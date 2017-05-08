Alimco Financial - An Interesting Net-Net Situation

Alimco Financial (OTCPK:ALMC) is a rarity in the current high-flying markets: a classic Graham net-net - in other words, a stock selling below a conservatively calculated value of what you'd get if you shut down and liquidated it. Net-nets were abundant in the decades after the Depression, but now are as rare as four-leaf clovers.

Alimco also has the distinction of having the simplest financial statements I've ever seen. The balance sheet consists almost entirely of cash and securities on the asset side; liabilities are minimal. The current stock price bid/ask is 92/95 cents a share, while the value of the cash and securities net of all liabilities is 1.25 a share. There are about 33M shares outstanding.

A brief history is in order, to see how this curious situation arose. This used to be a normal company that designed stuff, had it made, and sold it. Their name was Alliance Semiconductor, and they sold electronic components. In the early 2000s they suffered a series of large operating losses.

In 2005, activist investor Bryant Riley mounted a proxy fight and took over the board. The new management quickly decided to liquidate the company and distribute the proceeds to shareholders. They sold off the company's assets and paid out the resulting cash in a series of special dividends. This would normally be where the lights get turned out, but a couple of hard-to-liquidate assets were left.

First, they had a bunch of auction rate securities. As you may remember, these were floating rate bonds sold by Wall Street as safe high-yield investments - a phrase that should always make you check your wallet. The market for these bonds froze up during the financial crisis, causing losses for many. Rather than sell their auction rate securities for peanuts, the company chose to wait the market out. During this time, they went dark (stopped filing with the SEC), probably to reduce cash burn while they waited (they continued filing some financials at otcmarkets.com). They were finally able to sell the last of these bonds off at a decent price in 2014, leaving them with over 30M in cash as of Sept. 30, 2014.

Second, due to the aforementioned series of large losses, the company also had a large amount of NOLs (net operating losses) that could be valuable if the company was to start generating profits, since they could be used to offset taxes on those profits. On the company's Sept. 30, 2014, balance sheet, this appears as a fully-reserved 72.4M deferred tax asset. In the old days these NOLs could be moved around between companies, but nowadays monetizing them is trickier - I'm no expert, but my understanding is a change of control nullifies the NOLs, so the company itself must start generating profits - for example by buying a profitable business or undertaking a new business.

Following the sale of the auction rate securities in 2014, nothing much happened for some months - that 30M in cash sat little changed on the balance sheet until Mar. 31, 2015. I conjecture that this time was spent looking for a one-shot deal to purchase a profitable company with the cash and monetize the NOLs. At that point, some investments started showing up on the balance sheet, initially only a few million but growing to 8M by the end of 2015, and continuing to increase thereafter. On Sept. 2, 2015, the company issued a press release announcing a new strategy of "developing businesses in areas where its board and its management team have specific domain knowledge including, among others, energy, telecommunications, wireless and mining" and noting they had made "some targeted investments in operating businesses in one or more of these areas." On Jan. 17, 2017, the company further refined its strategy, announcing a name change to Alimco Financial and stating "Alimco's recent focus has been to develop and expand its finance business. Alimco has participated in several finance transactions over the past year in areas where management and the board have experience and expertise." Their website states "the Company's new strategy is based upon years of working with businesses that are either constrained by traditional commercial institutions or simply do not have access to capital. Alimco Financial takes a creative and unique approach to financing and is willing to take the time and energy to understand the business opportunity and custom craft financing solutions that makes sense for both sides."

The company's investment/finance approach appears pretty successful so far, as cash and investments have grown to 41.4M as of Mar. 31, 2017 (an increase of about 11M over two years), while liabilities remain minimal.

Risks:

The main risks I see are management blowing the cash on bad investments, or using their control to disfavor minority shareholders. I take some comfort in management's record over the past few years - they seem to have acted with patience and some conservatism. Also, management is apparently affiliated with Lloyd Miller, who is an interesting activist investor in his own right.

Catalysts:

One possible catalyst would be the company taking a higher profile, for example, by resuming filing with the SEC. I have no nonpublic information, but have noticed the company has taken several interesting steps recently. Early in 2017 they changed their name to Alimco Financial and launched a reasonably slick website with an updated business description. They have also started reporting financial results much more promptly and switched to a calendar fiscal year. I think these steps wouldn't have been needed if all they intended was to stay in their current dark mode. Another possible catalyst would be a larger deal creating a clearer path to monetizing their NOLs.

Caveats: This is a low-volume stock, often with a wide bid-ask spread (large market orders not recommended). There is a poison pill adopted to protect the NOLs that kicks in at 4.95% of shares (about 1.6M shares).

References:

Alimco Financial website

OTC filings

SEC filings

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALMC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.