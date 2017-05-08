How Recent Events Help - And Hurt - The Bull Case For National Beverage

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) is well on its way to being a battleground stock - if it's not there already - and the events of the last few days seem likely to accelerate that move. An initiation at 'Sell' from Maxim Capital - to $33 against a price of $92 at the time! - knocked FIZZ shares off all-time highs. National Beverage CEO Nick Caporella countered with a rebuttal to the report in his typically colorful language, while also releasing preliminary FY17 results five days after the fiscal year ended. To top it off, National Beverage added a $1.50 special dividend announcement the following day.

I've generally been bullish on FIZZ, even after a huge run in the stock off January lows around $45. And I still believe the long-term story here is holding up well. There are risks here, and volatility is likely to persist, if not increase. But, so far at least, the good news from National Beverage outweighs the bad.

The Good News: The Numbers

There've been two pillars to the bear case on FIZZ. The first has been so-called "red flags" relative to governance, which apparently were cited by Maxim's Anthony Vendetti, and detailed in a short report from Glaucus Research in September. I've argued that the core of Glaucus' argument simply failed to hold up under closer scrutiny, and I still think that's the case. The basic problem with the allegations made of earnings manipulation in 2010-2012 is that no one would have cared. The point of earnings manipulation is to hit some sort of expectations; FIZZ didn't have any expectations. There was no analyst coverage (Caporella must miss those days), sub-2% short interest, and limited volume.

Rather, the simpler story about what Glaucus called the "inexplicable financial performance" at National Beverage is that LaCroix took off. It costs less to make than the legacy soda products (because it has limited ingredients beyond water) and a growing cult following allowed sales to grow with minimal marketing expense. Gross margin expanded and SG&A leveraged as LaCroix became a greater share of revenue. To anyone who lives in Chicago, in particular (as I have on and off for a decade), the numbers here make sense. I don't have access to Vendetti's report, and there are some governance concerns (more on that later), but the case for inflated earnings here simply is not credible in my view.

The second pillar is valuation, and I'll admit FIZZ isn't cheap. And it's important to remember that roughly half of sales (we don't know exactly how much since National Beverage doesn't disclose it) comes not from LaCroix, but from Shasta and Faygo sodas, where sales appear to be declining.

So looking at FY17 preliminary figures of $826 million in revenue and $2.27 in EPS, FIZZ's valuation doesn't look that ridiculous. EV/revenue is 4.3-4.4x (depending on year-end cash), and EV/EPS is in the 35-36x range. Bai sold to Dr Pepper Snapple (NYSE:DPS) for ~4x forward revenue; Vitaminwater sold for 6x (albeit in 2007 in a disastrous acquisition). Meanwhile, Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) trades at a similar plus-cash EPS multiple, and it's coming off a quarter where net income increased less than 9%.

The problem is that if you back out the no-growth legacy soda sales, the implied valuation for LaCroix looks far higher - something closer to 7x revenue and ~45x EPS (if you assume that soda generates half of sales and is worth 1x revenue, and ~30% of profit and is worth mid-teens).

But if you look at the FY17 numbers, even those multiples don't look ridiculous. Yes, LaCroix is half-ish of revenue. But that half drove EPS up 73% for the year, and still 60% in Q4. (Q4 numbers are my calculations based on past filings and press releases; they are subject to a bit of rounding error.) Sales increased 17%, which implies growth in LaCroix was likely near 40%. Q4 revenue growth did decelerate - to roughly 12% year-over-year. But that 12% revenue growth is leveraged into 60% net income and ~58% EBITDA improvement.

Q4 growth rates, even assume they decelerate this year, suggest FIZZ could target $3 per share in EPS in FY18. That's a ~27x forward multiple plus cash. Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is trading at 22x (I think that valuation is insane, but that's another story). Even if LaCroix is 50-60% of the business, a 5-turn premium to what is truly a zero-growth company is not prima facie absurd.

Coming out of Q4, the short case simply looks very shaky. A short here is a bet on basically one or more of three outcomes:

The numbers are somehow false. Again, I'm skeptical. LaCroix's growth is evident to pretty much every person in the Chicagoland area, at least. And the prior-year allegation simply isn't strong enough.

LaCroix and/or sparkling water is a fad, or at the least is headed for a plateau reasonably quickly. In that scenario, LaCroix stalls out, which pretty much ends margin expansion, and what appear like declining profits in soda means EPS growth is zero. The multiple drops back toward the high teens, and FIZZ is worth $40-50 at best.

Management somehow blows up the company.

The Bad News: The Perception

I am certain Maxim's ultimate goal is to create havoc and deliberately misguide investors in order to profit from a short position.

That's a quote from Caporella in National Beverage's release "rebuking" the Maxim report. Simply put, it's unethical and it's unacceptable. Vendetti confirmed in an email that Maxim does not have a short fund and he has no personal position, both disclosures found in the report.

I'm not a securities lawyer, so I'm not sure whether the accusation would be a crime if true, but I imagine it would at least merit civil penalties. At the least, Caporella is publicly calling an analyst a liar with no evidence; at worst, he's alleging fraud and market manipulation. Caporella's decision to make that accusation - "certain" leaves little room for doubt - without evidence reflects poorly on both himself and his company.

So does the petty threat in the special dividend announcement to prevent shareholders from earning fees for lending stock to short sellers. That's particularly true when rising short interest has come in combination with the big run for FIZZ:

FIZZ data by YCharts

And the fact is that shorts/FIZZ bears have made a few legitimate points over the past few quarters. Even though I do not believe charges of earnings manipulation are true, governance and disclosure at National Beverage are substandard. Caporella said in the release regarding the Maxim report that "I want to assist those who write about LaCroix and Shasta SDA (soft drink alternative) future growth prospects and ultimate value..." One way might be to actually let those bullish authors - and everyone else in the market - know what the actual sales of LaCroix and Shasta SDA are. Another might be to not have management compensation run through a 1% fee of sales with no detail as to where and on whom that money is spent.

Caporella's language can be difficult to decipher and even jarring, particularly to investors new to the FIZZ story who are used to corporate jargon. But the problems with the commentary this week go beyond language. It's another step altogether to accuse a bearish analyst outright of market manipulation. It's not comforting to see the desire to only help bullish authors - or links in a company press release to only bullish SA coverage. It seems to show a CEO focused on short-term price movements (and thus missing entirely the irony of quoting Warren Buffett). Add to that the complaints about shareholders lending stock, and it shows a CEO who believes that loyalty is the ultimate responsibility of the shareholder, not the executive - when most investors would believe that loyalty is supposed to run the other way.

Does that commentary break the bull case? I don't know. My self-righteousness aside, I'd argue that the pronouncements could raise doubts in the eyes of a potential acquirer - but that's probably a stretch in the corporate world. An accretive acquisition is going through pretty much no matter what the target CEO says (though bears might point to the failed acquisition by Asahi (OTC:ASBRY), discussed by Glaucus in its report). I do think it likely contributes to volatility in the near term - there's probably no better way to get the attention of short sellers than to publicly criticize them.

And I'd add that one real risk here is that Caporella, who keeps hinting at support of President Trump, comes out with some sort of more clear or at least more forceful, political statement. Speaking on behalf of the LaCroix drinkers I know, few if any saw the election as evidence that "America put a capital 'H' on Hope again," as Caporella seemed to imply in the Q3 release (dated November 30), or were particularly thrilled by the confirmation of Neil Gorsuch as a Supreme Court justice (which Caporella supported in the release on Friday). Fair or not (and I believe it's massively unfair, but that's a different discussion), "LaCroix money goes to a Trump supporter" is not a good look for a brand that focuses its marketing efforts through online support to what is certainly a majority-Democrat demographic.

Overall, the past week doesn't change my opinion of FIZZ, personally - but I'd imagine it hardens the battle lines somewhat. There's more than enough in the implied Q4 numbers to keep the fundamental bull case intact. And there's more than enough in the commentary to goad the shorts a little bit, at the least. I'd expect this week's dip to be bought, as pretty much all of them have been over the past few quarters. And I still think FIZZ gets to $100 (25-30x $3.50+ in EPS isn't a big ask in the next 18-24 months), with a few more bull/bear fights along the way. But there are risks here, to be sure, and some of them were highlighted this week. Whether those risks play out remains to be seen.

