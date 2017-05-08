Occidental Beats Earnings And Revenue Expectations, But Lowers 2017 Production Outlook

However, with the Permian as the catalyst the outlook can improve.

In the 1Q 2017, Occidental (NYSE:OXY) beats earnings by $0.08/share and revenue by $80 million - M. However, lower reported 2017 production and outlook guidance disappointed investors sending equity shares lower. Some of the disappointment is self-inflicted. Company is divesting assets to focus on higher potential new areas as the Permian; making it difficult for investors to accurately gauge performance.

On a Reported Basis: Including asset divestitures and special items

All quarterly comparisons are 1Q 2017 to 1Q 2016.

Source: OXY 1Q 2017 Earnings Report

The good news is that behind a tailwind of higher oil prices the Company's world-wide (WW) revenues jumped 31% to roughly $3 billion - B year-over-year on the quarter. WW earnings soared 50% to $117 M.

The bad news is that OXY's global oil & gas production fell 11% YoY in the 1Q 2017 to 584,000 boe/d just below investor expectations of 586,000 boe/d. WW and U.S. oil production dropped 9% and 3%, respectively. Occidental has reduced its 2Q production outlook to range from 580,000 - 595,000 boe/day. But, OXY's new 2Q outlook is below investors' earlier target of 633,000 boe/d.

The other shoe that dropped was that WW and U.S. natural gas production fell 18% and 9%, respectively.

Moving forward, all is not lost as relatively more oil production increased OXY's oil weighting YoY globally and in the U.S. to 77% and 81%, respectively. The greater oil leverage positions OXY to benefit from higher oil prices over the long-term. However, higher oil prices in 1Q 2017 were unable to overcome lower U.S. oil production as U.S. earnings turned south to a deficit of $122 M.

Company is targeting oil & gas production for the full year 2017 in a range from 595,000 boe/d to 615,000 boe/d lower than earlier expectations.

Source: OXY 1Q 2017 Presentation

On a positive side, quarterly cash flow YoY soared nearly four times to $652 M propelled by higher oil prices. Although capital spending - capex increased 9% YoY, a net operating cash flow (NOCF) deficit in 1Q 2016 improved by 82% to a deficit of $100 M.

But Company's cash flow outlook does appear brighter as OXY's budget is based on roughly $50 oil and is targeting a break-even cash flow that funds dividends and feeds a 5% to 8% production growth.

Source: OXY 1Q 2017 Presentation

Source: OXY 1Q 2017 Presentation

Hurdles to watch going forward are capital spending that increased world-wide and in the U.S. 15% and 27%, respectively. Company-wide return on sales was flat YoY at 3.9%. Debt leverage increased to 32% YoY from the prior quarter.

Turning to the Permian

For OXY the future lies with the Permian. In 1Q 2017 production grew a modest 1% to 129,000 boe/d. However, Company's full year Permian production target is in a range from 140,000 - 150,000 boe/d. From a 1Q 2017 production level at 129,000 boe/d, the target range would imply a growth rate from 8.5% to 16% for the remainder of 2017.

Source: OXY 1Q 2017 Presentation

Asset divestitures are expected to fund the Permian production growth prospects that should help turn NOCF to a surplus.

Source: OXY 1Q 2017 Presentation

The table below highlights financial and operating metrics based on company reported data. The data is not adjusted or normalized for divestitures or special non-recurring items.

The table below highlights financial and operating metrics based on company pro-forma adjusted data. The data is adjusted or normalized for divestitures and special non-recurring items.

A few main pro-forma adjusted metrics to highlight from the table below. After adjusting for asset divestitures, WW and U.S. oil production declines were not as severe as reported. WW and U.S. gas production increased rather decreased. WW and U.S. oil & gas earnings remained relatively unchanged from the reported basis to pro-forma.

Source: OXY 1Q 2017 Earnings Report.

Conclusion:

OXY had mixed results in the quarter. The Company surpassed investor's financial expectations; but disappointed on production metrics. Particularly, OXY's production outlook is lower than expected for the remainder of 2017. OXY has its work cut out for it to regain investors' enthusiasm for its equity shares.

Year to date, OXY's equity shares are down roughly 13%, but may be poised to break to the upside, if oil prices move higher and production can move above Company guidance. Shares began to recoup losses on Friday from the day prior when earnings were released. However, much of the increase in OXY's equity price can be attributed to the jump in oil prices on Friday.

Currently, OXY's shares are trading at its weighted moving average, but are significantly below the broader energy index the XLE. Momentum indicators as the relative strength index (RSI) and price to volume (PVT) have been on a downward trend. These indicators jumped higher on Friday, but it remains to be seen if the shares can reverse the downward trend on a sustained basis. Chart below, OXY is orange line, XLE is blue line, and weighted average is green line.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking the "Follow" button at the top of this page.

Disclaimer: Please do your own research on the company's SEC filings, press releases and any relevant information to determine whether this company is suitable for your investment risk profile. The reader should contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not a registered investment advisor, and this article is not an advice to buy or sell stock in any company. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.