very important time for shareholders.

The month of May represents two key moments for investors in the House of Mouse. One comes this week with the release of its new earnings report, and the other comes the week after with its 2017-2018 upfront presentation to advertisers.

For those not familiar, the upfronts are when the major networks all announce their new fall schedules in lavish NYC events designed to wine and dine advertisers. This is where you'll see executives tout their biggest and best while explaining why their network is where consumers will look in the fall.

Although I'm getting ahead of myself, as investors first need to look back to earlier last week, when Kelly Ripa announced Ryan Seacrest would be her new permanent co-host on LIVE! With Kelly (now Live! With Kelly and Ryan). The affable jack-of-all-trades modern-day Dick Clark was both the safest and smartest choice for the coveted job.

Nobody has a busier plate in Hollywood than Seacrest, and his decision to join his long-time friend behind the desk was the next logical step in his career. Seacrest has long hinted he wanted to host a show of this level, even trying his own solo talker over a decade ago, which fizzled early.

To put this in business terms, for Seacrest joining LIVE! is in a way the equivalent of what would happen if Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) bought Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). Why create your own content and distribution model when you can buy into someone else's established structure? LIVE!, even without a permanent co-host since Michael Strahan's messy exit last year, has retained its ratings stronghold on the competition.

Seacrest's entrance will give the show an additional level of stability ahead of its expected showdown in the fall with the NBC (NASDAQ:CMCSA)-backed 9 AM talker being developed for one-time Fox News (FOX, FOXA) mainstay Megyn Kelly. The showdown will be interesting, as it's the first legitimate competitor to go into that slot in a while, and shareholders should note that when Kelly sat next to Ripa as her co-host, the show saw some of its highest ratings.

Now back to Seacrest. On the surface, his addition was all about the stability I mentioned earlier. However, as it turned out, there's more to the story. As investors are well aware, Seacrest became a household name because of reality juggernaut American Idol. The Emmy-winning Fox series ended its run in 2016 after 15 seasons, but it was always rumored to be a temporary exit.

As a result, it wasn't a shock to see reports earlier this year that a bidding war between NBC and Fox had erupted over its resurrection. Ultimately, talks fell apart and Idol's return seemed to go on the backburner - until this week, when ABC made a massive play for the franchise.

And I mean a MASSIVE play.

While no official numbers/details have been released, it was enough to catch the attention of FremantleMedia (OTCPK:RGLXY) and Core Media, which own the series. It also caught Fox off guard and forced it to make another play to retain the series. At present, it looks like ABC has the advantage, and a deal may already be in place.

That Seacrest deal looms a little larger now, right?

Make no mistake, this was a smart, calculated play by ABC and its parent company, Disney. Even if the Idol play didn't work, landing Seacrest was still a big win. Yet now, with Seacrest in the Disney family and all involved hopeful he'll return to his hosting duties, you can connect the dots.

Now shareholders may ask what Disney is thinking here... after all, Fox cancelled Idol because of declining ratings and escalating salaries for Seacrest and the judge's panel. Yet, as TVLine's Matt Mitovich pointed out, American Idol's lowest-rated season over its entire run would actually make it ABC's second-rated and second-most watched show at present.

Let that sink in, because it is really a stunning fact when you think about it.

Remember, NBC's play for Idol was because it wanted the show to supplant one of the two yearly runs of The Voice so it would not only protect the show from overexposure, but give NBC the triple threat of Voice, Idol and America's Got Talent over the course of the year. Instead, now ABC gets the triple play, with Idol (potentially) joining long-running franchises Dancing With The Stars and The Bachelor/Bachelorette.

Long-time analysts have to see the irony here, as ABC was one of the (many) networks that famously passed on Idol 16 years ago. Now the network has a chance to right the wrong - at a time where it needs it the most.

However, investors need to be aware this is not a done deal yet (and it could change again by the time this posts), even though insiders are hinting it will be announced at ABC's upfront presentation mid-month. The major point of contention seems to be where Idol would tape. Producers are reportedly adamant it stay in Los Angeles, but many want it moved to New York as part of its re-invention. Of course, New York is also where Ryan Seacrest now currently resides because of LIVE.

According to the latest (and again, keep in mind this changes fairly regularly), the plan is for Idol to stay in LA and have Seacrest make a series of overnight trips back and forth. While that would be taxing on any normal person, if anyone can pull it off, it would be Seacrest.

If all this comes together, then Idol could become the cornerstone of ABC's Sunday night lineup, which has taken a hit the last few years. Although it is also possible ABC wants to use Idol as a Monday night weapon against The Voice. Either way, it could help the network fill holes it has never been able to plug, and it will make the next few weeks even more fascinating to watch unfold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.