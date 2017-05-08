Chesapeake Energy: Careless 10-Q Whispers Or Sound Warnings?

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) management reports a fairly cheerful future ahead. But it is in the shareholders' interest to look at the 10-Q and see if that future holds up under closer scrutiny. Some of the whispers from the 10-Q are either some careless or unimportant gossip, or some insight into the future.

"We have a $4.0 billion senior secured revolving credit facility that matures in December 2019. As of March 31, 2017, we had no outstanding borrowings under the revolving credit facility and had used $697 million of the revolving credit facility for various letters of credit (including the $461 million supersedeas bond with respect to the 2019 Notes litigation discussed in Note 4). As discussed in Note 4, on April 28, 2017, the Company paid $441 million as a result of the 2019 Notes litigation with cash on hand and borrowings under the revolving credit facility and the related supersedeas bond was released. The terms of the revolving credit facility include covenants limiting, among other things, our ability to incur additional indebtedness, make investments or loans, create liens, consummate mergers and similar fundamental changes, make restricted payments, make investments in unrestricted subsidiaries and enter into transactions with affiliates. We were in compliance with all applicable financial covenants under the agreement as of March 31, 2017" "The amendment reduced the interest coverage ratio from 1.1 to 1.0 to 0.65 to 1.0 through the first quarter of 2017, after which it will increase to 0.70 to 1.0 for the second quarter of 2017, 1.2 to 1.0 for the third quarter of 2017 and 1.25 to 1.0 thereafter. The amendment also includes a collateral value coverage test whereby if the collateral value coverage ratio, tested as of March 31, 2017, falls below 1.25 to 1.0, our borrowing ability will be reduced in order to satisfy such ratio. Our collateral value exceeded the 1.25 to 1.0 threshold as of March 31, 2017. The amendment also gives us the ability to incur up to $2.5 billion of first lien indebtedness secured on a pari passu basis with the existing obligations under the credit agreement, subject to a position in the collateral proceeds waterfall in favor of the revolving lenders and affiliated hedge providers and the other limitations on junior lien debt set forth in the credit agreement. After taking into account the term loan, the amount of additional first lien indebtedness permitted by the revolving credit facility is $1.0 billion. "

In addition the first lien secured leverage ratio and the net debt to capitalization ratio suspended.

This agreement and the amendments will slow the process of rationalizing the outstanding contracts. The company can only afford so many charges before a covenant violation kicks in. So management cannot move too fast to get rid of onerous contracts. If they do, the impairment charges could cause covenant violations. Writeoffs hurt not only earnings ratios but also balance sheet ratios. So to maintain necessary liquidity, management may be prioritizing which problems to clean up and how fast to clean up those problems.

Similarly, property sales have caused impairment charges also. So they can affect the leverage ratio as well as any EBITDA ratios. So this management really could be between a rock and a hard place. Property sales that would cause too large of impairment may not be possible even if the operating costs of those properties are a drag.

Some of these amendments are only good for part of the year. If things do not begin to improve soon, this company could have a very rough fall. Even if the company did receive an extension of some of the easier terms, that is not necessarily a good thing. Until management guides to a clear solution out of the current morass, investors will be guessing about the future of the company.

Source: Chesapeake Energy First Quarter 2017 10-Q

Even after all of the writeoffs, there is still $10 billion of commitments listed. More to the point there is a whisper about $10 billion of commitments, production is declining, and properties need to be sold to raise money. So more impairments and writeoffs are clearly on the way. Plus these commitments will decrease the sales value of the relevant properties when they are sold to raise money.

Source: Chesapeake Energy First Quarter 2017 10-Q

The Chesapeake bulls have been saying that the company will be a lot better with higher commodity prices. Selling prices per BOE did increase 42% after hedging effects due to the newfound emphasis on oil production. While that enabled a return to quarterly profits, cash flow did not follow.

Maybe $100 WTI oil and $4 MCF for gas would get this company out of trouble. The whispers are that other companies will do far better in any sustained price gain than this company. This company has financial leverage that is working against investors. The operating leverage has not been able to overcome the financial leverage problems so far. That is often the case with commodity companies. Usually one company comes along and manages to make both leverages work in the right direction. It is similar to the lottery ticket effect. All the losses along the way are forgotten, and the one big winner is the focus even if that big winner did not make up for the losses.

Source: Chesapeake Energy First Quarter 2017 10-Q

As shown above cash flow used by operating activities before changes in assets and liabilities was actually $14 million but it was cash flow provided by operations of $243 million the year before. Despite a big increase in the average selling price, payments to get out of contracts over the last year, and other touted improvements, cash flow is not dramatically better. The $10 billion above points to more mandatory use of cash flow before the needs of the capital budget. That implies more property sales to fund exploration and production. This company appears to be getting into a financial tailspin. The whispers are getting louder.

Source: Chesapeake Energy First Quarter 2017 10-Q

The bulls will point to the impairment charges and state that the cash flow is really from operations and about $391 million better than stated. But that means the selling price gained 40% and yet cash flow improved only about $140 million for the quarter from the last year. The comparison is more favorable when comparing to the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017. But even so cash flow is far below the established spending goals of the company management guidance.

The problem is that cash flow needs to increase to service the debt, the capital budget, and other company needs. That improvement of cash flow discussed above is basically "a drop in the bucket" compared to where the company needs to be. The $9 billion in debt would point to a required minimum cash flow of about $750 million a quarter. That is only referring to debt servicing and not some of the special one-time payments. No matter how the figures are rearranged, the cash flow from operations is nowhere near that amount. Right now commodity prices are declining so the situation could become a lot more challenging.

"On April 24, 2017, we received notice from the U.S. Supreme Court that it would not review our appeal of the decision by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York regarding the redemption at par value of our 6.775% Senior Notes due 2019. As a result of this decision, on April 28, 2017 we paid $441 million with cash on hand and borrowings under the revolving credit facility and the related supersedeas bond was released. See Note 4 of the notes to our condensed consolidated financial statements included in Item 1 of Part I of this report for further discussion of the recent developments in this litigation."

More importantly, the cash flow for the second quarter has essentially been spent by the announcement above. Whispers of more payments are on the way abound. Like some of the other expenses, this is shown as a current liability accrual in the previous slides. So there will not be an income effect. But the cash is gone. The continuing saga of profit improvements without cash flow improvements is a warning to investors. If only the special one time payments for various reasons would cease and desist. Future but very necessary property sales make that a very dim possibility.

The working capital deficit is already huge and this announcement will make things worse. Until these one time charges stop, the cash flow will be hammered into the future. These one time charges and their related payments have been happening frequently for some time. Already, this fiscal year, much of the cash flow from operations for two quarters is accounted for as non-recurring payments. The declining production may accelerate the trend.

The roughly $9 billion in long term liabilities is causing some strain on the ability of the company to function. If those liabilities were not there, then some of these agreements could be met and other problems would be a lot better. But the lack of profits, cash flow, and low EBITDA is clashing with various debt covenants. So even though the debt payments have been deferred until further into the future, the presence of that debt is causing problems. Debt must be paid no matter what. Despite the best efforts of this management, the decrease of long term debt amounts is far from satisfactory.

Source: Chesapeake Investors Latest 2017 Guidance On The Company Website

As shown above the company forecasts production increases for the first time in awhile. However, the company is spending about $2 billion. The second quarter increase will basically begin to undo for the first quarter decline. The company will have spent nearly $ 1 billion on production that is still lower than the fourth quarter.

So the increasing oil emphasis must cancel the effect of the overall production decline and provide enough cash flow increase to properly service the debt and the capital budget. But as shown above, management has already spent the cash flow for the second quarter. So the debt progress announced at the beginning of the year will be at least partially erased until some property sales are announced and those announcements close.

Source: Chesapeake Energy First Quarter, 2017 Press Release

The hope and maybe the certainty is that the level of expenditures and the increasing operation activity levels will lead to production increases. However, at least for this year, any debt sales will likely fund the capital budget. Long term debt is unlikely to decline further unless the payments to get out of onerous contracts cease. That appears very unlikely until management guides to the contrary. The silence on the issue from management is just deafening right now. That is really not good for sustained future long term gains on the common. The 10-Q is really whispering that there is more bad news ahead.

Property sales could make the production for the coming quarters less than anticipated. In fact anticipated property sales of $2 billion to $3 billion may accelerate the production decline. Lately, commodity prices have decreased. This will reduce the value of properties that are already encumbered with some onerous contracts. Besides, not all financial crises start with the banks and the lenders.

"Some of our counterparties have requested or required us to post collateral as financial assurance of our performance under certain contractual arrangements, such as gathering, processing, transportation and hedging agreements. As of May 1, 2017, we have received requests and posted approximately $293 million in collateral under such arrangements. We may be requested or required by other counterparties to post additional collateral in an aggregate amount of approximately $431 million, which may be in the form of additional letters of credit, cash or other acceptable collateral. "

This situation described above can be very normal. However, one sign of deteriorating company condition often comes from the parties that know the company best. If this demand for more cash or collateral accelerates, then investors have a warning that industry vendors no longer trust the financial health of the company.

"As of March 31, 2015, we had no outstanding borrowings under our revolving credit facility and had utilized approximately $15 million of the facility for various letters of credit."

As shown above, the first quarter of fiscal year 2015 (click on the May 6, 2015 filing) reveals far less letters of credit outstanding. Consider this a "straw in the wind" that more trouble may be on the way. It is by no means comprehensive, but it agrees with the general decreasing liquidity, the declining production and the property sales combined with a less than anticipated reduction in long term debt. Right now the lenders publicly back the company. But there is a redetermination scheduled for June, 2017, that is looking more critical. The lack of debt on the credit lines may prove a big help to the company. But any significant decrease in the credit lines may lead to a snowball effect either from the vendors or other lenders.

Investors should monitor the letters of credit situation closely as the quarter progress for further indications of trouble or financial progress. That indicator is by no means a cure-all and should be used in conjunction with other indicators. At a certain point, vendor demand for cash can threaten the existence of the company. The beginning of the end does not always show up as a lender demand. Just based upon a very brief (cursory) inspection, the vendors have less faith in the company than they did two years ago.

Source: Chesapeake Energy First Quarter, 2017 Press Release

Key operating numbers continue to improve. Some are downright good. But the cost to improve the gathering, processing and transportation expenses is proving a significant impairment to company financial health. Interest expenses are increasing. That is a deadly combination when it is combined with declining production. The continuing non-recurring charges are badly hurting progress even though they are not in the chart above. Until management guides to an end to those charges investors need to beware of more charges in the future.

The debt may not be due for awhile, but the company has really not shown enough progress to reassure the market that the remaining debt will be paid. That lack of progress demonstrates the depth of the problems of this company. Management has made some great strides, but it still has a lot of improvement needed ahead before this stock becomes a valid investment grade proposition with capital gains potential. The latest 10-Q is really whispering to avoid these shares for awhile.

I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.