227 Marijuana Stocks: April And Early May 2017 Downward Drift Continues For The Sector

History suggests that the best time to take an initial position in the micro-cap marijuana stocks is on or about December 20-21, 2017.

While these relatively low values might represent a buying opportunity, I encourage long-term investors to target “market share leaders” and the “best in the sector.”.

My equal-weighted [EW] index of N=227 marijuana stocks declined by 2.4% during the last week in April and another 1.8% during the first week in May.

My Seeking Alpha Portfolio of Marijuana Stocks

My equal-weighted [EW] index of N=227 marijuana stock continues to decline, since my last Seeking Alpha article. As always, the entire spreadsheet, using my Seeking Alpha portfolio, is contained in the Appendix.

The average price-per-share [PPS for N=227 stocks] declined from $2.01 to $1.92, during this first week in May, or a bit more than 4% in a single week. The rate of decline appears to be slowing, from -2.4% during the last week in April to -1.8% during the first week in May, This may represent a good time for entry into Canadian "big caps," but I would recommend that only for long-term buy-and-hold investors.

The Horizons Medical Marijuana Life Sciences Exchange Traded Fund (ETF)

The Horizons Medical Marijuana Life Sciences Exchange Traded Fund is also showing some decline in Net Asset Value. Below is the Daily Net Asset Value [NAV] for the Horizons Medical Marijuana Life Sciences Exchange Traded Fund [ETF] (TSE: HMMJ) through May 6, 2017:

Top holdings in the fund follow, and these might represent some of the better targets for your portfolio:

Why "Bigger" Canadian Stocks Might be Best Bets

If you are a long-term buy-and-hold investor, you want to select the "market share leaders" in the more fully developed Canadian market, since Canada is leading the U.S. in sector or segment growth and maturity. Below is a graphic showing the [1] introduction, [2] early growth, [3] maturity, and [4] declining stages of a product life cycle. In the cases of both [a] recreational and [b] medical marijuana, there is not likely to be a [4] decline. Instead, there will be life cycle extensions or expansion.

Do not be too terribly concerned about profitability. You want market share and economies of scale. The graphic that follows shows both above and below break-even stages of operations for a firm, where loss and profit regions are identified. Ideally, you want the market share leader, approaching capacity or economies of scale. It is very common for market share leaders to have relatively high debt. This is okay, as long as fixed cost per unit are declining and lower than competitors will higher fixed costs per unit. The latter will fail and be bought by the former, as the sector matures.

So, initially, higher debt and higher fixed costs, both of which suggest higher risk (in the form of financial leverage and operating leverage, respectively), are okay. As long as the firm is able to finance growth, market share leadership is the key! You want to attempt to buy-and-hold the next Amazon.com [AMZN] or Sirius Satellite [SIRI] or Netflix [NFLX], but you want to buy-and-hold the marijuana [1] recreational and [2] medical sector or segment counterparts!

(If you have some good examples of firms with multiple data points with respect to capacity and output that can be mapped to financials, I would be happy to take a look at the data. I need the "cost driver" to "map" to and statistically determine a cost equation, and this data might be available at some future point in time, but I am not sure that it is, presently.)

My Recommendations

My recommendations follow:

In the near-term, select only "best of breed" and/or "big-cap" Canadian stocks for long-term buy-and-hold positions. This alternative is for the "stock pickers." These should be anticipated "market share leaders."

Also, in the near-term, you might choose a more carefree approach, and simply invest in the Horizons Medical Marijuana Life Sciences Exchange Traded Fund [ETF].

My personal preference and the strategy I will employ is to buy the micro-caps on or about December 20-21, 2017. I want to buy the "beaten up" stocks during "tax loss selling/harvesting" season, in anticipation of a "January effect."

You could, of course, do a bit of all 3 of the above. Do not forget other sectors or segments of the economy. Diversity!

APPENDIX

SYMBOL 30-Apr 30-Apr 30-Apr 7-May 7-May 7-May Firm Name PRICE 1 WK PERF 4 WK PERF PRICE 1 WK PERF 4 WK PERF 1 Americann, Inc. (OTCQX:ACAN) $4.98 16.6% 22.2% $4.38 -12.0% 10.6% 2 Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (OTCQX:ACBFF) $1.91 -8.7% -4.4% $1.93 1.0% -8.1% 3 Acacia Diversified Holdings (OTCQB:ACCA) $1.74 9.4% 12.3% $1.43 4.8% -10.9% 4 Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (OTCPK:ACGX) $0.00 -6.3% 87.5% $0.00 21.4% -22.7% 5 Acology, Inc. (OTCPK:ACOL) $0.01 -15.6% -32.5% $0.01 2.3% -25.7% 6 Advantis Corp. (OTCPK:ADVT) $0.02 -3.6% -13.0% $0.02 8.6% -6.4% 7 Aero Grow International, Inc. (OTCQB:AERO) $2.59 -7.7% -14.3% $2.42 -6.8% -16.4% 8 AlumiFuel Power Corp. (OTCPK:AFPW) $0.00 0.0% 50.0% $0.00 0.0% 0.0% 9 Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:AGTK) $0.02 -7.2% -30.0% $0.02 -6.4% -22.0% 10 Amfil Technologies, Inc. (OTCPK:AMFE) $0.08 31.7% 154.8% $0.09 6.2% 158.6% 11 American Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMJ) $0.56 -16.7% -26.8% $0.60 7.1% -12.4% 12 Aphria, Inc. (OTCQB:APHQF) $4.53 -10.7% -10.0% $4.51 -0.4% -23.7% 13 Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (OTCQB:ATTBF) $0.20 -10.5% 23.0% $0.18 -9.2% -15.7% 14 Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) $38.69 -8.5% -10.4% $37.28 -3.6% -16.4% 15 AVT, Inc. (OTCPK:AVTCQ) - - - - - - 16 AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB:AXIM) $11.56 -4.0% -10.2% $10.70 -7.4% -10.9% 17 Buildablock Corp. (OTCPK:BABL) $0.00 9.1% -25.0% $0.00 33.3% -8.6% 18 Bayport International Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:BAYP) $0.00 0.0% -50.0% $0.00 0.0% -50.0% 19 Blue Diamond Ventures, Inc. (OTCPK:BLDV) $0.00 37.5% 1000.0% $0.01 71.0% 1666.7% 20 Cannabix Technologies, Inc. (OTCPK:BLOZF) $0.54 -9.4% -4.9% $0.51 -4.8% -15.6% 21 Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCPK:BLPG) $0.03 9.7% -4.6% $0.03 -5.0% -25.0% 22 Monarch America, Inc. (OTCPK:BTFL) $0.00 0.0% -12.5% $0.00 -12.5% -12.5% 23 Weed, Inc. (OTCPK:BUDZ) $1.62 -11.3% -17.6% $1.17 -27.6% -43.3% 24 Bang Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:BXNG) $1.08 -14.4% -14.4% $1.15 6.6% -17.9% 25 Café Serendipity Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:CAFS) $0.03 8.3% -4.0% $0.03 -8.8% -47.9% 26 CannLabs, Inc. (OTCPK:CANL) $0.25 -5.7% -3.9% $0.23 -6.1% -22.8% 27 General Cannabis Corp. (OTCQB:CANN) $1.82 -13.4% -20.4% $1.99 9.3% -7.4% 28 Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) $15.89 -6.6% -14.9% $14.69 -7.6% -19.3% 29 Crown Baus Capital Corp. (OTCPK:CBCA) $2.41 -23.3% -37.8% $2.02 -16.2% -3.8% 30 Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB:CBDS) $5.11 -2.7% -23.1% $5.97 16.8% -0.5% 31 Cannabusiness Group, Inc. (OTC:CBGI) $0.03 10.0% 37.5% $0.02 -17.6% 5.0% 32 Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTCPK:CBIS) $0.07 -11.6% -10.0% $0.07 -9.5% -10.7% 33 Canna Consumer Goods, Inc. (OTCPK:CBMJ) $0.01 6.7% -12.3% $0.01 -20.3% -27.1% 34 Cabinet Grow, Inc. (OTCPK:CBNT) $0.61 0.0% -84.8% $0.61 0.0% -18.7% 35 CB Scientific (OTCPK:CBSC) $1.50 -11.4% -25.0% $1.50 0.0% -14.3% 36 Canadian Cannabis Corp. (OTCPK:CCAN) $0.54 -8.4% 77.9% $0.48 -10.3% -29.8% 37 Cgrowth Capital, Inc. (OTCPK:CGRA) $0.01 -10.0% -6.3% $0.01 -17.4% 5.9% 38 Cannagrow Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:CGRW) $1.13 -10.6% -25.7% $1.29 14.2% -3.0% 39 Chuma Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:CHUM) $0.03 -11.3% -98.7% $0.03 -3.0% -98.5% 40 Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTCQB:CIIX) $1.16 2.6% -10.7% $1.08 -6.9% -13.6% 41 CLS Holdings (OTCQB:CLSH) $0.11 -22.0% 85.1% $0.10 -8.4% -4.8% 42 United Cannabis Corporation (OTCQB:CNAB) $1.06 -21.8% -45.0% $1.00 -5.7% -27.0% 43 Cannabics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB:CNBX) $1.50 -21.7% -42.2% $1.61 7.3% -41.2% 44 Canadian Zeolite Corp. (OTCQB:CNZCF) $0.41 3.1% 0.6% $0.43 4.6% -15.5% 45 CannaPharmaRx, Inc. (OTCPK:CPMD) $0.44 -5.4% 7.3% $0.44 0.0% -26.7% 46 Crailar Technologies, Inc. (OTCPK:CRLRQ) $0.00 -3.8% 13.6% $0.00 -4.5% -38.2% 47 Cartel Blue (OTCPK:CRTL) $0.02 0.7% 0.0% $0.02 -2.5% -8.8% 48 Crowdgather, Inc. (OTCPK:CRWG) $0.01 0.0% 2.6% $0.01 18.1% 13.3% 49 CSA Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:CSAX) $0.09 -24.7% -22.4% $0.10 5.6% 0.0% 50 CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) $0.32 -11.6% -21.0% $0.34 4.7% -8.2% 51 Dewmar International BMC, Inc. (OTCPK:DEWM) $0.00 -10.0% -14.3% $0.00 0.0% 0.0% 52 Digipath, Inc. (OTCQB:DIGP) $0.23 -6.3% -14.2% $0.23 -0.3% -3.0% 53 DirectView Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:DIRV) $0.00 550.0% 225.0% $0.00 -25.0% 200.0% 54 Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. (OTCQB:DPWW) $0.24 -6.0% -13.1% $0.26 9.0% 5.7% 55 Discovery Minerals, Ltd. (OTCPK:DSCR) $0.00 0.0% 0.0% $0.00 0.0% 0.0% 56 Easton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCPK:EAPH) $0.03 -6.1% -10.3% $0.03 -9.7% -3.0% 57 Electronic Cigarettes International Group, Inc. (OTCPK:ECIGQ) $0.00 6.1% -14.6% $0.00 2.7% 11.8% 58 ENDEXX Corp. (OTCPK:EDXC) $0.07 32.1% 30.8% $0.06 -22.2% 14.5% 59 Efftec International, Inc. (OTCPK:EFFI) $0.00 0.0% -23.8% $0.00 -17.6% -33.3% 60 Emblem Corp. (OTCPK:EMMBF) $1.83 -12.1% 1.3% $1.77 -3.5% -5.4% 61 Trailblazer Resources, Inc. (OTCPK:ENCC) $0.01 -38.9% -47.2% $0.02 81.8% -27.3% 62 Endocan Corp. (OTCPK:ENDO) $0.02 5.5% -45.6% $0.02 -6.1% -48.2% 63 Enertopia Corp. (OTCQB:ENRT) $0.09 -11.2% -5.8% $0.08 -6.6% -12.9% 64 American Green, Inc. (OTCPK:ERBB) $0.00 -18.8% -18.8% $0.00 0.0% -25.0% 65 Ecoshere Techs, Inc. (OTCQB:ESPH) $0.04 11.1% -7.4% $0.04 8.3% 2.6% 66 Eco Science Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB:ESSI) $1.47 -43.0% -53.6% $2.59 76.8% -14.7% 67 Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCPK:ETST) $0.95 -14.0% -46.6% $1.30 36.9% -9.7% 68 FBEC Worldwide (OTCPK:FBEC) $0.00 -20.0% -57.9% $0.00 -12.5% -46.2% 69 FastFunds Financial Corp. (OTCPK:FFFC) $0.00 0.0% 0.0% $0.00 0.0% 0.0% 70 Creative Edge Nutrition, Inc. (OTC:FITX) $0.00 -23.1% -50.0% $0.00 -8.3% -45.0% 71 Finore Mining, Inc. (OTC:FNREF) - - - - - - 72 Freedom Leaf, Inc. (OTCPK:FRLF) $0.05 -5.1% -17.0% $0.04 -17.2% -36.0% 73 Fusion Pharm, Inc. (OTC:FSPM) $0.05 0.0% -50.0% $0.03 -40.0% -40.0% 74 420 Property Management, Inc. (OTCPK:FTPM) $0.00 -40.0% -57.1% $0.00 -25.0% -40.0% 75 Futureland Corp. (OTCQB:FUTL) $0.00 -46.7% -56.8% $0.00 25.7% -37.1% 76 FutureWorld Corp. (OTCPK:FWDG) $0.00 -50.0% -50.0% $0.00 0.0% -50.0% 77 Global Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:GBHL) $0.00 19.0% 19.0% $0.00 60.9% 85.0% 78 Global Hemp Group, Inc. (OTCPK:GBHPF) $0.02 -14.8% -22.4% $0.02 12.8% 4.3% 79 GrowBLOX Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:GBLX) $0.26 -17.7% -23.9% $0.26 -0.6% -17.7% 80 Gear International, Inc. (OTCPK:GEAR) $0.00 0.0% 0.0% $0.00 -50.0% -33.3% 81 Gala Global, Inc. (OTCPK:GLAG) $0.28 -18.1% -23.5% $0.27 -2.5% -28.3% 82 Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (OTCQB:GLDFF) $0.22 -13.6% -17.1% $0.22 0.7% -12.4% 83 Generex Biotechnology (OTCPK:GNBT) $4.37 2.5% 4.6% $4.00 -8.5% -14.9% 84 Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTCPK:GRCU) $0.02 -5.8% 9.1% $0.02 6.3% 18.9% 85 Grand Capital Ventures, Inc. (OTCPK:GRCV) $0.00 0.0% 0.0% $0.00 -33.3% 100.0% 86 GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCPK:GRNH) $0.07 -1.6% 10.8% $0.06 -4.6% -16.4% 87 Tetra Bio-Pharma, Inc. (OTCQB:GRPOF) $0.47 -9.4% -9.1% $0.48 1.0% -6.7% 88 Grow Soutions Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:GRSO) $0.08 -12.1% -25.9% $0.07 -10.9% -30.7% 89 Grow Condos, Inc. (OTCQB:GRWC) $0.91 -3.1% -3.1% $0.93 2.2% -7.0% 90 GrowGeneration Corp. (OTCQB:GRWG) $2.03 3.6% -1.3% $1.96 -2.3% -1.9% 91 Green Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCPK:GTSO) $0.04 -27.5% -29.0% $0.04 22.9% -10.6% 92 GW Pharmaceuticals, PLC (NASDAQ:GWPH) $118.73 2.3% -2.4% $113.04 -4.8% -2.8% 93 Green Energy Enterprises, Inc. (OTCPK:GYOG) $0.00 16.7% 0.0% $0.00 -16.7% 0.0% 94 Halberd Corp. (OTCPK:HALB) $0.00 -9.1% 11.1% $0.00 0.0% 11.1% 95 Hemp, Inc. (OTCPK:HEMP) - - - - - - 96 Helix TCS, Inc. (OTCPK:HLIX) $6.00 0.0% 44.6% $5.81 -3.2% -21.6% 97 Heliospectra AB ADR (Sponsored) (OTCQB:HLSPY) $0.64 -11.3% -12.5% $0.55 -13.4% -26.1% 98 Highmark Marketing, Inc. (OTC:HMKTF) $0.01 68.0% -44.0% $0.01 0.0% 40.0% 99 Hemp Americana, Inc. (OTCPK:HMPQ) $0.01 1.2% -4.7% $0.01 -3.2% 4.5% 100 First Harvest Corp. (OTCPK:HVST) $4.00 14.3% 116.2% $4.50 12.5% 47.1% 101 IMD Companies, Inc. (OTCPK:ICBU) $0.00 -6.7% -6.7% $0.00 -3.6% -12.9% 102 Icon Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:ICNM) $0.00 0.0% -50.0% $0.00 -50.0% 0.0% 103 India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IGC) $0.46 9.7% 12.8% $0.43 -6.5% -14.7% 104 Integrated Cannabis Solutions, Inc. (OTCPK:IGPK) $0.01 -7.8% -7.8% $0.01 3.9% -23.2% 105 Interactive Health Network (OTC:IGRW) $0.00 0.0% 0.0% $0.00 0.0% 0.0% 106 Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (Class A) (NYSE:IIPR) $18.00 -1.0% 4.0% $16.86 -6.3% -6.3% 107 IJJ Corp. (OTCPK:IJJP) $0.00 0.0% -20.0% $0.00 0.0% -40.0% 108 InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB:IMLFF) $0.50 -16.3% 53.8% $0.40 -20.0% -30.9% 109 International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCPK:INCC) $0.00 0.0% -14.3% $0.00 0.0% 0.0% 110 Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCQB:INQD) $0.34 6.3% -10.5% $0.29 -14.7% -17.1% 111 INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) $11.25 9.2% 3.5% $10.85 -3.6% 4.7% 112 Itonis, Inc. (OTCPK:ITNS) $0.00 -13.3% -13.3% $0.00 -6.7% -30.0% 113 Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCPK:IVITF) $1.27 -17.5% 0.8% $1.26 -0.6% 0.8% 114 Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:KAYS) $0.24 -7.3% 8.3% $0.20 -11.4% 2.5% 115 Union Equity, Inc. (OTCPK:KGKG) $0.01 -15.1% -20.7% $0.01 4.3% -36.5% 116 Kush Bottles, Inc. (OTCQB:KSHB) $2.40 -4.2% -15.0% $2.47 2.9% -5.0% 117 Latteno Food Corp. (OTCPK:LATF) $0.00 0.0% 0.0% $0.00 0.0% 0.0% 118 Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTCPK:LCTC) $12.50 4.2% -10.7% $13.25 6.0% -5.4% 119 Lifestyle Delivery Systems, Inc. (OTCQB:LDSYF) $0.39 5.6% -11.2% $0.41 5.6% 14.0% 120 Cannabiz Mobile, Inc. (OTCPK:LGBI) $0.00 33.3% -20.0% $0.00 100.0% 0.0% 121 Lighting Science Group (OTCPK:LSCG) $0.06 3.9% 13.5% $0.05 -6.9% -7.3% 122 Livewire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCPK:LVVV) $0.01 18.2% 20.9% $0.00 -20.0% 21.2% 123 Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQB:LXRP) $0.37 -16.5% -4.1% $0.34 -8.1% -39.2% 124 Medbook World, Inc. (OTCPK:MBOO) - - - - - - 125 MCIG, Inc. (OTCQB:MCIG) $0.24 -4.3% -1.7% $0.23 -3.8% -0.6% 126 Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCPK:MCOA) $0.04 -15.9% -38.7% $0.04 -4.4% -25.4% 127 Med-Cannabis Pharma, Inc. (OTCPK:MCPI) $0.09 0.0% -21.8% $0.07 -18.0% -6.7% 128 Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:MDCL) $1.70 -5.6% -15.1% $1.55 -8.8% -19.7% 129 Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCPK:MDCN) - - - - - - 130 Madison Technologies, Inc. (OTCPK:MDEX) $0.30 0.0% -13.8% $0.30 0.0% 0.0% 131 Modern Mobility Aids, Inc. (OTCPK:MDRM) $0.03 -10.3% -32.3% $0.03 1.2% -29.5% 132 Mediatechnics Corp. (OTCPK:MEDT) $0.00 0.0% -18.2% $0.00 -11.1% -11.1% 133 Maple Leaf Green World, Inc. (OTCQB:MGWFF) $0.44 -6.2% -8.6% $0.42 -4.3% -8.8% 134 Greenscape Laboratories, Inc. (OTCPK:MJLB) $0.01 -53.1% -68.1% $0.01 -12.9% -66.3% 135 Medijane Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:MJMD) $1.95 2.1% -2.5% $1.93 -1.0% 1.0% 136 MaryJane Group, Inc. (The) (OTCPK:MJMJ) $0.00 0.0% 50.0% $0.00 -33.3% 0.0% 137 Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCPK:MJNA) $0.12 -6.6% -6.0% $0.11 -3.4% -5.8% 138 MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:MJNE) $0.96 5.6% 0.0% $0.81 -15.6% -4.7% 139 CannaSys, Inc. (OTCQB:MJTK) $0.00 -23.8% -62.8% $0.00 -23.1% -57.7% 140 Michigan Mobile Homes Corp Unfied (OTCPK:MMHC) $0.00 15.4% 50.0% $0.00 0.0% -16.7% 141 Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCQB:MNTR) $1.59 -2.5% -31.7% $1.41 -11.3% -17.1% 142 Matica Enterprises, Inc. (OTCPK:MQPXF) $0.04 -0.2% 31.3% $0.03 -28.6% -25.0% 143 Metrum Health Corp. (OTC:MQTRF) - - - - - - 144 Marapharm Ventures, Inc. (OTCQB:MRPHF) $0.70 -16.4% -19.1% $0.63 -9.9% -25.2% 145 MassRoots, Inc. (OTCQB:MSRT) $0.73 -11.3% -24.2% $0.73 0.7% -11.5% 146 MyDx, Inc. (OTCQB:MYDX) $0.01 -26.9% -11.6% $0.01 -18.3% -25.8% 147 MyECheck, Inc. (OTCPK:MYEC) $0.00 0.0% -37.1% $0.00 -4.0% -33.3% 148 Mountain High Acquisition Corp. (OTCQB:MYHI) $0.14 -17.3% -40.6% $0.10 -28.9% -50.2% 149 Novus Acquisition & Development Corp. (OTCPK:NDEV) $0.67 1.3% 27.6% $0.52 -22.0% -4.6% 150 New Columbia Resources, Inc. (OTCPK:NEWC) $0.01 -29.4% -23.0% $0.01 -5.0% -28.3% 151 Notis Global, Inc./Medbox (OTCPK:NGBL) $0.00 0.0% -33.3% $0.00 -50.0% -66.7% 152 Next Generation Management Corp. (OTCPK:NGMC) $0.00 -4.8% 0.0% $0.00 0.0% -25.9% 153 Nhale, Inc. (OTCPK:NHLE) $0.04 0.0% -39.3% $0.04 -6.1% -20.2% 154 Nemus Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB:NMUS) $0.26 -9.3% -15.4% $0.32 23.1% 6.7% 155 Inergetics, Inc. (OTCPK:NRTI) $0.00 0.0% 0.0% $0.00 -50.0% -50.0% 156 Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (OTCQB:NSPDF) $0.20 -4.5% -19.1% $0.17 -12.2% -15.6% 157 Neutra Corp. (OTCQB:NTRR) $0.20 -20.8% -19.1% $0.17 -16.0% -17.6% 158 Novagant Corp. (OTCPK:NVGT) $0.00 -4.7% -18.0% $0.00 17.1% 17.1% 159 Newnote Financial Corp. (OTCPK:NWWTF) $0.03 0.0% 0.0% $0.03 0.0% 0.0% 160 Next Generation Metals Ordinary - New (OTCQB:NXTTF) $0.18 -13.3% -14.1% $0.17 -5.6% -20.2% 161 OrganiGram Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:OGRMF) $1.88 -10.2% -1.2% $1.90 1.0% -18.0% 162 1PM Industries, Inc. (OTCPK:OPMZ) $0.00 -34.4% 23.5% $0.00 -46.9% -64.6% 163 OSL Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:OSLH) $0.00 0.0% 0.0% $0.00 0.0% 0.0% 164 OWC Pharmaceutical Research Group (OTCQB:OWCP) $0.96 -10.2% -23.7% $0.81 -15.4% -7.7% 165 OXIS International, Inc. (OTCQB:OXIS) $0.02 -12.0% 25.2% $0.02 -6.6% -33.6% 166 Growlife, Inc. (OTCPK:PHOT) $0.01 -5.6% -19.0% $0.01 0.0% -13.3% 167 Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCPK:PKPH) $0.05 -25.5% -12.7% $0.05 -10.0% -11.4% 168 Plandaí Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCPK:PLPL) $0.03 13.5% -94.2% $0.02 -10.9% -94.9% 169 PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB:PMCB) $0.08 -3.2% -20.0% $0.06 -21.7% -35.2% 170 Primco Management, Inc. (OTCPK:PMCM) - - - - - - 171 Pinapple Express, Inc. (OTC:PNPL) $1.50 0.0% 0.0% $1.12 -25.3% 1.8% 172 Players Network, Inc. (OTCQB:PNTV) $0.05 21.6% 69.3% $0.07 19.7% 104.7% 173 Potnetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:POTN) $0.03 7.3% -50.6% $0.02 -30.8% -49.2% 174 PharmaCan Capital (OTC:PRMCF) $1.88 -15.2% -9.5% $1.80 -8.9% -23.3% 175 Praetorian Property, Inc. (OTCPK:PRRE) $0.69 5.3% -1.4% $0.95 37.8% 41.8% 176 Petrotech Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTC:PTOG) $0.00 -50.0% 0.0% $0.00 33.3% 100.0% 177 PUF Ventures, Inc. (OTCPK:PUFXF) $0.29 10.8% 9.4% $0.28 -3.5% 10.1% 178 Pazoo, Inc. (OTCPK:PZOO) $0.00 -45.6% -18.4% $0.00 -3.3% -42.0% 179 QED Connect, Inc. (OTCPK:QEDN) $0.00 - - $0.00 -23.3% -44.1% 180 Tinley Beverage Company, Inc. (OTCPK:QRSRF) $0.23 -14.3% 14.8% $0.22 -5.1% -17.1% 181 Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCPK:REFG) $0.09 -7.3% 8.4% $0.09 -10.4% -0.8% 182 Resource Ventures, Inc. (OTCPK:REVI) $0.06 0.0% -19.4% $0.06 5.2% -9.9% 183 Medigreen Holdings Corp. (OTCPK:RFMK) - - - - - - 184 Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCQB:RMHB) $0.08 -10.4% 1.3% $0.07 -8.9% -16.9% 185 Affinor Growers, Inc. (OTCQB:RSSFF) $0.08 -11.3% -13.0% $0.08 -5.5% -3.7% 186 South American Gold Corp. (OTCPK:SAGD) $0.05 -19.6% -7.3% $0.06 18.0% 11.3% 187 Signal Bay, Inc. (OTCQB:SGBY) $0.02 -15.0% -12.1% $0.02 2.1% -1.0% 188 SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCPK:SING) $0.05 -17.9% -12.8% $0.05 4.2% -6.9% 189 Sipp Industries, Inc. - New (OTCPK:SIPC) $0.02 10.3% -36.0% $0.02 -8.3% -37.7% 190 Solanbridge Group, Inc. (OTCPK:SLNX) $0.00 0.0% 100.0% $0.00 0.0% 0.0% 191 Solis Tek, Inc. (OTCQB:SLTK) $1.72 8.4% 19.2% $2.65 54.1% 120.8% 192 Scotts Miracle-Gro Co., The (NYSE:SMG) $96.60 0.1% 4.1% $90.15 -6.7% -3.4% 193 Sibannac, Inc. (OTCPK:SNNC) $0.13 0.0% 0.0% $0.25 92.3% 92.3% 194 Nutritional High International, Inc. (OTCQB:SPLIF) $0.10 -21.0% -27.1% $0.09 -11.7% -22.2% 195 Supreme Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCPK:SPRWF) $1.01 -17.1% -12.2% $1.03 -8.0% -20.8% 196 Surna, Inc. (OTCQB:SRNA) $0.17 -6.1% -6.1% $0.16 -5.8% -14.9% 197 Stevia Corp. (OTCPK:STEV) $0.01 -15.1% -22.8% $0.01 -13.2% -43.2% 198 STWC Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:STWC) $0.35 -20.5% -20.5% $0.35 0.0% -20.5% 199 Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCPK:TAUG) $0.00 -12.5% -30.0% $0.00 0.0% -12.5% 200 Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:TBQBF) $0.92 -18.1% -5.2% $0.88 -4.8% -30.8% 201 TechCare Corp. (OTCQB:TECR) $0.52 -3.8% -19.4% $0.50 -3.8% -16.7% 202 THC Biomed International, Inc. (OTCQB:THCBF) $0.45 -14.1% -23.9% $0.41 -9.7% -23.6% 203 Two Rivers Water & Farming Co. (Pending:TRPX) $7.48 -3.0% -12.8% $7.31 -2.3% -1.7% 204 Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX:TRTC) $0.22 -22.4% -30.3% $0.21 -6.4% -23.2% 205 Canopy Growth Corp. (OTCPK:TWMJF) $6.66 -11.4% -16.9% $6.54 -1.8% -14.4% 206 UA Multimedia, Inc. (OTCPK:UAMM) $0.01 26.3% -14.3% $0.01 -3.7% 13.0% 207 Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCPK:UBQU) $0.03 2.2% 49.5% $0.03 4.3% 20.8% 208 Umbral Energy Corp. (OTC:UMBBF) $0.07 0.0% 66.7% $0.04 0.0% -41.5% 209 Sylios Corporation (OTCPK:UNGS) $0.00 0.0% 0.0% $0.00 0.0% 0.0% 210 U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation, Inc. (OTCPK:USEI) $0.00 -20.0% -20.0% $0.00 20.0% -14.3% 211 North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:USMJ) $0.00 -12.5% -12.5% $0.00 33.3% 0.0% 212 Vape Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:VAPE) $0.01 4.6% -10.5% $0.01 -22.4% -26.8% 213 Vapir Enterprises, Inc. (OTCQB:VAPI) $0.05 -2.0% 64.4% $0.06 29.9% 137.2% 214 Vaporbrands International, Inc. (OTCPK:VAPR) $0.01 29.4% 15.8% $0.01 2.8% -1.3% 215 Elev8 Brands, Inc. (OTCPK:VATE) $0.03 -22.5% -32.5% $0.02 -10.1% -58.3% 216 Vapor Hub International, Inc. (OTCPK:VHUB) $0.00 -24.0% -24.0% $0.00 18.9% -8.3% 217 Nano Mobile Healthcare, Inc. (OTCPK:VNTH) $0.00 0.0% 20.0% $0.00 -28.6% 0.0% 218 Vapor Corp. (NASDAQ:VPCO) $0.00 0.0% 0.0% $0.00 0.0% 0.0% 219 Vapor Group, Inc. (OTCPK:VPOR) $0.00 70.0% 70.0% $0.00 -9.7% 55.6% 220 Verde Science, Inc. (OTCPK:VRCI) $0.01 -19.5% -18.6% $0.01 -24.1% -39.4% 221 Veritas Pharma, Inc. (OTCPK:VRTHF) $0.30 -22.1% -30.1% $0.26 -12.9% -30.3% 222 Wee-Cig International Corp. (OTCPK:WCIG) $0.10 69.5% 100.0% $0.07 -33.3% 75.0% 223 Wanderport Corp. (OTCPK:WDRP) $0.01 -22.7% -17.6% $0.01 -4.0% -17.2% 224 Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCPK:WTII) $0.00 50.0% 20.0% $0.00 88.9% 88.9% 225 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEMKT:XXII) $1.40 2.2% 9.6% $1.31 -6.4% -3.0% 226 Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCQX:ZDPY) $1.35 2.4% -5.9% $1.13 -16.3% -13.7% 227 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) $20.98 -14.4% 5.2% $19.24 -8.3% -12.9% EWAVG $2.01 $1.92 EWPCT -2.4% -1.1% -1.8% -1.0%

