DHT's Board Takes Frontline To The Woodshed

Although DHT management is 100% correct that the FRO deal was effectively a 'rip-off,' I believe the best near-term outcome involves some form of further consolidation.

DHT Holdings (DHT) has been the target of several takeover attempts from John Fredriksen-backed Frontline (FRO) for the past few months.

DHT Holdings (DHT) is a shipping company focused on Very Large Crude Carriers ("VLCC"), each of which is capable of transporting up to 2M barrels of oil.

The Deal Logic

DHT Holdings (DHT) is almost solely focused on VLCCs and had a fleet of 21 vessels (19 VLCC) prior to the initial takeover offer from Frontline (FRO). Frontline has a far larger fleet, which includes nearly 50 directly-owned vessels plus a plethora of long-term leased and managed vessels. However, their directly-owned VLCC fleet is far smaller than DHT's, and they are set to scrap most of their older in-chartered VLCCs over the next couple years.

Frontline's stock trades at a far higher ratio to their net asset value ("NAV," similar to tangible book value), so they could effectively grow at a rapid per-share accretive pace by conducting stock-for-stock mergers with peers trading at lower ratios. FRO attempted to exploit this pricing variance by acquiring 16% of DHT stock in the open market and then offering to buy the rest of the firm by issuing 0.725 shares of FRO for each share of DHT.

Deal Drama Ensues

When the news first broke, I believed the offer was "insulting to DHT shareholders," a quote that was picked up by major industry news source Splash 24/7. I also believed the offer would need to be closer to $6.50 (over 0.9x FRO shares at the time) in order to make sense.

Unsurprisingly, DHT's board rejected the first deal. They later rejected a deal for a ratio of 0.8x FRO per DHT, and instead pursued a merger based on direct asset valuations with BW Group's VLCC fleet. The merger made sense for DHT because it greatly improves their scale. It allowed BW Group to raise some cash and gain public market exposure as the top pro forma shareholder of DHT. Roughly a win-win.

Frontline was not happy. They turned to court room antics in two subsequent attempts to block the BW deal. The first was almost immediately withdrawn in New York due to jurisdiction. The second lawsuit was filed in the Marshall Islands and is set for a 17 May hearing, but the court refused to block the BW deal itself.

FRO then offered another deal at 0.8x shares. This seems ridiculous on its face since DHT had very recently slapped down the offer and rejected DHT's counter-offer for a reported ratio equivalent to 0.869 FRO shares (after starting negotiations at a 0.93x ratio, nearly exactly the level hypothesized in my first quote to Splash 24/7).

Weaker FRO Currency

Further complicating the deal is that Frontline shares have lost around 10% of their value since the deal news first broke. The peak valuation at 0.8 was around $5.70, but it's now dropped to $5.06.

The initial counter offer was for close to $6.50, but that 0.93 ratio now would require greater than a 1-for-1 share swap.

DHT's Response

DHT's board, now heavily influence by BW Group, finally had enough of the shenanigans. Over the weekend, they produced a completely scathing letter directed to Frontline management. They directly insult FRO for:

Inferior fleet composition and prospects

Poor fairness in the original and subsequent offers

Inferior balance sheet and strategy

Weak corporate governance and transparency

Repetitive gamesmanship "wholly without merit."

It's a complete repudiation of Frontline, not just based upon the offer itself, but upon the entire enterprise. Although, I was hopeful to see a deal through, as a current DHT shareholder, I agree with the ultimate gist of board's view:

Our goal today is to put our management team in the best position possible to execute DHT's strategic plan. We believe our plan is the best path towards enhancing value for DHT's shareholders. We believe it is vastly superior to your proposal and that the time has come to allow our management to commit to it without distraction. You have claimed, multiple times, that your proposal is final. We have taken you at your word on this point. We believe that it is time for both Frontline and DHT to turn our attentions to more productive endeavors.

This seems to kill the deal, DHT is likely to trade poorly for a bit, but we have earnings on tap, so stay tuned. So the FRO bid for DHT has flopped, badly. Does that mean industry consolidation is over? I don't think so.

Further Consolidation?

I've previously speculated that the most likely candidate for a takeover is Gener8 Maritime (GNRT) and that the most probable suitor is Euronav (EURN). International Seaways (NASDAQ:INSW) is another public player that is looking to acquire more modern tonnage and might look towards fleet acquisitions. Tradewinds has reported that EURN is currently looking for deals.

It's bound to be a very interesting upcoming season with vessel values near all-time historical lows and multiple firms trading at attractive multiples.

Updated Research

Disclosure: I am/we are long DHT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.