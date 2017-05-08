227 Marijuana Stocks: April And Early May 2017 Downward Drift Continues For The Sector

|
Includes: ACAN, ACBFF, ACCA, ACGX, ACOL, ADVT, AERO, AFPW, AGTK, AMFE, AMMJ, APHQF, ATTBF, AVT, AVTCQ, AXIM, BABL, BAYP, BLDV, BLOZF, BLPG, BTFL, BUDZ, BXNG, CAFS, CANL, CANN, CARA, CBCA, CBDS, CBGI, CBIS, CBMJ, CBNT, CBSC, CCAN, CGRA, CGRW, CHUM, CIIX, CLSH, CNAB, CNBX, CNZCF, CPMD, CRLRQ, CRTL, CRWG, CSAX, CVSI, DEWM, DIGP, DIRV, DPWW, DSCR, EAPH, ECIGQ, EDXC, EFFI, EMMBF, ENCC, ENDO, ENRT, ERBB, ESPH, ESSI, ETST, FBEC, FFFC, FITX, FNREF, FRLF, FSPM, FTPM, FUTL, FWDG, GBHL, GBHPF, GBLX, GEAR, GLAG, GLDFF, GNBT, GRCU, GRCV, GRNH, GRPOF, GRSO, GRWC, GRWG, GTSO, GWPH, GYOG, HALB, HEMP, HLIX, HLSPY, HMKTF, HMPQ, HVST, ICBU, ICNM, IGC, IGPK, IGRW, IIPR, IJJP, IMLFF, INCC, INQD, INSY, ITNS, IVITF, KAYS, KGKG, KSHB, LATF, LCTC, LDSYF, LGBI, LSCG, LVVV, LXRP, MBOO, MCIG, MCOA, MCPI, MDCL, MDCN, MDEX, MDRM, MEDT, MGWFF, MJLB, MJMD, MJMJ, MJNA, MJNE, MJTK, MMHC, MNTR, MQPXF, MQTRF, MRPHF, MSRT, MYDX, MYEC, MYHI, NDEV, NEWC, NGBL, NGMC, NHLE, NMUS, NRTI, NSPDF, NTRR, NVGT, NWWTF, NXTTF, OGRMF, OPMZ, OSLH, OWCP, OXIS, PHOT, PKPH, PLPL, PMCB, PMCM, PNPL, PNTV, POTN, PRMCF, PRRE, PTOG, PUFXF, PZOO, QEDN, QRSRF, REFG, REVI, RFMK, RMHB, RSSFF, SAGD, SGBY, SING, SIPC, SLNX, SLTK, SMG, SNNC, SPLIF, SPRWF, SRNA, STEV, STWC, TAUG, TBQBF, TECR, THCBF, TRPX, TRTC, TWMJF, UAMM, UBQU, UMBBF, UNGS, USEI, USMJ, VAPE, VAPI, VAPR, VATE, VHUB, VNTH, VPCO, VPOR, VRCI, VRTHF, WCIG, WDRP, WTII, XXII, ZDPY, ZYNE
by: Anthony Cataldo

Summary

My equal-weighted [EW] index of N=227 marijuana stocks declined by 2.4% during the last week in April and another 1.8% during the first week in May.

The Daily Net Asset Value [NAV] for the Horizons Medical Marijuana Life Sciences Exchange Traded Fund [ETF] is also in decline.

While these relatively low values might represent a buying opportunity, I encourage long-term investors to target “market share leaders” and the “best in the sector.”.

In the near-term, I recommend long-term buy-and-hold for relatively big-cap Canadian marijuana stocks, only.

History suggests that the best time to take an initial position in the micro-cap marijuana stocks is on or about December 20-21, 2017.

My Seeking Alpha Portfolio of Marijuana Stocks

My equal-weighted [EW] index of N=227 marijuana stock continues to decline, since my last Seeking Alpha article. As always, the entire spreadsheet, using my Seeking Alpha portfolio, is contained in the Appendix.

The average price-per-share [PPS for N=227 stocks] declined from $2.01 to $1.92, during this first week in May, or a bit more than 4% in a single week. The rate of decline appears to be slowing, from -2.4% during the last week in April to -1.8% during the first week in May, This may represent a good time for entry into Canadian "big caps," but I would recommend that only for long-term buy-and-hold investors.

The Horizons Medical Marijuana Life Sciences Exchange Traded Fund (ETF)

The Horizons Medical Marijuana Life Sciences Exchange Traded Fund is also showing some decline in Net Asset Value. Below is the Daily Net Asset Value [NAV] for the Horizons Medical Marijuana Life Sciences Exchange Traded Fund [ETF] (TSE: HMMJ) through May 6, 2017:

Top holdings in the fund follow, and these might represent some of the better targets for your portfolio:

Why "Bigger" Canadian Stocks Might be Best Bets

If you are a long-term buy-and-hold investor, you want to select the "market share leaders" in the more fully developed Canadian market, since Canada is leading the U.S. in sector or segment growth and maturity. Below is a graphic showing the [1] introduction, [2] early growth, [3] maturity, and [4] declining stages of a product life cycle. In the cases of both [a] recreational and [b] medical marijuana, there is not likely to be a [4] decline. Instead, there will be life cycle extensions or expansion.

Do not be too terribly concerned about profitability. You want market share and economies of scale. The graphic that follows shows both above and below break-even stages of operations for a firm, where loss and profit regions are identified. Ideally, you want the market share leader, approaching capacity or economies of scale. It is very common for market share leaders to have relatively high debt. This is okay, as long as fixed cost per unit are declining and lower than competitors will higher fixed costs per unit. The latter will fail and be bought by the former, as the sector matures.

So, initially, higher debt and higher fixed costs, both of which suggest higher risk (in the form of financial leverage and operating leverage, respectively), are okay. As long as the firm is able to finance growth, market share leadership is the key! You want to attempt to buy-and-hold the next Amazon.com [AMZN] or Sirius Satellite [SIRI] or Netflix [NFLX], but you want to buy-and-hold the marijuana [1] recreational and [2] medical sector or segment counterparts!

(If you have some good examples of firms with multiple data points with respect to capacity and output that can be mapped to financials, I would be happy to take a look at the data. I need the "cost driver" to "map" to and statistically determine a cost equation, and this data might be available at some future point in time, but I am not sure that it is, presently.)

My Recommendations

My recommendations follow:

  • In the near-term, select only "best of breed" and/or "big-cap" Canadian stocks for long-term buy-and-hold positions. This alternative is for the "stock pickers." These should be anticipated "market share leaders."
  • Also, in the near-term, you might choose a more carefree approach, and simply invest in the Horizons Medical Marijuana Life Sciences Exchange Traded Fund [ETF].
  • My personal preference and the strategy I will employ is to buy the micro-caps on or about December 20-21, 2017. I want to buy the "beaten up" stocks during "tax loss selling/harvesting" season, in anticipation of a "January effect."

You could, of course, do a bit of all 3 of the above. Do not forget other sectors or segments of the economy. Diversity!

APPENDIX

SYMBOL

30-Apr

30-Apr

30-Apr

7-May

7-May

7-May

Firm Name

PRICE

1 WK PERF

4 WK PERF

PRICE

1 WK PERF

4 WK PERF

1

Americann, Inc.

(OTCQX:ACAN)

$4.98

16.6%

22.2%

$4.38

-12.0%

10.6%

2

Aurora Cannabis, Inc.

(OTCQX:ACBFF)

$1.91

-8.7%

-4.4%

$1.93

1.0%

-8.1%

3

Acacia Diversified Holdings

(OTCQB:ACCA)

$1.74

9.4%

12.3%

$1.43

4.8%

-10.9%

4

Alliance Creative Group, Inc.

(OTCPK:ACGX)

$0.00

-6.3%

87.5%

$0.00

21.4%

-22.7%

5

Acology, Inc.

(OTCPK:ACOL)

$0.01

-15.6%

-32.5%

$0.01

2.3%

-25.7%

6

Advantis Corp.

(OTCPK:ADVT)

$0.02

-3.6%

-13.0%

$0.02

8.6%

-6.4%

7

Aero Grow International, Inc.

(OTCQB:AERO)

$2.59

-7.7%

-14.3%

$2.42

-6.8%

-16.4%

8

AlumiFuel Power Corp.

(OTCPK:AFPW)

$0.00

0.0%

50.0%

$0.00

0.0%

0.0%

9

Agritek Holdings, Inc.

(OTCQB:AGTK)

$0.02

-7.2%

-30.0%

$0.02

-6.4%

-22.0%

10

Amfil Technologies, Inc.

(OTCPK:AMFE)

$0.08

31.7%

154.8%

$0.09

6.2%

158.6%

11

American Cannabis Company, Inc.

(OTCQB:AMMJ)

$0.56

-16.7%

-26.8%

$0.60

7.1%

-12.4%

12

Aphria, Inc.

(OTCQB:APHQF)

$4.53

-10.7%

-10.0%

$4.51

-0.4%

-23.7%

13

Abattis Bioceuticals Corp.

(OTCQB:ATTBF)

$0.20

-10.5%

23.0%

$0.18

-9.2%

-15.7%

14

Avnet, Inc.

(NYSE:AVT)

$38.69

-8.5%

-10.4%

$37.28

-3.6%

-16.4%

15

AVT, Inc.

(OTCPK:AVTCQ)

-

-

-

-

-

-

16

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc.

(OTCQB:AXIM)

$11.56

-4.0%

-10.2%

$10.70

-7.4%

-10.9%

17

Buildablock Corp.

(OTCPK:BABL)

$0.00

9.1%

-25.0%

$0.00

33.3%

-8.6%

18

Bayport International Holdings, Inc.

(OTCPK:BAYP)

$0.00

0.0%

-50.0%

$0.00

0.0%

-50.0%

19

Blue Diamond Ventures, Inc.

(OTCPK:BLDV)

$0.00

37.5%

1000.0%

$0.01

71.0%

1666.7%

20

Cannabix Technologies, Inc.

(OTCPK:BLOZF)

$0.54

-9.4%

-4.9%

$0.51

-4.8%

-15.6%

21

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc.

(OTCPK:BLPG)

$0.03

9.7%

-4.6%

$0.03

-5.0%

-25.0%

22

Monarch America, Inc.

(OTCPK:BTFL)

$0.00

0.0%

-12.5%

$0.00

-12.5%

-12.5%

23

Weed, Inc.

(OTCPK:BUDZ)

$1.62

-11.3%

-17.6%

$1.17

-27.6%

-43.3%

24

Bang Holdings, Inc.

(OTCQB:BXNG)

$1.08

-14.4%

-14.4%

$1.15

6.6%

-17.9%

25

Café Serendipity Holdings, Inc.

(OTCPK:CAFS)

$0.03

8.3%

-4.0%

$0.03

-8.8%

-47.9%

26

CannLabs, Inc.

(OTCPK:CANL)

$0.25

-5.7%

-3.9%

$0.23

-6.1%

-22.8%

27

General Cannabis Corp.

(OTCQB:CANN)

$1.82

-13.4%

-20.4%

$1.99

9.3%

-7.4%

28

Cara Therapeutics, Inc.

(NASDAQ:CARA)

$15.89

-6.6%

-14.9%

$14.69

-7.6%

-19.3%

29

Crown Baus Capital Corp.

(OTCPK:CBCA)

$2.41

-23.3%

-37.8%

$2.02

-16.2%

-3.8%

30

Cannabis Sativa, Inc.

(OTCQB:CBDS)

$5.11

-2.7%

-23.1%

$5.97

16.8%

-0.5%

31

Cannabusiness Group, Inc.

(OTC:CBGI)

$0.03

10.0%

37.5%

$0.02

-17.6%

5.0%

32

Cannabis Science, Inc.

(OTCPK:CBIS)

$0.07

-11.6%

-10.0%

$0.07

-9.5%

-10.7%

33

Canna Consumer Goods, Inc.

(OTCPK:CBMJ)

$0.01

6.7%

-12.3%

$0.01

-20.3%

-27.1%

34

Cabinet Grow, Inc.

(OTCPK:CBNT)

$0.61

0.0%

-84.8%

$0.61

0.0%

-18.7%

35

CB Scientific

(OTCPK:CBSC)

$1.50

-11.4%

-25.0%

$1.50

0.0%

-14.3%

36

Canadian Cannabis Corp.

(OTCPK:CCAN)

$0.54

-8.4%

77.9%

$0.48

-10.3%

-29.8%

37

Cgrowth Capital, Inc.

(OTCPK:CGRA)

$0.01

-10.0%

-6.3%

$0.01

-17.4%

5.9%

38

Cannagrow Holdings, Inc.

(OTCPK:CGRW)

$1.13

-10.6%

-25.7%

$1.29

14.2%

-3.0%

39

Chuma Holdings, Inc.

(OTCPK:CHUM)

$0.03

-11.3%

-98.7%

$0.03

-3.0%

-98.5%

40

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc.

(OTCQB:CIIX)

$1.16

2.6%

-10.7%

$1.08

-6.9%

-13.6%

41

CLS Holdings

(OTCQB:CLSH)

$0.11

-22.0%

85.1%

$0.10

-8.4%

-4.8%

42

United Cannabis Corporation

(OTCQB:CNAB)

$1.06

-21.8%

-45.0%

$1.00

-5.7%

-27.0%

43

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

(OTCQB:CNBX)

$1.50

-21.7%

-42.2%

$1.61

7.3%

-41.2%

44

Canadian Zeolite Corp.

(OTCQB:CNZCF)

$0.41

3.1%

0.6%

$0.43

4.6%

-15.5%

45

CannaPharmaRx, Inc.

(OTCPK:CPMD)

$0.44

-5.4%

7.3%

$0.44

0.0%

-26.7%

46

Crailar Technologies, Inc.

(OTCPK:CRLRQ)

$0.00

-3.8%

13.6%

$0.00

-4.5%

-38.2%

47

Cartel Blue

(OTCPK:CRTL)

$0.02

0.7%

0.0%

$0.02

-2.5%

-8.8%

48

Crowdgather, Inc.

(OTCPK:CRWG)

$0.01

0.0%

2.6%

$0.01

18.1%

13.3%

49

CSA Holdings, Inc.

(OTCPK:CSAX)

$0.09

-24.7%

-22.4%

$0.10

5.6%

0.0%

50

CV Sciences, Inc.

(OTCQB:CVSI)

$0.32

-11.6%

-21.0%

$0.34

4.7%

-8.2%

51

Dewmar International BMC, Inc.

(OTCPK:DEWM)

$0.00

-10.0%

-14.3%

$0.00

0.0%

0.0%

52

Digipath, Inc.

(OTCQB:DIGP)

$0.23

-6.3%

-14.2%

$0.23

-0.3%

-3.0%

53

DirectView Holdings, Inc.

(OTCPK:DIRV)

$0.00

550.0%

225.0%

$0.00

-25.0%

200.0%

54

Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc.

(OTCQB:DPWW)

$0.24

-6.0%

-13.1%

$0.26

9.0%

5.7%

55

Discovery Minerals, Ltd.

(OTCPK:DSCR)

$0.00

0.0%

0.0%

$0.00

0.0%

0.0%

56

Easton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

(OTCPK:EAPH)

$0.03

-6.1%

-10.3%

$0.03

-9.7%

-3.0%

57

Electronic Cigarettes International Group, Inc.

(OTCPK:ECIGQ)

$0.00

6.1%

-14.6%

$0.00

2.7%

11.8%

58

ENDEXX Corp.

(OTCPK:EDXC)

$0.07

32.1%

30.8%

$0.06

-22.2%

14.5%

59

Efftec International, Inc.

(OTCPK:EFFI)

$0.00

0.0%

-23.8%

$0.00

-17.6%

-33.3%

60

Emblem Corp.

(OTCPK:EMMBF)

$1.83

-12.1%

1.3%

$1.77

-3.5%

-5.4%

61

Trailblazer Resources, Inc.

(OTCPK:ENCC)

$0.01

-38.9%

-47.2%

$0.02

81.8%

-27.3%

62

Endocan Corp.

(OTCPK:ENDO)

$0.02

5.5%

-45.6%

$0.02

-6.1%

-48.2%

63

Enertopia Corp.

(OTCQB:ENRT)

$0.09

-11.2%

-5.8%

$0.08

-6.6%

-12.9%

64

American Green, Inc.

(OTCPK:ERBB)

$0.00

-18.8%

-18.8%

$0.00

0.0%

-25.0%

65

Ecoshere Techs, Inc.

(OTCQB:ESPH)

$0.04

11.1%

-7.4%

$0.04

8.3%

2.6%

66

Eco Science Solutions, Inc.

(OTCQB:ESSI)

$1.47

-43.0%

-53.6%

$2.59

76.8%

-14.7%

67

Earth Science Tech, Inc.

(OTCPK:ETST)

$0.95

-14.0%

-46.6%

$1.30

36.9%

-9.7%

68

FBEC Worldwide

(OTCPK:FBEC)

$0.00

-20.0%

-57.9%

$0.00

-12.5%

-46.2%

69

FastFunds Financial Corp.

(OTCPK:FFFC)

$0.00

0.0%

0.0%

$0.00

0.0%

0.0%

70

Creative Edge Nutrition, Inc.

(OTC:FITX)

$0.00

-23.1%

-50.0%

$0.00

-8.3%

-45.0%

71

Finore Mining, Inc.

(OTC:FNREF)

-

-

-

-

-

-

72

Freedom Leaf, Inc.

(OTCPK:FRLF)

$0.05

-5.1%

-17.0%

$0.04

-17.2%

-36.0%

73

Fusion Pharm, Inc.

(OTC:FSPM)

$0.05

0.0%

-50.0%

$0.03

-40.0%

-40.0%

74

420 Property Management, Inc.

(OTCPK:FTPM)

$0.00

-40.0%

-57.1%

$0.00

-25.0%

-40.0%

75

Futureland Corp.

(OTCQB:FUTL)

$0.00

-46.7%

-56.8%

$0.00

25.7%

-37.1%

76

FutureWorld Corp.

(OTCPK:FWDG)

$0.00

-50.0%

-50.0%

$0.00

0.0%

-50.0%

77

Global Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

(OTCPK:GBHL)

$0.00

19.0%

19.0%

$0.00

60.9%

85.0%

78

Global Hemp Group, Inc.

(OTCPK:GBHPF)

$0.02

-14.8%

-22.4%

$0.02

12.8%

4.3%

79

GrowBLOX Sciences, Inc.

(OTCQB:GBLX)

$0.26

-17.7%

-23.9%

$0.26

-0.6%

-17.7%

80

Gear International, Inc.

(OTCPK:GEAR)

$0.00

0.0%

0.0%

$0.00

-50.0%

-33.3%

81

Gala Global, Inc.

(OTCPK:GLAG)

$0.28

-18.1%

-23.5%

$0.27

-2.5%

-28.3%

82

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd.

(OTCQB:GLDFF)

$0.22

-13.6%

-17.1%

$0.22

0.7%

-12.4%

83

Generex Biotechnology

(OTCPK:GNBT)

$4.37

2.5%

4.6%

$4.00

-8.5%

-14.9%

84

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc.

(OTCPK:GRCU)

$0.02

-5.8%

9.1%

$0.02

6.3%

18.9%

85

Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.

(OTCPK:GRCV)

$0.00

0.0%

0.0%

$0.00

-33.3%

100.0%

86

GreenGro Technologies, Inc.

(OTCPK:GRNH)

$0.07

-1.6%

10.8%

$0.06

-4.6%

-16.4%

87

Tetra Bio-Pharma, Inc.

(OTCQB:GRPOF)

$0.47

-9.4%

-9.1%

$0.48

1.0%

-6.7%

88

Grow Soutions Holdings, Inc.

(OTCQB:GRSO)

$0.08

-12.1%

-25.9%

$0.07

-10.9%

-30.7%

89

Grow Condos, Inc.

(OTCQB:GRWC)

$0.91

-3.1%

-3.1%

$0.93

2.2%

-7.0%

90

GrowGeneration Corp.

(OTCQB:GRWG)

$2.03

3.6%

-1.3%

$1.96

-2.3%

-1.9%

91

Green Technology Solutions, Inc.

(OTCPK:GTSO)

$0.04

-27.5%

-29.0%

$0.04

22.9%

-10.6%

92

GW Pharmaceuticals, PLC

(NASDAQ:GWPH)

$118.73

2.3%

-2.4%

$113.04

-4.8%

-2.8%

93

Green Energy Enterprises, Inc.

(OTCPK:GYOG)

$0.00

16.7%

0.0%

$0.00

-16.7%

0.0%

94

Halberd Corp.

(OTCPK:HALB)

$0.00

-9.1%

11.1%

$0.00

0.0%

11.1%

95

Hemp, Inc.

(OTCPK:HEMP)

-

-

-

-

-

-

96

Helix TCS, Inc.

(OTCPK:HLIX)

$6.00

0.0%

44.6%

$5.81

-3.2%

-21.6%

97

Heliospectra AB ADR (Sponsored)

(OTCQB:HLSPY)

$0.64

-11.3%

-12.5%

$0.55

-13.4%

-26.1%

98

Highmark Marketing, Inc.

(OTC:HMKTF)

$0.01

68.0%

-44.0%

$0.01

0.0%

40.0%

99

Hemp Americana, Inc.

(OTCPK:HMPQ)

$0.01

1.2%

-4.7%

$0.01

-3.2%

4.5%

100

First Harvest Corp.

(OTCPK:HVST)

$4.00

14.3%

116.2%

$4.50

12.5%

47.1%

101

IMD Companies, Inc.

(OTCPK:ICBU)

$0.00

-6.7%

-6.7%

$0.00

-3.6%

-12.9%

102

Icon Media Holdings, Inc.

(OTCPK:ICNM)

$0.00

0.0%

-50.0%

$0.00

-50.0%

0.0%

103

India Globalization Capital, Inc.

(NYSEMKT:IGC)

$0.46

9.7%

12.8%

$0.43

-6.5%

-14.7%

104

Integrated Cannabis Solutions, Inc.

(OTCPK:IGPK)

$0.01

-7.8%

-7.8%

$0.01

3.9%

-23.2%

105

Interactive Health Network

(OTC:IGRW)

$0.00

0.0%

0.0%

$0.00

0.0%

0.0%

106

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (Class A)

(NYSE:IIPR)

$18.00

-1.0%

4.0%

$16.86

-6.3%

-6.3%

107

IJJ Corp.

(OTCPK:IJJP)

$0.00

0.0%

-20.0%

$0.00

0.0%

-40.0%

108

InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

(OTCQB:IMLFF)

$0.50

-16.3%

53.8%

$0.40

-20.0%

-30.9%

109

International Consolidated Companies, Inc.

(OTCPK:INCC)

$0.00

0.0%

-14.3%

$0.00

0.0%

0.0%

110

Indoor Harvest Corp.

(OTCQB:INQD)

$0.34

6.3%

-10.5%

$0.29

-14.7%

-17.1%

111

INSYS Therapeutics, Inc.

(NASDAQ:INSY)

$11.25

9.2%

3.5%

$10.85

-3.6%

4.7%

112

Itonis, Inc.

(OTCPK:ITNS)

$0.00

-13.3%

-13.3%

$0.00

-6.7%

-30.0%

113

Invictus MD Strategies Corp.

(OTCPK:IVITF)

$1.27

-17.5%

0.8%

$1.26

-0.6%

0.8%

114

Kaya Holdings, Inc.

(OTCQB:KAYS)

$0.24

-7.3%

8.3%

$0.20

-11.4%

2.5%

115

Union Equity, Inc.

(OTCPK:KGKG)

$0.01

-15.1%

-20.7%

$0.01

4.3%

-36.5%

116

Kush Bottles, Inc.

(OTCQB:KSHB)

$2.40

-4.2%

-15.0%

$2.47

2.9%

-5.0%

117

Latteno Food Corp.

(OTCPK:LATF)

$0.00

0.0%

0.0%

$0.00

0.0%

0.0%

118

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

(OTCPK:LCTC)

$12.50

4.2%

-10.7%

$13.25

6.0%

-5.4%

119

Lifestyle Delivery Systems, Inc.

(OTCQB:LDSYF)

$0.39

5.6%

-11.2%

$0.41

5.6%

14.0%

120

Cannabiz Mobile, Inc.

(OTCPK:LGBI)

$0.00

33.3%

-20.0%

$0.00

100.0%

0.0%

121

Lighting Science Group

(OTCPK:LSCG)

$0.06

3.9%

13.5%

$0.05

-6.9%

-7.3%

122

Livewire Ergogenics, Inc.

(OTCPK:LVVV)

$0.01

18.2%

20.9%

$0.00

-20.0%

21.2%

123

Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

(OTCQB:LXRP)

$0.37

-16.5%

-4.1%

$0.34

-8.1%

-39.2%

124

Medbook World, Inc.

(OTCPK:MBOO)

-

-

-

-

-

-

125

MCIG, Inc.

(OTCQB:MCIG)

$0.24

-4.3%

-1.7%

$0.23

-3.8%

-0.6%

126

Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

(OTCPK:MCOA)

$0.04

-15.9%

-38.7%

$0.04

-4.4%

-25.4%

127

Med-Cannabis Pharma, Inc.

(OTCPK:MCPI)

$0.09

0.0%

-21.8%

$0.07

-18.0%

-6.7%

128

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc.

(OTCQB:MDCL)

$1.70

-5.6%

-15.1%

$1.55

-8.8%

-19.7%

129

Medican Enterprises, Inc.

(OTCPK:MDCN)

-

-

-

-

-

-

130

Madison Technologies, Inc.

(OTCPK:MDEX)

$0.30

0.0%

-13.8%

$0.30

0.0%

0.0%

131

Modern Mobility Aids, Inc.

(OTCPK:MDRM)

$0.03

-10.3%

-32.3%

$0.03

1.2%

-29.5%

132

Mediatechnics Corp.

(OTCPK:MEDT)

$0.00

0.0%

-18.2%

$0.00

-11.1%

-11.1%

133

Maple Leaf Green World, Inc.

(OTCQB:MGWFF)

$0.44

-6.2%

-8.6%

$0.42

-4.3%

-8.8%

134

Greenscape Laboratories, Inc.

(OTCPK:MJLB)

$0.01

-53.1%

-68.1%

$0.01

-12.9%

-66.3%

135

Medijane Holdings, Inc.

(OTCPK:MJMD)

$1.95

2.1%

-2.5%

$1.93

-1.0%

1.0%

136

MaryJane Group, Inc. (The)

(OTCPK:MJMJ)

$0.00

0.0%

50.0%

$0.00

-33.3%

0.0%

137

Medical Marijuana, Inc.

(OTCPK:MJNA)

$0.12

-6.6%

-6.0%

$0.11

-3.4%

-5.8%

138

MJ Holdings, Inc.

(OTCQB:MJNE)

$0.96

5.6%

0.0%

$0.81

-15.6%

-4.7%

139

CannaSys, Inc.

(OTCQB:MJTK)

$0.00

-23.8%

-62.8%

$0.00

-23.1%

-57.7%

140

Michigan Mobile Homes Corp Unfied

(OTCPK:MMHC)

$0.00

15.4%

50.0%

$0.00

0.0%

-16.7%

141

Mentor Capital, Inc.

(OTCQB:MNTR)

$1.59

-2.5%

-31.7%

$1.41

-11.3%

-17.1%

142

Matica Enterprises, Inc.

(OTCPK:MQPXF)

$0.04

-0.2%

31.3%

$0.03

-28.6%

-25.0%

143

Metrum Health Corp.

(OTC:MQTRF)

-

-

-

-

-

-

144

Marapharm Ventures, Inc.

(OTCQB:MRPHF)

$0.70

-16.4%

-19.1%

$0.63

-9.9%

-25.2%

145

MassRoots, Inc.

(OTCQB:MSRT)

$0.73

-11.3%

-24.2%

$0.73

0.7%

-11.5%

146

MyDx, Inc.

(OTCQB:MYDX)

$0.01

-26.9%

-11.6%

$0.01

-18.3%

-25.8%

147

MyECheck, Inc.

(OTCPK:MYEC)

$0.00

0.0%

-37.1%

$0.00

-4.0%

-33.3%

148

Mountain High Acquisition Corp.

(OTCQB:MYHI)

$0.14

-17.3%

-40.6%

$0.10

-28.9%

-50.2%

149

Novus Acquisition & Development Corp.

(OTCPK:NDEV)

$0.67

1.3%

27.6%

$0.52

-22.0%

-4.6%

150

New Columbia Resources, Inc.

(OTCPK:NEWC)

$0.01

-29.4%

-23.0%

$0.01

-5.0%

-28.3%

151

Notis Global, Inc./Medbox

(OTCPK:NGBL)

$0.00

0.0%

-33.3%

$0.00

-50.0%

-66.7%

152

Next Generation Management Corp.

(OTCPK:NGMC)

$0.00

-4.8%

0.0%

$0.00

0.0%

-25.9%

153

Nhale, Inc.

(OTCPK:NHLE)

$0.04

0.0%

-39.3%

$0.04

-6.1%

-20.2%

154

Nemus Bioscience, Inc.

(OTCQB:NMUS)

$0.26

-9.3%

-15.4%

$0.32

23.1%

6.7%

155

Inergetics, Inc.

(OTCPK:NRTI)

$0.00

0.0%

0.0%

$0.00

-50.0%

-50.0%

156

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

(OTCQB:NSPDF)

$0.20

-4.5%

-19.1%

$0.17

-12.2%

-15.6%

157

Neutra Corp.

(OTCQB:NTRR)

$0.20

-20.8%

-19.1%

$0.17

-16.0%

-17.6%

158

Novagant Corp.

(OTCPK:NVGT)

$0.00

-4.7%

-18.0%

$0.00

17.1%

17.1%

159

Newnote Financial Corp.

(OTCPK:NWWTF)

$0.03

0.0%

0.0%

$0.03

0.0%

0.0%

160

Next Generation Metals Ordinary - New

(OTCQB:NXTTF)

$0.18

-13.3%

-14.1%

$0.17

-5.6%

-20.2%

161

OrganiGram Holdings, Inc.

(OTCQB:OGRMF)

$1.88

-10.2%

-1.2%

$1.90

1.0%

-18.0%

162

1PM Industries, Inc.

(OTCPK:OPMZ)

$0.00

-34.4%

23.5%

$0.00

-46.9%

-64.6%

163

OSL Holdings, Inc.

(OTCPK:OSLH)

$0.00

0.0%

0.0%

$0.00

0.0%

0.0%

164

OWC Pharmaceutical Research Group

(OTCQB:OWCP)

$0.96

-10.2%

-23.7%

$0.81

-15.4%

-7.7%

165

OXIS International, Inc.

(OTCQB:OXIS)

$0.02

-12.0%

25.2%

$0.02

-6.6%

-33.6%

166

Growlife, Inc.

(OTCPK:PHOT)

$0.01

-5.6%

-19.0%

$0.01

0.0%

-13.3%

167

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

(OTCPK:PKPH)

$0.05

-25.5%

-12.7%

$0.05

-10.0%

-11.4%

168

Plandaí Biotechnology, Inc.

(OTCPK:PLPL)

$0.03

13.5%

-94.2%

$0.02

-10.9%

-94.9%

169

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc.

(OTCQB:PMCB)

$0.08

-3.2%

-20.0%

$0.06

-21.7%

-35.2%

170

Primco Management, Inc.

(OTCPK:PMCM)

-

-

-

-

-

-

171

Pinapple Express, Inc.

(OTC:PNPL)

$1.50

0.0%

0.0%

$1.12

-25.3%

1.8%

172

Players Network, Inc.

(OTCQB:PNTV)

$0.05

21.6%

69.3%

$0.07

19.7%

104.7%

173

Potnetwork Holdings, Inc.

(OTCPK:POTN)

$0.03

7.3%

-50.6%

$0.02

-30.8%

-49.2%

174

PharmaCan Capital

(OTC:PRMCF)

$1.88

-15.2%

-9.5%

$1.80

-8.9%

-23.3%

175

Praetorian Property, Inc.

(OTCPK:PRRE)

$0.69

5.3%

-1.4%

$0.95

37.8%

41.8%

176

Petrotech Oil and Gas, Inc.

(OTC:PTOG)

$0.00

-50.0%

0.0%

$0.00

33.3%

100.0%

177

PUF Ventures, Inc.

(OTCPK:PUFXF)

$0.29

10.8%

9.4%

$0.28

-3.5%

10.1%

178

Pazoo, Inc.

(OTCPK:PZOO)

$0.00

-45.6%

-18.4%

$0.00

-3.3%

-42.0%

179

QED Connect, Inc.

(OTCPK:QEDN)

$0.00

-

-

$0.00

-23.3%

-44.1%

180

Tinley Beverage Company, Inc.

(OTCPK:QRSRF)

$0.23

-14.3%

14.8%

$0.22

-5.1%

-17.1%

181

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions

(OTCPK:REFG)

$0.09

-7.3%

8.4%

$0.09

-10.4%

-0.8%

182

Resource Ventures, Inc.

(OTCPK:REVI)

$0.06

0.0%

-19.4%

$0.06

5.2%

-9.9%

183

Medigreen Holdings Corp.

(OTCPK:RFMK)

-

-

-

-

-

-

184

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc.

(OTCQB:RMHB)

$0.08

-10.4%

1.3%

$0.07

-8.9%

-16.9%

185

Affinor Growers, Inc.

(OTCQB:RSSFF)

$0.08

-11.3%

-13.0%

$0.08

-5.5%

-3.7%

186

South American Gold Corp.

(OTCPK:SAGD)

$0.05

-19.6%

-7.3%

$0.06

18.0%

11.3%

187

Signal Bay, Inc.

(OTCQB:SGBY)

$0.02

-15.0%

-12.1%

$0.02

2.1%

-1.0%

188

SinglePoint, Inc.

(OTCPK:SING)

$0.05

-17.9%

-12.8%

$0.05

4.2%

-6.9%

189

Sipp Industries, Inc. - New

(OTCPK:SIPC)

$0.02

10.3%

-36.0%

$0.02

-8.3%

-37.7%

190

Solanbridge Group, Inc.

(OTCPK:SLNX)

$0.00

0.0%

100.0%

$0.00

0.0%

0.0%

191

Solis Tek, Inc.

(OTCQB:SLTK)

$1.72

8.4%

19.2%

$2.65

54.1%

120.8%

192

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co., The

(NYSE:SMG)

$96.60

0.1%

4.1%

$90.15

-6.7%

-3.4%

193

Sibannac, Inc.

(OTCPK:SNNC)

$0.13

0.0%

0.0%

$0.25

92.3%

92.3%

194

Nutritional High International, Inc.

(OTCQB:SPLIF)

$0.10

-21.0%

-27.1%

$0.09

-11.7%

-22.2%

195

Supreme Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

(OTCPK:SPRWF)

$1.01

-17.1%

-12.2%

$1.03

-8.0%

-20.8%

196

Surna, Inc.

(OTCQB:SRNA)

$0.17

-6.1%

-6.1%

$0.16

-5.8%

-14.9%

197

Stevia Corp.

(OTCPK:STEV)

$0.01

-15.1%

-22.8%

$0.01

-13.2%

-43.2%

198

STWC Holdings, Inc.

(OTCPK:STWC)

$0.35

-20.5%

-20.5%

$0.35

0.0%

-20.5%

199

Tauriga Sciences, Inc.

(OTCPK:TAUG)

$0.00

-12.5%

-30.0%

$0.00

0.0%

-12.5%

200

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc.

(OTC:TBQBF)

$0.92

-18.1%

-5.2%

$0.88

-4.8%

-30.8%

201

TechCare Corp.

(OTCQB:TECR)

$0.52

-3.8%

-19.4%

$0.50

-3.8%

-16.7%

202

THC Biomed International, Inc.

(OTCQB:THCBF)

$0.45

-14.1%

-23.9%

$0.41

-9.7%

-23.6%

203

Two Rivers Water & Farming Co.

(Pending:TRPX)

$7.48

-3.0%

-12.8%

$7.31

-2.3%

-1.7%

204

Terra Tech Corp.

(OTCQX:TRTC)

$0.22

-22.4%

-30.3%

$0.21

-6.4%

-23.2%

205

Canopy Growth Corp.

(OTCPK:TWMJF)

$6.66

-11.4%

-16.9%

$6.54

-1.8%

-14.4%

206

UA Multimedia, Inc.

(OTCPK:UAMM)

$0.01

26.3%

-14.3%

$0.01

-3.7%

13.0%

207

Ubiquitech Software Corp.

(OTCPK:UBQU)

$0.03

2.2%

49.5%

$0.03

4.3%

20.8%

208

Umbral Energy Corp.

(OTC:UMBBF)

$0.07

0.0%

66.7%

$0.04

0.0%

-41.5%

209

Sylios Corporation

(OTCPK:UNGS)

$0.00

0.0%

0.0%

$0.00

0.0%

0.0%

210

U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation, Inc.

(OTCPK:USEI)

$0.00

-20.0%

-20.0%

$0.00

20.0%

-14.3%

211

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.

(OTCPK:USMJ)

$0.00

-12.5%

-12.5%

$0.00

33.3%

0.0%

212

Vape Holdings, Inc.

(OTCPK:VAPE)

$0.01

4.6%

-10.5%

$0.01

-22.4%

-26.8%

213

Vapir Enterprises, Inc.

(OTCQB:VAPI)

$0.05

-2.0%

64.4%

$0.06

29.9%

137.2%

214

Vaporbrands International, Inc.

(OTCPK:VAPR)

$0.01

29.4%

15.8%

$0.01

2.8%

-1.3%

215

Elev8 Brands, Inc.

(OTCPK:VATE)

$0.03

-22.5%

-32.5%

$0.02

-10.1%

-58.3%

216

Vapor Hub International, Inc.

(OTCPK:VHUB)

$0.00

-24.0%

-24.0%

$0.00

18.9%

-8.3%

217

Nano Mobile Healthcare, Inc.

(OTCPK:VNTH)

$0.00

0.0%

20.0%

$0.00

-28.6%

0.0%

218

Vapor Corp.

(NASDAQ:VPCO)

$0.00

0.0%

0.0%

$0.00

0.0%

0.0%

219

Vapor Group, Inc.

(OTCPK:VPOR)

$0.00

70.0%

70.0%

$0.00

-9.7%

55.6%

220

Verde Science, Inc.

(OTCPK:VRCI)

$0.01

-19.5%

-18.6%

$0.01

-24.1%

-39.4%

221

Veritas Pharma, Inc.

(OTCPK:VRTHF)

$0.30

-22.1%

-30.1%

$0.26

-12.9%

-30.3%

222

Wee-Cig International Corp.

(OTCPK:WCIG)

$0.10

69.5%

100.0%

$0.07

-33.3%

75.0%

223

Wanderport Corp.

(OTCPK:WDRP)

$0.01

-22.7%

-17.6%

$0.01

-4.0%

-17.2%

224

Water Technologies International, Inc.

(OTCPK:WTII)

$0.00

50.0%

20.0%

$0.00

88.9%

88.9%

225

22nd Century Group, Inc.

(NYSEMKT:XXII)

$1.40

2.2%

9.6%

$1.31

-6.4%

-3.0%

226

Zoned Properties, Inc.

(OTCQX:ZDPY)

$1.35

2.4%

-5.9%

$1.13

-16.3%

-13.7%

227

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

(NASDAQ:ZYNE)

$20.98

-14.4%

5.2%

$19.24

-8.3%

-12.9%

EWAVG

$2.01

$1.92

EWPCT

-2.4%

-1.1%

-1.8%

-1.0%

Disclosure: I am/we are long BLOZF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

