227 Marijuana Stocks: April And Early May 2017 Downward Drift Continues For The Sector

My Seeking Alpha Portfolio of Marijuana Stocks
My equal-weighted [EW] index of N=227 marijuana stock continues to decline, since my last Seeking Alpha article. As always, the entire spreadsheet, using my Seeking Alpha portfolio, is contained in the Appendix.
The average price-per-share [PPS for N=227 stocks] declined from $2.01 to $1.92, during this first week in May, or a bit more than 4% in a single week. The rate of decline appears to be slowing, from -2.4% during the last week in April to -1.8% during the first week in May, This may represent a good time for entry into Canadian "big caps," but I would recommend that only for long-term buy-and-hold investors.
The Horizons Medical Marijuana Life Sciences Exchange Traded Fund (ETF)
The Horizons Medical Marijuana Life Sciences Exchange Traded Fund is also showing some decline in Net Asset Value. Below is the Daily Net Asset Value [NAV] for the Horizons Medical Marijuana Life Sciences Exchange Traded Fund [ETF] (TSE: HMMJ) through May 6, 2017:
Top holdings in the fund follow, and these might represent some of the better targets for your portfolio:
Why "Bigger" Canadian Stocks Might be Best Bets
If you are a long-term buy-and-hold investor, you want to select the "market share leaders" in the more fully developed Canadian market, since Canada is leading the U.S. in sector or segment growth and maturity. Below is a graphic showing the [1] introduction, [2] early growth, [3] maturity, and [4] declining stages of a product life cycle. In the cases of both [a] recreational and [b] medical marijuana, there is not likely to be a [4] decline. Instead, there will be life cycle extensions or expansion.
Do not be too terribly concerned about profitability. You want market share and economies of scale. The graphic that follows shows both above and below break-even stages of operations for a firm, where loss and profit regions are identified. Ideally, you want the market share leader, approaching capacity or economies of scale. It is very common for market share leaders to have relatively high debt. This is okay, as long as fixed cost per unit are declining and lower than competitors will higher fixed costs per unit. The latter will fail and be bought by the former, as the sector matures.
So, initially, higher debt and higher fixed costs, both of which suggest higher risk (in the form of financial leverage and operating leverage, respectively), are okay. As long as the firm is able to finance growth, market share leadership is the key! You want to attempt to buy-and-hold the next Amazon.com [AMZN] or Sirius Satellite [SIRI] or Netflix [NFLX], but you want to buy-and-hold the marijuana [1] recreational and [2] medical sector or segment counterparts!
(If you have some good examples of firms with multiple data points with respect to capacity and output that can be mapped to financials, I would be happy to take a look at the data. I need the "cost driver" to "map" to and statistically determine a cost equation, and this data might be available at some future point in time, but I am not sure that it is, presently.)
My Recommendations
My recommendations follow:
- In the near-term, select only "best of breed" and/or "big-cap" Canadian stocks for long-term buy-and-hold positions. This alternative is for the "stock pickers." These should be anticipated "market share leaders."
- Also, in the near-term, you might choose a more carefree approach, and simply invest in the Horizons Medical Marijuana Life Sciences Exchange Traded Fund [ETF].
- My personal preference and the strategy I will employ is to buy the micro-caps on or about December 20-21, 2017. I want to buy the "beaten up" stocks during "tax loss selling/harvesting" season, in anticipation of a "January effect."
You could, of course, do a bit of all 3 of the above. Do not forget other sectors or segments of the economy. Diversity!
APPENDIX
Disclosure: I am/we are long BLOZF.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.