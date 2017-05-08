Gold May Drop To $1150

Investment Thesis

Gold has been trading in a downward direction since 2011. Since 2011, gold traded at a high of about $1900 USD an ounce and a low of about $1050. Gold is currently trading closer to the low level, at $1228. From a technical perspective, there is a solid resistance for upward price movement that has not broken the resistance level yet (see the below chart). Apart from the technicals, there are many other reasons why gold prices may continue to fall.

Technicals

Source: Tradingview (notation was added by author)

As of May 05, 2017, the overall trend for gold is bearish for medium to long-term. Currently gold is in a strong downtrend with good momentum that is supported with good volume. Short-term indicators suggest to us that the sentiment is bearish because gold closed below a one week low with volume signals that are down breakout.

Other Factors for Bearishness

French election result (Sunday): One report suggests that gold will tend to lose some support if Macron is confirmed as winning the election.

As everyone already knows, centrist Macron and nationalistic Le Pen are set to face off on May 7. That pair is the best possible outcome for the markets, as Macron is believed to easily beat Le Pen (although the race is open, especially if Jean-Luc Melenchon backs Le Pen). This is why the price of gold dropped on Monday after the first round of the election.

Contrarian view : This is the strategy going against the crowd sentiment. According to DailyFx Research, retail trader data shows 71.9% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.56 to 1. Based on a contrarian view to the crowd sentiment, the gold prices may continue to fall.

: This is the strategy going against the crowd sentiment. According to DailyFx Research, retail trader data shows 71.9% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.56 to 1. Based on a contrarian view to the crowd sentiment, the gold prices may continue to fall. Interest Rate Hikes: According to the report, Fed feels more confident in its forecast of two more rate increases this year. Traditionally, gold has had an inverse relationship to interest rates. Based on this, gold prices may continue to fall.

Conclusion

Even though geopolitical risks favor gold, a stronger dollar and consecutive rate hikes with other factors mentioned above will conspire to push gold prices down. Since my bearish signal on April 20, 2017, gold prices have dropped by about $55 dollars. See in the chart below printed on April 20, 2017 that gold was trading at $1283 an ounce. The red candlestick (circled in red) showed us a bearish (sell-off) signal.

Source: Tradingview (chart was printed on April 20, 2017)

The chart below printed today confirms the previous bearish signal. Since the uptrend line is broken, it gives us warnings. Investors and traders should pay closer attention to the price movement. Based on this, gold prices may continue to fall. As seen in the chart, the uptrend line has touched twice and seems to be at a valid support level.

Source: Tradingview

I have taken a long position of Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (NYSEARCA:DUST).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.